NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Event: Heart of America 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)

Round: 9 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 18th

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 12th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Mills began the 134-lap race in 18th, but suffered overheating issues which plagued the team throughout the first two stages. Despite being forced to make several unscheduled stops to rectify their issues, Mills and team stayed in the battle to make it into the top-15. Through pit strategy, the No. 42 gained track position late in the going which resulted in Mills earning his best finish of the season in 12th-place.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “On the initial start of the race, there was a big stack up and I lost a lot of track position being in the wrong lane. We came down pit road to make some adjustments real quick based off how we thought we were going to fire off, but quickly realized we were having some overheating issues. I just couldn’t get it cooled down for the majority of the night. By the time that we figured out what was going on, we were fighting for track position. Mike (Shiplett) made a good strategy call by staying out before the caution flew which gave us a chance up front. I just have to do some more homework on my restarts. I need to learn how to handle the traffic better with the truck we had tonight just being free. Overall, I’m happy to come out of here with a clean J.F. Electric Chevy to move onto North Wilkesboro.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 9th

Stage 2: 15th

Finish: 26th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team ran inside the top-10 near the start of the race in Kansas, but left with a disappointing finish. Currey fought the handling on his truck during the day, but was able to find grip once the crew made adjustments in the race. Late in the going however, Currey lost control of his truck in turn two resulting in a crash. Though the team finished the race, they were mired back a few laps behind the leaders.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I hate the way that second half of the race went for us because early on, I thought we had a shot at having a good night. My truck was super free in practice and all the guys on the No. 44 team worked hard at making it better. It felt like once we were able to get near the front, I had a lot more confidence in what we were working with. But there in the start of last stage, my truck randomly popped out of gear and I lost so much time trying to figure out what was going wrong with it. There at the end, I was just hustling it trying to pick up some spots and it just came out from under me. I thought we were going to be fine without any damage, but once the tires blew out I had no chance of staying off the wall. We’ll keep grinding it out and move forward on our AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics / Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Solutions & Staffing team.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / Masked Owl Technologies Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 7th

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 8th

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: 8th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt qualified the highest out of the team in seventh-place. The No. 45 was a contender through the opening two stages, picking up a total of seven points. When a caution came out during the green flag pit cycle, however, the team was trapped one lap down, forced to take the wave-around. Stuck in traffic, Honeycutt struggled to maintain the speed which he had up front. Luckily, the team rebounded nicely for a eighth-place finish.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “With all we overcame, it wasn’t a bad night for us at all. I put myself in a terrible spot when we had that late caution in the first stage and lost us a ton of points. Then in the second stage, we just fought some balance back there in the back half of the top-10. We still got some points though, which was good for us. We started off the final stage and got into the top-five, which I was pretty content with. I couldn’t really go anywhere further with everyone kind of running the same lane. When we made our green flag stop, I thought we were going to come out around fifth again, and the dang caution came out.

That seems to be the story of our season; we had a top-five truck but didn’t get the results to show for it. That’s about the fifth-or-so race that it’s happened to us. Big thanks to DQS Solutions & Staffing, Masked Owl Technologies, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, and everyone that works so dang hard on our trucks. We’ll go to Wilkesboro next week and try to keep the momentum going. It’s still a decent finish, I’m not disappointed too bad in it, but just wish we could have ended up where we should have.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).