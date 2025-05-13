Spencer Boyd Adds New Sponsor RightMark Roofing for All Star Weekend

Mooresville, NC (May 12, 2025) – RightMark Roofing has jumped on board as the primary sponsor at North Wilkesboro for NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises to help launch their new brand formerly known as WM Commercial Roofing. RightMark Roofing has 18+ years of experience providing quality solutions for businesses in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, and surrounding states.

“North Wilkesboro is a storied track that our fans have loved to see come back to the schedule,” commented Spencer Boyd. “Having RightMark Roofing join the team at this historic track is a bit ironic as they leave their old company name to the history books. We are starting to hit our stride this season so all we can do is take it race by race to give RightMark a solid showing for their first race.”

RightMark Roofing offers a full range of quality products from leading manufacturers to take care of all of your roofing needs.

Wayne Miller, President of RightMark Roofing, spoke to why his team stand out in a sea of ‘roofing guys’, “Our roofing team comprises highly trained and experienced commercial roofing contractors dedicated to delivering exceptional results. Each member of our crew is thoroughly vetted and certified, ensuring that they possess the necessary skills and knowledge to handle any commercial roofing challenge that comes their way. We prioritize ongoing training and education to stay up to date with roofing industry trends and techniques.”

Boyd continued, “RightMark is a family-owned business much like many of us in NASCAR. I’m proud to partner with them as our shared values in precision and steady growth ring true as we begin our relationship together.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at North Wilkesboro during NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend is set for Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 1:30pm ET. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.