Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Kansas Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
Heart of Health Care 200

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 134

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The Kansas Speedway is up next for Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. After winning back-to-back races at the Milwaukee Mile (8/25) and Bristol Motor Speedway (9/19) in 2024, Riggs came close to earning his third career NASCAR Cup Series win in back-to-back-to-back races after finishing second in the series’ Fall visit to the 1.5-mile, Kansas City, Kansas speedway.

Love’s RV Stop returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and 15¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“Texas didn’t go as planned, but Kansas provides a good opportunity for this team to rebound,” said Riggs. “I’m really happy with how our mile-and-a-half program looks right now. It’s a good feeling knowing that we can be in contention every race, but we still need to execute and limit our mistakes.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and Long John Silver’s reunite this Saturday night for 134 laps at the Kansas Speedway. This will be Smith’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Kansas City, Kansas 1.5-mile speedway. In four previous starts, Smith has two top-five and three top-10 finishes. In the Xfinity Series, Smith has two starts with a career best finish of third at the track.

Following last week’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Smith remains second in the NCTS Driver Championship points standings and is just 46 points behind points leader, Corey Heim. Through the first eight races of the season, Smith hasn’t finished worse than 16th.

“Kansas has always been one of my favorite tracks,” said Smith. “Our result at Texas wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s a strong motivator heading into Kansas to cut into the points gap and come home with another trophy.”
Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Young’s Motorsports Taps Jayson Alexander to Drive No. 02 Chevrolet for North Wilkesboro Debut

