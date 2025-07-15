New partnership with ADS accelerates cybersecurity for Hendrick Motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. (July 15, 2025) – Hendrick Motorsports has added leading cybersecurity provider Atlantic Data Security (ADS) as a new technology partner in a multi-year agreement that runs through 2027. The sponsorship underscores the growing importance of threat prevention in high-performance environments where speed, data and innovation intersect.

Connecticut-based ADS will work closely with Hendrick Motorsports to enhance the team’s digital security infrastructure and safeguard critical systems across its operations. The relationship will allow ADS to generate unique promotional content across all forms of media and offer one-of-a-kind hosting opportunities for its clients and prospects.

“Hendrick Motorsports has always been about speed and finding the competitive edge through excellence and innovation,” said John Overbeck, vice president of sales for ADS. “Atlantic Data Security is all about meeting our customers where they are, empowering them to pursue their core strategy, backed by effective and efficient modern cybersecurity measures. In a world where speed and adaptability on and off the track are essential for success, our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports allows them to do what they do best: win races.”

Atlantic Data Security offers comprehensive cybersecurity services, including risk assessments, network and cloud security architecture, threat detection and response, compliance consulting, penetration testing, and managed security solutions. The company specializes in integrating best-in-class technologies with deep technical expertise to safeguard sensitive environments. It works with organizations across industries to prevent data breaches, protect intellectual property and ensure business continuity in today’s fast-evolving threat landscape.

“We rely on a staggering amount of information, systems and tools to compete at the highest level of NASCAR,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Protecting that environment is essential, and ADS brings the experience and technical insight to help us do it the right way. At the same time, we look forward to building a strong partnership that provides world-class experiences for their customers and helps grow the ADS business and brand.”

ABOUT ATLANTIC DATA SECURITY:

Founded in Wethersfield, Connecticut, in the early 1990s, ADS started its operations in the basement of a single-family residence. With a rich history rooted in innovation and excellence, ADS has emerged as a trusted partner to businesses, governments, and organizations across North America. Leveraging best-in-breed cybersecurity solutions, and a team of over 40 engineers, we help identify your potential problems and find the right solution to your business’s cybersecurity challenges.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (317) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.