Georgetown Speedway, Camp Barnes Partner with BRK Racing and NASCAR Driver Garrett Smithley to Spotlight Delaware Youth Program at Dover

GEORGETOWN, DE — Delaware dirt racing is heading to the national stage with a meaningful message. Georgetown Speedway and Camp Barnes are proud to announce a partnership with BRK Racing and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley to bring awareness to one of Delaware’s most impactful youth programs during the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Smithley will carry the Georgetown Speedway and Camp Barnes logos aboard his No. 14 Chevrolet Camaro, as the team uses this national platform to highlight the upcoming Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, scheduled for Thursday, July 31 at Georgetown Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with BRK Racing and Garrett Smithley on this national stage to spotlight a cause that means so much to our community,” said Ken Adams and Jim Parker, co-owners of Georgetown Speedway, in a joint statement. “The Camp Barnes Benefit Race is a cornerstone of our season, and this partnership helps amplify its mission and the positive impact it has on families across Delaware.”

The Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race is a long-standing annual event that raises funds for Camp Barnes, a free summer camp operated by the Delaware State Police for children ages 10–13. Located near Bethany Beach and in operation since 1947, Camp Barnes serves more than 600 kids each year, offering week-long camp experiences that include archery, fishing, swimming, arts & crafts, nature walks, and more — all while building positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.

Detective Jeff Hudson, Director of Camp Barnes, expressed his excitement about the new collaboration. “The camp is honored and thrilled to be represented on a national stage like the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Hudson said. “This opportunity helps us reach people who may not know what Camp Barnes is or how it’s changing lives. We’re grateful to Garrett, BRK Racing, and Georgetown Speedway for helping us tell that story.”

Garrett Smithley, a veteran of more than 150 Xfinity Series starts, is no stranger to short tracks and grassroots racing.

“Racing has always been about community for me,” said Smithley. “So to represent Georgetown Speedway and help support Camp Barnes — a place doing real good for kids — is something I take seriously. I’m proud to carry their logos and mission on the No. 14 car at Dover.”

The BetRivers 200 will be broadcast live on The CW, bringing the message and the mission of Camp Barnes to a nationwide audience from right here in Delaware.

Catch the Action:

BetRivers 200 – Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dover Motor Speedway – Dover, DE

Live on The CW

Support the Cause:

Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race – Thursday, July 31, 2025

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE

More info at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com