Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesRace CentralRC Truck SeriesTruck SeriesTruck Series News

Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

After capturing his first career pole, Layne Riggs led 25 laps in his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford en route to a decisive victory at Pocono Raceway. It was his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win this season and the third of his career.

Riggs is the first Ford driver to win a Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway since 2013, when Ryan Blaney took home the checkered flag in 2013. 

Tanner Gray finished second, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric to complete the top five. Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, and Rajah Caruth rounded out the top 10.

“That’s just a testament to this team,” Gray said in Victory Lane. “That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there. I really hate the 11 (Corey Heim) fell out. I’m not sure what the 7 (Carson Hocevar) was doing on the restart there, but I made sure to take advantage of it.

“I’m not really sure why we slowed down 30 miles an hour coming to the restart zone, but I’m a happy man right now. It’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. Make sure to tune in on Vice TV and see all the action after this race, but I’m on Cloud Nine. 

“This is not one I had circled. Last year, we wrecked in practice and didn’t qualify and rode around dead last all day. Today, we were the best, so it’s amazing.”

The win at Pocono propels Riggs to the NASCAR Playoffs and he already has a strategy plan in place.

“What’s the first playoff race? That’s the one we have to start working on right now. That’s the one that matters.” He said.  “We’ll just get through these next few and do the best we can through them, but we’re going playoff racing – finally. We didn’t get to do it last year, but we had the speed and the ability and the team to do it and I’m just so glad to get these guys there and try to go get a big trophy.”

Corey Hem led the most laps (48 of 80) but a flat tire before the final restart led to a disappointing 23rd place finish.

Next Saturday, the Craftsman Truck Series will make its debut at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Results

Trucks-at-Pocono-results-32514_UNOFFRES

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Outlook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ERROR: Sorry, human verification failed.

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47
Video thumbnail
Suarez wins the Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01:21
Video thumbnail
Daniel Suarez achieves emotional Xfinity victory at Mexico City
02:55

Latest articles

Kirkwood Turns Up Heat in First Road America Practice

Official Release -
Two heat waves are arriving this weekend at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Friday Practice Report

Official Release -
Defending race winner Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, was the quickest of the five Team Chevy drivers in the top seven on the timesheet during Friday practice
Read more

Collet Leads Opening Practice at Road America; Hauger, Hughes in Tow

Official Release -
Caio Collet led the practice for the INDYCAR development series, turning a top lap of 1 minute, 53.1345 seconds in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports car.
Read more

NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Kurt Busch Named Grand Marshal for The Great American...

Official Release -
Kurt Busch, a member of the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, has been named the Grand Marshal for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category