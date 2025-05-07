Young’s Motorsports Taps Jayson Alexander to Drive No. 02 Chevrolet for North Wilkesboro Debut

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Jayson Alexander will pilot the No. 02 Constant Contact Chevrolet Silverado at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, marking his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut at the historic short track.

Alexander is not only a talented driver with experience in the ARCA Menards Series and CARS Tour, but he also balances a rigorous schedule as a full-time student at Queens University, where he plays Division I lacrosse and is a member of the ROTC program.

This makes him the only driver actively competing in a Division I sport while simultaneously pursuing a career in NASCAR —an inspiring testament to his drive, discipline and dedication.

“I am super excited to be joining such a storied organization in Young’s Motorsports,” said Alexander. “I cannot thank Tyler and the entire Young family enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I also want to thank our amazing partner, Constant Contact, for continuing to support me as our primary partner for the 2025 campaign. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of our No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado at North Wilkesboro!”

Young’s Motorsports team principal, Tyler Young, is excited to welcome another ambitious young driver to the team’s lineup, as Jayson Alexander joins a growing roster that includes Nathan Byrd, who has competed in the majority of the 2025 season behind the wheel of the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet.

“We are excited to bring Jayson on board for his 2025 season debut,” added Young. “He’s done a great job in every series he’s competed in, and we believe he has the talent and determination to make a name for himself in racing.

“Our team is committed to supporting him and building a fast race truck to help him succeed in this series.”

In addition to North Wilkesboro, Alexander will return to Young’s Motorsports in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on July 25 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 20.

The Apex, N.C. native made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last summer at The Milwaukee Mile driving an entry for Floridan Motorsports.

For more information on Jayson Alexander, please visit jarracing.com, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Instagram and X | Twitter.

For more information on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Window World 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:35 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Qualifying is set to follow at 10:35 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).