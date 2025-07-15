Berry, No. 21 Team to Carry Advance Auto Parts Colors at Dover

Former Weekly Series champion reunites with longtime supporter of grassroots racing

STUART, Va. (July 15, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing today announced a new partnership with Advance Auto Parts that will see the leading automotive aftermarket parts provider serve as the primary partner for one race with the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by Josh Berry for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Advance Auto Parts operates nearly 4,300 stores across the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company also plays a prominent role in supporting grassroots motorsports through its sponsorship of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, a program that features NASCAR-sanctioned local tracks throughout the United States and Canada where drivers compete for championships at the track, state, regional and national levels. Over the years, the program has become a vital pipeline for developing talent and growing the sport at the local level.

That mission closely aligns with Berry’s path to the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2020, he earned national recognition by capturing the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship, a pivotal moment that helped launch his ascent to NASCAR’s top level.

“To have Advance Auto Parts on board at Dover is really special to me,” said Berry. “They’ve done so much to support grassroots racing across the country, and I’m proud to have won the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship back in 2020. It means a lot to now represent them at the Cup level with Wood Brothers Racing.”

“Advance Auto Parts has been a tremendous supporter in raising the profile of short track racing across the country for the past several years, and this partnership aligns perfectly with Josh’s background,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “He’s a product of the system they’ve supported and continues to represent the values of grassroots racing. We’re proud to have Advance Auto Parts on board the No. 21 car at Dover.”

The partnership also reflects Advance Auto Parts’ continued investment in driver development and the future of the sport.

“Josh’s journey from the local short tracks to the Cup Series embodies the spirit of what Advance Auto Parts stands for,” said Bruce Starnes, executive vice president and chief merchant, Advance Auto Parts. “We’re proud to support him and to align with one of the most iconic teams in the sport in Wood Brothers Racing.”

The No. 21 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang Dark Horse will make its on-track debut beginning with Cup Series practice and qualifying at the “Monster Mile” on Saturday, July 19, at 1:35 p.m. ET. Coverage of Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on TNT.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 19, 2025, Advance operated 4,285 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 881 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.