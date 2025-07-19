Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Toronto Qualifying Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit

Toronto, Ontario

Qualifying Report

July 19

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (July 19) – Will Power, behind the wheel of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, led the Team Chevy-powered drivers in qualifying at the Toronto Indy, and was joined by Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Callum Ilott in the No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet.

The 11 fastest of the 13 drivers in Group 1 were within six-tenths of a second of Kyle Kirkwood, the quickest driver in the group, with Power and Illot advancing for Team Chevy. Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet missed out on advancing by three and five-hundredths of a second.

O’Ward qualified from Group 2, who had the 10 quickest drivers within three-tenths of a second of the fastest driver in the group, Marcus Armstrong. David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet was seven-hundredths of a second off transferring, while the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet with Josef Newgarden behind the wheel was nine-hundredths of an advantage to the Fast 12. It is O’Ward and Newgarden’s 7th trip to the Fast 12 this year.

In the Fast 12, Power set the second quickest lap of the day and was one of only three drivers to go sub 60 seconds on the day.

Power participated in his second Firestone Fast Six this season and his 12th in Toronto (eight of those have been Chevrolet-powered).

Tune-In Alert

﻿Sunday

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 8:30am (ET)/7:30am (CT)/6:30am (MT)/5:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (90 laps) – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday qualifying timesheet:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 4th:

“The Verizon Chevy was good, I could have been second, maybe third. I kind of babied the tires the first two laps that last run, because I felt like the money lap would be the third. I probably didn’t bring him up enough. I knew the Andretti’s were going to be tough to beat, they look very good… we were right there, I mean, we’re close. We made some good changes, and it’s nice to get through.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 10th:

“I’m really happy with the car on primes, so I think it’ll be looking good for us in the race tomorrow. But just these reds, or these green tires have really been a difficult thing for us just to switch them on or just, like, find a way to make them work, really. We’re, like, seven tenths slower in q 2 versus q 1, and I have no real explanation for it. I don’t think we any of us do. It’s just it’s so frustrating. There’s such a difference when you go new to new, and it’s the same tire. So, it’s just I don’t know. I don’t think we’re the only one in the paddock, but it’s just really, really frustrating.

“But, I think I have the strongest car that I’ve had here. At least for the race tomorrow, I feel better than what we have in the past. So, we’ll see what we can what we can make happen from there, but it’s going to be tough.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 12th:

“A bit of a high and low. The first part of qualifying was great; it was a really good lap that got us in despite it being a tight session. In the second part of qualifying, we just couldn’t get any momentum on a single lap. We got a chance at the end but it was not a session in the way it was meant to be, which is a shame after Q1. It will be really good to see what we can do for the race, and it’s not a bad starting position. We will be boosted up to 11th, but it would be nice to have had a fairer shot today.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 13th:

“While the result doesn’t quite show it, I think we can be happy with that after yesterday. The team have done a great job to get us back to where we thought we would be yesterday, today. From a Qualifying execution standpoint, we beat a lot of strong cars that we probably didn’t think we’d be fighting with, so we can be pleased with how we did.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 15th:

“Driver made an error there. Just missed, turn five apex just by a little bit, and you see with the concrete here, if you’re just off a little bit because it’s not rubbered in you lose a chunk. So, yeah, that’s on me. Unfortunately, sorry for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy, but we’ll make most of it tomorrow.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 16th:

“We missed out. Sat there and just went through the data until qualifying was over and found some stuff that I can really work on and make myself better just seeing from the other drivers. I think overall, we just kind of missed that window a little bit with tire temp. I think we were kind of in between lap two and three and by the end of lap three, the tires were already falling off and we were holding on for dear life. So missed that window a little bit, but still could have gotten lap in and just miffed with myself. We’re going to get our heads down and see what we can do for tomorrow.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 18th:

“The PPG Chevy was super fast on the primes (Firestone primary tire) but we just struggled to get a handle on the softer compound. Tomorrow should be a primary tire race, so we are well positioned there. Obviously, this is a tough track to just drive through the field. We’ll need some strategy to go with a fast car – and some luck that we haven’t had yet this year – but it can be done.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 19th:

