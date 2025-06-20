Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono

After capturing his first career pole, Layne Riggs led 25 laps in his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford en route to a decisive victory at Pocono Raceway. It was his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win this season and the third of his career.

Riggs is the first Ford driver to win a Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway since 2013, when Ryan Blaney took home the checkered flag in 2013.

Tanner Gray finished second, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric to complete the top five. Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, and Rajah Caruth rounded out the top 10.

“That’s just a testament to this team,” Gray said in Victory Lane. “That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there. I really hate the 11 (Corey Heim) fell out. I’m not sure what the 7 (Carson Hocevar) was doing on the restart there, but I made sure to take advantage of it.

“I’m not really sure why we slowed down 30 miles an hour coming to the restart zone, but I’m a happy man right now. It’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. Make sure to tune in on Vice TV and see all the action after this race, but I’m on Cloud Nine.

“This is not one I had circled. Last year, we wrecked in practice and didn’t qualify and rode around dead last all day. Today, we were the best, so it’s amazing.”

The win at Pocono propels Riggs to the NASCAR Playoffs and he already has a strategy plan in place.

“What’s the first playoff race? That’s the one we have to start working on right now. That’s the one that matters.” He said. “We’ll just get through these next few and do the best we can through them, but we’re going playoff racing – finally. We didn’t get to do it last year, but we had the speed and the ability and the team to do it and I’m just so glad to get these guys there and try to go get a big trophy.”

Corey Hem led the most laps (48 of 80) but a flat tire before the final restart led to a disappointing 23rd place finish.

Next Saturday, the Craftsman Truck Series will make its debut at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Results