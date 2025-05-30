RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway… Nashville Superspeedway opened for business in 2001 and hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2021. Richard Childress Racing has eight starts in Cup Series competition at the concrete track, and has completed 98.5 percent of the laps attempted there (2,424 of 2,462 laps) with 12 laps led. Kyle Busch earned RCR its lone top-10 finish at Nashville in 2023 and is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2009 and 2021), NASCAR Truck Series (2010 and 2011) and ARCA Racing Series (2003). Austin Dillon owns a victory in the NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville in 2011.

Racing in Music City… NASCAR has a rich tradition in Nashville with the Cup Series competing at Fairgrounds Speedway dating back to 1958. Car owner Richard Childress made 20 starts at the .596-mile oval as a driver from 1971-1981 with a career best finish of third in the summer of 1978. Childress had six starts there as an owner with drivers Ricky Rudd and Dale Earnhardt from 1982-1984. The duo combined to score three top-five finishes, led by Earnhardt’s third-place effort in July 1984.

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway… Richard Childress Racing has 44 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway, most recently posting a pair of top-five finishes with Jesse Love (third) and Austin Hill (fourth) in 2024. The organization has three wins at the 1.33-mile track with three different drivers: Clint Bowyer (2005), Kevin Harvick (2006), and Scott Wimmer (2008). RCR owns two 1-2 finishes at Nashville: Harvick and Bowyer in 2006 and Wimmer and Bowyer in 2008. The Welcome, N.C.,based organization has 19 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race.

Tickets to the 2025 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2025 “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 12-14 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 300 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live Saturday, May 31, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on Amazon Prime… The NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on Sunday, June 1, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the second of five consecutive races this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway… Austin Dillon has competed in all four previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, earning top 15 finishes in his first three Cup Series appearances at the track. He was in position for a top 10 finish at the 1.33-mile concrete track last year when a car got turned around directly in front of the No. 3 Chevrolet on a restart in Stage 3 and Dillon had nowhere to go, ending the team’s race early. Dillon also has experience at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Truck Series. He made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at the track in 2011, earning a pair of top 10 finishes (seventh in April and third in July). In four NASCAR Truck Series races at the track, Dillon has not finished worse than 14th, earning one win and two pole awards among two top-five finishes.

Winner, Winner… Dillon is a former winner at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series. In 2011, he started on the pole and led 56 of 150 laps enroute to his second Truck Series win of the year

Delivering Hope Year-Round: Toys for Tots Brings Joy to Millions of Children in Need… Toys for Tots, a 78-year-old National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Providing toys, books, and other gifts to disadvantaged children offers recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially, having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 314 million children in need. Because the need isn’t just at Christmastime, the Marine Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of disadvantaged children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Nashville to Host Marine Week 2025 in Honor of Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday… Marine Week Nashville 2025 will be held from June 1-7, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and offers the public the chance to interact with Marines, see military equipment, and experience Marine Corps traditions.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make several public-facing appearances on race day at Nashville Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session on the Trackside Live Stage at 2:15 p.m. Local Time on Sunday on behalf of Coca-Cola. He is also scheduled to visit the Toys for Tots display in the Fan Zone on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. Local Time before making a stop at the RCR Merchandise at 3 p.m. Local Time. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Nashville Superspeedway?

“Nashville is a very awesome town. The racetrack is concrete, which makes it unique from some of the other tracks we race at. It’s become a good race on our schedule. I’ve won a truck race there, so I’m looking forward to trying to win another guitar. The track surface is one of those surfaces that really chews up a little bit of tire, so you definitely have to do a very good job at putting heat in the car.”

The No. 3 team seems to be figuring things out lately. What has changed over the past several weeks? And what do you still need to improve on?

“We’re starting to click as a team. We do a good job adjusting on our Chevy during the race, but if we can hit the setup earlier in the weekend, we can have better track position, which will help a lot during the race. We had a top 10 streak going and I really thought we were going to have another top 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but we unexpectedly ran out of fuel at the end of the race. Our finish doesn’t reflect how well we ran. Nashville is another track that has been good to us in the past, and I think with the way this team is performing right now we should be able to continue our positive momentum.”

What has Kyle Busch been like as a teammate? Specifically, this year as RCR continues to restructure things and move forward. What has he brought to the organization?

“I feel like Kyle Busch gives you what you expect, which is that he’s a hard worker. He’s fiery. He wants the best for the cars. He wants to get to victory lane constantly and will push everyone to figure out how to make that happen, even himself on the track. But as far as being in the meetings with him after practice and on Mondays in our team debriefs, he’s very helpful. He asks good questions at the right time about what your car is doing, and he provides information that you can make your car better off of. From that standpoint, you couldn’t ask for a more helpful teammate when it comes to his knowledge of the game and what he is providing from an informational standpoint.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway… Sunday’s 400-mile race at Nashville Superspeedway will mark Kyle Busch’s fifth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.33 mile racetrack. His best finish of ninth came driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Additionally at Nashville, the 40-year-old driver has led 76 laps, and has completed 99 percent (1,219 of 1,231) of the laps he’s contested there.

A Winning Tradition… Busch has found Victory Lane five times at Nashville Superspeedway. He claimed his first victory at the track in the ARCA Menards Series in 2003. He has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the track, including a race in 2009 and his milestone 100th victory in NASCAR’s second-tier series in 2021. Busch owns two NASCAR Truck Series wins in two career starts at the track, earning dominant wins from the pole position in 2010 and 2011. Each of Busch’s five Nashville Superspeedway wins were earned from the pole position.

