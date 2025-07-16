JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Motor Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports Xfinity Team Preview

TRACK – Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile oval)

NXS RACE – BetRivers 200 (100 laps / 200 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Bass Pro Shops / Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Kvapil 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 64

Avg. Finish: 13.6

Points: 6th

Coming off his eighth top-10 finish of the season, Carson Kvapil will return to Dover Motor Speedway where he made his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2024.

In his previous start at Dover, Kvapil began the race towards the rear and fought his way to a runner-up finish after leading 14 laps.

The 22-year-old Mooresville native has also made one start on the 1-mile concrete oval in the ARCA Menards Series where he took the checkered flag in third.

On tracks 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Kvapil has made 15 starts which includes six top-10s, four top-fives and 90 laps led.

Carson Kvapil

“Dover is a track that I feel really fits my driving style and we have run well there in the past. This No. 1 team has learned a lot since we ran here last year, so I know we will unload another fast Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Technologies Chevrolet this weekend. We plan to have a strong day on Saturday and hope to come out on top in the end.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Registix Chevrolet

Allgaier 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 10

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 648

Avg. Finish: 12.3

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a two-time winner at Dover, taking the checkered flag in the spring of 2018 and the summer of 2020, respectively.

Overall, Allgaier has earned 12 top-fives and 16 top-10s to accompany his two victories at “The Monster Mile.”

Allgaier’s 12 top-fives at Dover rank tied for the most among all tracks that the Illinois native has competed on in the NXS with Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Additionally, Allgaier’s 553 laps led in the NXS at the one-mile oval rank fourth among all tracks, trailing only Bristol, Phoenix and Texas Motor Speedway.

This weekend marks the first race for Registix onboard the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier

“Dover has been one of my favorite tracks for a long time. We have always unloaded really strong here and I know that is going to be the case again on Saturday. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team have been unbelievable all year long and I can’t wait to see what we can do with our Registix Chevrolet this weekend. It’s going to be a fun race for sure.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 19

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 40

Avg. Finish: 14.5

Points: 10th

Following two consecutive top-10 road-course finishes, Sammy Smith will head to Dover for the third time in his NXS career.

Smith’s best finish of sixth came in 2023 after impressively climbing through the field from 28th over the course of the 200-lap event.

Of the Johnston, Iowa natives 22 NXS starts on oval tracks measuring 1-1.5 miles in length, Smith has tallied one win, three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Smith is ranked fourth for the most laps run in the top 15 this season (81.4 percent).

Sammy Smith

“I’m looking forward to getting back to an oval track this weekend, especially to a place like Dover. This No. 8 team has been competitive on the road courses this year, we have a good rhythm going, but I think we’re all happy to head to a track we feel more confident on. I know Phillip (Bell, crew chief) and the team will unload a fast Pilot Chevrolet on Saturday to keep us up front.”

Ross Chastain

No. 9 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet

Chastain 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 3

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 23

Avg. Finish: 5.7

Points: N/A

Ross Chastain will make his fourth NXS start of the season at Dover this Saturday.

Saturday’s race marks Chastain’s fourth of five scheduled races behind the wheel of the No. 9 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet for JRM this season. He has finished eighth, fourth and fifth so far this season in the No. 9 entry. He’ll make his final XNXS start of the season at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 2 in the Acceptance Chevy.

Chastain has 12 starts in the NXS at Dover. His most recent start in August 2020 at the Delaware track resulted in a second-place finish.

The No. 9 NXS entry has visited Victory Lane twice this season under the guidance of crew chief Cory Shea – Mexico City with Daniel Suarez and the Chicago Street Race with Shane van Gisbergen.

Ross Chastain

“Dover is a special track to me. It’s where I got my first Cup Series start back in 2017. It’s such a unique track and one of my favorite on the schedule which is why I wanted to drive in the Xfinity race. It would be a huge win for me and Acceptance Insurance to get into Victory Lane on Saturday. They have an awesome Miles the Monster trophy and Cory has won with my two Trackhouse teammates in the No. 9 this year. I need to add my name to that list so he has wins with every driver he’s had this season.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Zilisch 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 18

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 8

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 329

Avg. Finish: 11.2

Points: 4th

Connor Zilisch will make his first Dover start in the NXS this Saturday afternoon.

Last week at Sonoma Raceway, Zilisch scored his third win of the 2025 season after leading 46 of the 79 laps. The victory came in his first NXS start at Sonoma and was his fourth in 22 career starts. He enters Dover tied with Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill for most NXS wins this season.

The victory at Sonoma was his seventh consecutive top-five finish, an impressive streak that began at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. His average finish in those seven races is a sizzling 2.42.

The driver of the Carolina Carports Chevrolet is no stranger to success at Dover. Zilisch won his first ARCA race there in 2024, leading the final 42 laps.

Zilisch enters Dover fourth in the NXS driver standings, five points behind third-place Hill and 69 behind leader Allgaier.

Connor Zilisch

“I won the ARCA race at Dover last year and I really enjoy the track. It’s a high-banked, high-grip, concrete track that changes a lot throughout a run so we’ll have to stay on top of it. We were fast at Bristol and Nashville, the other concrete tracks we go to, so I’m optimistic about this weekend. I’m eager to keep the momentum going and be there at the end when it counts in our No. 88 Carolina Carports Chevrolet.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Dover Motor Speedway a combined 92 times in the NXS since 2006. In those starts at the 1-mile oval, the organization has recorded five wins, 34 top-fives and 62 top-10s. The average finish is 10.0.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS-Byron/Bowman souvenir rig on Saturday, July 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.