Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 05.28.25

This Week in Motorsports: May 26 – June 1, 2025

· NCS/NXS/NCTS: Nashville Superspeedway – May 30-June 1

· NHRA: New England Dragway – May 30-June 1

· FORMULA DRIFT: Orlando Speedworld – May 30-31

PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2025) – NASCAR heads to the Music City and Nashville Superspeedway where all three national series take on the concrete, 1.330-mile oval. NHRA is back in action at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. And after a few weekends off, Formula DRIFT hits the track again in Orlando.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

Hamlin hits 700 starts … This weekend in Nashville is a special race for Denny Hamlin, as the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) hits his 700th career Cup Series start. Hamlin’s storied career to-date has 56 wins – with two already this season – 239 top-fives and 364 top-10s. Hamlin seeks his first win at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, as he has two top-10s, as well as two pole positions, in the four previous Cup Series races there.

Heim back in the No. 67 … For the second time this season, Corey Heim will be behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing as he continues his development plan with the team. In his first start of the 2025 season, the Toyota Development Driver managed a solid run at Kansas Speedway, coming home in the 13th position. Nashville Superspeedway is another track Heim has Cup Series experience in as he ran the race last season for 23XI Racing.

Almirola, Earnhardt back in GR Supras … At Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, Aric Almirola and Jeffrey Earnhardt return the cockpits of Toyota GR Supras with Almirola in the No. 19 for JGR and Earnhardt in the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing. This will be the sixth Xfinity Series start of the season for Almirola, who also makes his fifth at Nashville where he’s accrued three top-10s. For Earnhardt, this will be his second start of the season after running at Talladega in April.

Heim looking for more in the Truck Series … Along with running the Cup Series race on Sunday, Heim resumes his regular duties in the Truck Series with TRICON Garage where he’s been the man to beat this season. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has dominated the season so far, with four wins, seven top-fives and nine top-10s, along with 752 laps led. He goes for his first career win at Nashville Superspeedway where he has two consecutive top-five finishes, including a third last season.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Kalitta goes for Epping repeat … As NHRA begins its summer stretch, Doug Kalitta returns to New England Dragway in search of a repeat victory as he looks to get his championship push in full gear. The 2023 Top Fuel World Champion swept the weekend in Epping last year as he earned the No. 1 qualifier and followed that with the race victory. A win on Sunday would be the 56th of Kalitta’s career, which would put him alone in fourth all-time in Top Fuel wins.

Formula DRIFT

Aasbø looks for big points weekend in Orlando … After a runner-up result at Road Atlanta a few weeks ago, Fredric Aasbø looks for a big weekend in Orlando as he pushes on for the Formula DRIFT PRO category title. The Norwegian started off 2025 with a win in Long Beach, and then followed up with the runner-up in Atlanta, currently tied atop the PRO points standings. A win or even runner-up again this weekend would be paramount as Aasbø pushes for championship number four this season.

