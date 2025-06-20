The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Outlook

This weekend marks the 92nd running of a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Pocono Raceway, and only 10 races are remaining before the Playoffs.
Ty Gibbs was the 2024 pole winner with a speed of 170.039 mph (52.929 secs), and Ryan Blaney muscled his No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse to his 12th NASCAR Cup Series career victory on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Kurt Busch has been named the Grand Marshal for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM. Busch will deliver the official command for the drivers to start their engines in his role, while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag.
Track & Race Information for the Great American Getaway 400
Track Length: 2.5 2.5-mile asphalt Paved Tri-Oval
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 400 Miles (160 Laps)
Stage 1 Length 30 laps (Ends on Lap 30)
Stage 2 Length 65 laps (Ends on Lap 95)
Final Stage Length 65 laps (Ends on Lap 160)
Banking in Turn 1: 14 degrees
Banking in Turn 2: 8 degrees
Banking in Turn 3: 6 degrees
Front stretch: 3,740 feet
Back stretch: 3,055 feet
Short stretch: 1,780 feet
Times
- Saturday, June 21: NCS Practice & Busch Light Pole Qualifying (Amazon Prime, MRN, SiriusXM at 12:30 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, June 22: NCS Race: The Great American Getaway 400 (Amazon Prime, MRN, SiriusXM at 2 p.m. ET)
Stages
- Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30)
- Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95)
- Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)
Who and what should you look out for at Pocono?
Eight of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway winners are active this weekend.
|Active Pocono Winners (8)
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|7
|2023, 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep
|Kyle Busch
|4
|2021, 2019, 2018, 2017
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|2024, 2017
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2022
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2021
|Chris Buescher
|1
|2016
|Joey Logano
|1
|2012
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|2011
- William Byron has two poles, three top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 9.545.
- Denny Hamlin has four poles, seven wins, 16 top fives, 23 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.286. Hamlin’s seven wins at Pocono lead the NASCAR Cup Series (2006 sweep, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020, 2023).
- Kyle Busch has four poles, four wins, 11 top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 15.405.
- Brad Keselowski has one pole, one win, 11 top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.852.
- Kyle Larson has one pole, five top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 11.765.
- Ryan Blaney has one pole, two wins, three top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 13.533.
- Chase Elliott has one win, four top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 13.600. Elliott leads all drivers in points earned at Pocono in the Next Gen car, and Elliott is the only driver to finish top-20 in all 16 races this season.