PATRICK EMERLING JOINS HENDERSON FOR NORTH WILKESBORO TRUCK RACE

MOORESVILLE, NC, May 2, 2025 – Patrick Emerling today announced he is competing in the Window World 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro in the #75 Henderson Motorsports truck.

“I’m excited to race in the truck series,” said Emerling. “Henderson has a very competitive program and I am looking forward to this opportunity.”

Emerling’s primary partner will be Black Rhino Manufacturing, Inc., a purpose-driven trailer manufacturer headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, proudly delivering The Ultimate Aluminum Trailer for those who demand more from their equipment. Black Rhino is built on the values of being Robust, Resilient, and Reliable – principles that guide their products, partnerships, and purpose. Whether serving adventurers, tradespeople, or small business owners, they engineer trailers that stand up to the elements and the test of time. From construction sites to backcountry trails, they don’t just build trailers – they craft the foundation for connection, exploration, and high-performance living.

“At Black Rhino, we don’t just build trailers – we build the foundation for adventure and connection. Partnering with Patrick for his Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro allows us to extend our mission into the heart of American motorsports. Patrick’s tenacity, entrepreneurial drive, and racing excellence mirror the values that drive our products and our people,” said Christen Cherry, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Black Rhino.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this historic return to North Wilkesboro and can’t wait to see the Black Rhino #75 truck battling up front.”

Just Wing It Backstreet Bar and Grill and Granite State De-Icing Supply will join Emerling as associate sponsors. Just Wing It is a former food truck turned into a restaurant in Boone, NC featuring chicken wings, smash burgers and sandwiches. Granite State De-Icing Supply is a liquid de-icing equipment and material supply company based in Merrimack, NH. The company has partnered with Emerling in several Xfinity Series races in 2024 and 2025.

Just Wing It is hosting a meet and greet with Emerling at its location at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, NC. The event will take place on Thursday, May 15 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Window World 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 17. It will be immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).

For more information on Black Rhino, visit them at https://blackrhinotrailer.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/blackrhinotrailer/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/blackrhinotrailers/).