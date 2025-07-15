RFK Advance | Dover

Dover Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 20

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Dover, Delaware

Format: 400 Laps, 400 miles, Stages: 125-250-400

TV: TNT

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:45 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Dover hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend, a track where Jack Roush has nine wins in the Cup Series alone, tied for the third-most of any track on the circuit.

Chris Buescher leads the Cup Series this season with an average starting position of 10.5, anchored by 10 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 10+ top-10 results this season, and now has posted double-digit finishes inside the top 10 in four consecutive seasons.

Over his last six races, Ryan Preece has posted an average finish of 11.0 with a trio of top-10 results.

Brad Keselowski recorded his season-best finish on a road course last weekend at Sonoma, finishing 11th after starting 21st.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Trimble

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Castrol “The Engine”

Preece’s paint scheme, inspired by six-time All-Star Alyssa “The Engine” Thomas, celebrates the relentless drive for excellence and a collective commitment to performance.

On the side panels, an infinity symbol donning a crown sits alongside two chess pieces representing stability, strength, and strategy – core elements of Thomas’ game.

The purple chrome No. 60 emblems appear on the sides and roof, while a subtle XV Roman Numeral nods to her legacy as the “Triple-Double Queen.”

Keselowski at Dover

Starts: 26

Wins: 1 (2012)

Top-10s: 11

Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)

Keselowski makes his 27th Cup start at Dover this weekend. He has a 13.5 average finish with one win (2012) and 11 top-10 finishes.

Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, he finished 30th last season after starting 24th.

Keselowski’s average starting position stands at 11.7 with two poles (2014, 2016) and 14 top-10 starting efforts.

He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Buescher at Dover

Starts: 14

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2022)

Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he has top-10 finishes in two of the last three seasons.

In 2023, he qualified fifth and went on to finish ninth, just a season after earning the pole (the first of his career) before finishing eighth.

He has an average starting position of 17.1, and has started inside the top-10 in four of the last five races.

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

Preece at Dover

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his ninth Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 17th at the track in 2022.

He holds a 26.6 average starting position at Dover, including a 13th-place start in 2022.

Preece has also made three NXS starts at Dover, finishing fourth in 2018 while driving for JGR after starting 11th.

RFK Historically at Dover

Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)

The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover is tied for the third most for the organization trailing only Bristol (12) and Michigan (14). Dover also ranks third in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (87) for the organization.

Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 226 NCS races at Dover with 87 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFK’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3918 laps at Dover.

RFK Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Sonoma: Keselowski 11th; Preece 12th; Buescher 16th.

Points Standings (17: 14th, 60: 17th, 6: 27th): Buescher sits 34 points above the cutline while Preece remains just three points behind Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot. Keselowski moved up a spot to 27th after an 11th-place run at Sonoma.