Get to the Points… Busch enters Nashville 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He is 14 points below the playoff cutline with 13 races remaining in the regular season.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s Cup Series race, Busch will pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Truck Series race.

About zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com

KYLE BUSCH QUOTE:

How do you think the racing has evolved at Nashville Superspeedway since we started going in 2021? “I think the racing in Nashville has been really good. I remember years ago, a long time back in the Xfinity days, it was a one-groove racetrack around the bottom. It wasn’t conducive to a whole lot of side-by-side racing and whatnot. But the last few years it’s really been good there. The track really widens out. There are guys that are running all the way up at the top groove. It’s been a good show. So hopefully the fans enjoy it.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway. Piloting the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet one year ago, Love started from the rear after sustaining a problem prior to qualifying, drove through the field twice, and brought home a strong third-place effort.

Halfway in the Regular Season… At the halfway mark of the Xfinity Series regular season, Love’s sophomore success continues to shine in the opening 13 events. Under Danny Stockman’s guidance for the second consecutive season, Love and the No. 2 team have claimed one win, two poles, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes. Love has also led a total of 156 laps, ranked fourth in the series of full-time competitors.

Did You Know? This season, Love has recorded an average starting position of 8.5 and an average finishing position of 11.8 – both improvements from his rookie campaign.

Points Check… With 13 races complete, Love remains in the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 26 points behind third-place Sam Mayer. Love is currently tied for fourth for the most Playoff points earned, with six total to his credit.

Welcome Back, Titan Risk Solutions… Continuing their multi-year, multi-car partnership in 2025, Titan Risk Solutions will make their primary partner season debut at Nashville Superspeedway. The relationship, that currently spans across the NASCAR Cup Series with Austin Dillon and the Xfinity Series with Love and teammate Austin Hill, kicked off in 2024 with a successful outing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

About Titan Risk Solutions… Titan Risk Solutions is your one-stop shop for everything related to the trucking industry. Founded by dedicated insurance professionals that understand the frustrations of today’s marketplace, Titan was built to eliminate many of the stresses America’s truck drivers face every day. Whether you are needing help with insurance, safety compliance, or driver training, Titan is here to help. With representatives located across the U.S. and a 24/7 service hotline, there is always a live person to assist you. For more information or to contact Titan, please visit titantruckins.com.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What is the biggest challenge with racing at Nashville Superspeedway?

“I love racing at Nashville Superspeedway. Concrete tracks are my favorite surface to race on, next to dirt. I love places where you can search around for grip. With how I came up through the dirt world, we were always searching around, and if you weren’t searching around, you were probably going to end up being passed quickly. Being able to find clean, cold racetrack that is out of the rubber is key there. Honestly, it rewards the guys who do the opposite of what the field does. Our No. 2 team ran well there last year, so I’m looking forward to having another shot at it. It could be another great opportunity for our group.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway… Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, all since NASCAR’s return to the Lebanon, Tennessee track in 2021. The Winston, Georgia native has qualified inside the top-10 three times and earned two top-five and four top-10 results. In addition, Hill has participated in one NASCAR Truck Series race, posting a ninth-place finish.

Top-10 Streaking in Music City… Hill is the only active driver to finish inside the top-10 in the last four Xfinity Series races at the 1.333-mile concrete oval (ninth in 2021, eighth in 2022, fourth in 2023, fourth in 2024).

Did You Know? Hill has led a total of 288 laps in Xfinity Series competition this season – second-best in the series of full-time competitors and over 100 laps more than third.

First Half of Regular Season… As the Xfinity Series reached the halfway mark of the regular season at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hill and the No. 21 team have posted impressive marks in the first 13 events. Under Chad Haney’s leadership, the team has captured three victories, one pole, seven top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Hill has led a total of 287 laps, surpassing his entire total during the 2024 campaign.

Holding Steady in Second… Through 13 races, Hill continues to hold second-place in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 72 points behind leader Justin Allgaier. Hill has secured a series-leading 21 Playoff points.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Brokerage & 4PL… Bennett Family of Companies specializes in handling logistics from start to finish. As part of its broad range of services, Bennett offers Third-Party Logistics (3PL) solutions, including transportation and brokerage, to help customers move freight efficiently and cost-effectively. Brokerage is a function within 3PL that connects shippers with carriers, coordinates shipments, and manages paperwork. Simply put, brokers are the matchmakers of logistics, finding the right truck for the right freight.

4PL, or Fourth-Party Logistics, is a fully integrated solution that oversees the entire supply chain. A 4PL provider manages multiple partners and serves as a single point of contact, ensuring every detail from pickup to delivery runs smoothly. Bennett’s brokerage and 4PL services save time, reduce headaches, and keep freight on schedule, even when things don’t go as planned.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 31 at 3:45 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Fan Zone Stage at Nashville Superspeedway. Stop by to hear from the 31-year-old before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Does a concrete surface race different than the traditional asphalt surface?

“The biggest difference is how the rubber lays down. Once the rubber lays down over a run, the surface starts to turn darker and somewhat looks like asphalt. When a caution comes out, we pick up all the pieces so it’s important to clean your tires before the restart. No matter if you are on old or new tires, but especially when you are on old tires, it feels like you are on a brand-new track until the rubber gets laid down again. As we get later into the race, we will pick the rubber back up under caution, but it seems to lay back down quicker. Staying ahead of the rubber buildup and anticipating the changes in the track will be keys during the race.”