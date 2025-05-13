Schedule and Format for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race headlines the racing action Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. Joey Logano dominated the race last year, leading all but one lap, and winning the $1 million prize.

The Whelen Modified Tour will warm up the crowd preceding the All-Star Race in the FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150.

Fans can also look forward to the popular NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear on Friday night. The winning crew chief is awarded a signature jack and air gun pit crew trophy, a $100,000 prize, and earns prime starting positions for both the Open and the heat races in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Saturday afternoon, the Craftsman Truck Series will be on track for the Window World 250, while the Xfinity Series takes a week off from competition.

Race Format

The All-Star Open is a 100-lap qualifying race for drivers not already eligible for Sunday’s All-Star Race. There will be a competition break at or near Lap 40.

Only three drivers will advance — the top two finishers in the Open and the top driver in the fan vote.

This year’s All-Star Race will include a competition break that will occur at or near the 100-lap mark. There is also an optional promoter’s caution that could come into play. The promoter’s caution has to occur before Lap 220, but it can’t be used if there is a race caution after Lap 200.

Drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race include:

Drivers who have won a points-paying race in 2024 or 2025

Past NASCAR All-Star Race winners who are competing full-time

Former NASCAR Cup Series champions who are competing full-time

Eligible Drivers

Christopher Bell

Josh Berry

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Chris Buescher

Harrison Burton

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daniel Suárez

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 16 Schedule

4 p.m: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open Entries)

FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

4:30 p.m.: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All All-Star Entries)

FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

5 p.m.: Practice (Open and All-Star entries) FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

6 p.m.: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

7 p.m.: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 17 Schedule

9:35 a.m.: Truck Series Practice/2 Groups/25 minutes each/FS2

10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying/All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps – FS2

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Window World 250

Stages end on laps 70/140/250 = 156.25 miles

FS1/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

5:10 p.m.: All-Star Race Heat No. 1

75 Laps/46.875 Miles

FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

6:15 p.m.: All-Star Race Heat No. 2

75 Laps/46.875 Miles

FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Heat Races: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 18 Schedule

10:15 a.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Practice 1 – 25 minutes

10:55 a.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Practice 2 – 25 minutes

12:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying – All Entries

2 p.m.: Whelen FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150

150 Laps/93.75 Miles – FloRacing

5 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open

100 Laps/62.5 miles – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race

250 Laps/156.25 Miles – FS1/Max/ MRN/SiriusXM

Post All-Star Race: NASCAR Press Pass