“It was a disappointing Qualifying, for sure. We knew going into Toronto that this is one of the team’s toughest race weekends. We just can’t find the pace the others have for this track, and that shows in our Qualifying today. It’s a long race, and it usually gets pretty messy on these streets, so we need to stay clean and pick up as many positions as we can tomorrow.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 20th:

“The qualifying unfortunately was extremely tight. Overall I’m quite happy with how the car felt, I had just one moment in Turn 1 where I lost the car at the rear. I tried my best to get in and transferring was within two tenths. I felt like we could have potentially been there, but it was super tight. I think the qualifying went well and the car felt good. We all did a pretty good job. Without this slight mistake with the snap on the rear, I think we could have had a really good chance, but it is what it is. We’re going to start from P20 and tomorrow I will do my best to go forwards through the field to get towards the top end.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 21st:

“Yeah to be honest, looking at the board and being .2 from transferring, when we were 2 seconds off this morning, is a pretty decent jump forward. I appreciate the team working with me to get a little bit more comfortable balance for me to drive. We’re just not quite where we need to be on the street courses yet, but I appreciate Chevy and the team. We’ve made a huge step forward from where we started and hopefully we can have a good solid race tomorrow.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet qualified 22nd:

How do you get two-tenths at a track like this?

“It’s definitely tight. But to be fair, it is every weekend. You know? You see the same at Mid-Ohio. You see it everywhere. It’s just so, competitive-this field. But we’ve been we’ve been struggling to get the car right all weekend. Just haven’t had the pace. I was honestly pretty happy with my lap. I didn’t think there was much more to extract out of it. So that was a positive, but, obviously, we’re just we’re just too slow. So, we need to, to find something.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 23rd:

“Honestly, kind of just a bit beside myself. You know I think we’ve been doing a really good job with the car. We thought we had made the correct changes, when in reality, I think we overlooked a very important thing in the philosophy of the setup, and it just showed, so I think tomorrow we’ll be fine.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 24th:

“We are coming away from qualifying quite disappointed. We have not yet had the pace we need this weekend, so we will work hard overnight to see how we can improve the cars for the race tomorrow.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 25th:

Chevrolet on the Streets Of Toronto

Chevrolet wins on the Streets Of Toronto: 13

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #2 – Mike Conway – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles on the Streets Of Toronto: 12

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 – Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto: 36

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Danny Sullivan (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Michael Andretti (3), Sebastien Bourdais (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Josef Newgarden (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), Luca Filippi (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Felix Rosenqvist (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (13), Galles Racing (5),, Ed Carpenter Racing (4), Newman Haas Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Dragon Racing (2), Patrick Racing (2) Andretti Global (1), Arrow McLaren (1), KV Racing Technology (1), and Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto: 1109

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Al Unser Jr. (182), Michael Andretti (153), Emerson Fittipaldi (123) Josef Newgarden (113), Will Power (97), Simon Pagenaud (84), Sebastien Bourdais (79), Helio Castroneves (74), Scott Dixon (56), Paul Tracy (54), Danny Sullivan (50), Ryan Hunter-Reay (36), Scott McLaughlin (28), Tony Kanaan (19), Rinus VeeKay (18), Mike Conway (7), Mario Andretti (6), Jordan King (6), Pato O’Ward (3), Luca Filippi (2), JR Hildebrand (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Spencer Pigot (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (519), Galles Racing (182), Newman Haas Racing (159), Chip Ganassi Racing (74), Patrick Racing (74), Ed Carpenter Racing (64), Andretti Global (36), Dragon Racing (20), Arrow McLaren (4), A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Carlin (1) and Panther Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Toronto

Wins (with competition):

13 – Chevrolet (2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #2, 2014 Race #1, 2012, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

10 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2018, 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1996)

4 – Ford (2000, 1995, 1994, 1992)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

1 – Cosworth (1986)

Earned Poles (with competition):

12 – Chevrolet (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #1, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

11 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 2000 1999, 1998, 1996)

2 – Ford (1995, 1994)

2 – Cosworth (1987, 1986)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

** 2014 Race #2 – Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Chevrolet) started from the pole on driver points after qualifying was rained out**

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins (All-time)

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.