The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Outlook

This weekend marks the 92nd running of a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Pocono Raceway, and only 10 races are remaining before the Playoffs.

Ty Gibbs was the 2024 pole winner with a speed of 170.039 mph (52.929 secs), and Ryan Blaney muscled his No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse to his 12th NASCAR Cup Series career victory on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Kurt Busch has been named the Grand Marshal for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM. Busch will deliver the official command for the drivers to start their engines in his role, while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag.

Track & Race Information for the Great American Getaway 400

Track Length: 2.5 2.5-mile asphalt Paved Tri-Oval

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Race Length: 400 Miles (160 Laps)

Stage 1 Length 30 laps (Ends on Lap 30)

Stage 2 Length 65 laps (Ends on Lap 95)

Final Stage Length 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)

Banking in Turn 1: 14 degrees

Banking in Turn 2: 8 degrees

Banking in Turn 3: 6 degrees

Front stretch: 3,740 feet

Back stretch: 3,055 feet

Short stretch: 1,780 feet

Times

Saturday, June 21: NCS Practice & Busch Light Pole Qualifying (Amazon Prime, MRN, SiriusXM at 12:30 p.m. ET)

NCS Practice & Busch Light Pole Qualifying (Amazon Prime, MRN, SiriusXM at 12:30 p.m. ET) Sunday, June 22: NCS Race: The Great American Getaway 400 (Amazon Prime, MRN, SiriusXM at 2 p.m. ET)

Stages

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30)

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95)

Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)

Who and what should you look out for at Pocono?

Eight of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway winners are active this weekend.

Active Pocono Winners (8) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 7 2023, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep Kyle Busch 4 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 Ryan Blaney 2 2024, 2017 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Chris Buescher 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2012 Brad Keselowski 1 2011