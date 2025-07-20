O’Ward Wins in Toronto, Slices Palou’s Lead by 30 Points

TORONTO (Sunday, July 20, 2025) – Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward isn’t ready to concede the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou quite yet.

O’Ward drove that point home in Sunday’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto by winning his second race in eight days as Palou finished 12th.

Palou entered the weekend with a 129-point lead over O’Ward, the largest leader’s margin this point system has ever seen this deep in a season. But 30 points evaporated at Exhibition Place, dropping their separation to 99 points with four races remaining.

A race win can be worth as many as 54 points.

“Oh, man, I can’t say I saw this (win) coming,” O’Ward said. “But I was feeling so good on the (primary) tires all weekend really. We were just struggling to get the alternates to work in qualifying. Sadly, that’s the one you need to transfer.

“But I knew we had a great car under me to race with, and (the crew) nailed it on the strategy.”

The win was the first for O’Ward in Toronto and his ninth in the series overall. He started the race in the 10th position but felt luck was going to be with him after a bird dropped an unlikely present on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and a crew member in the morning practice.

“That’s going to be a good day today, and it was,” the Mexican driver said. “I’m stoked for everybody (on the team). I would have never expected to have gone this much better in Toronto because it’s been the most challenging circuit for us in the past.”

Joining O’Ward on the podium were a pair of drivers scoring season-making finishes. Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) finished second, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson (No. 8 Journie Rewards Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finishing third. VeeKay scored his fifth career podium finish, but first since a race at Barber Motorsports Park in 2022. Simpson earned the prestigious spot for the first time in his two years in the series.

NTT P1 Award winner Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), who won last year’s race, finished fourth to lead a contingent of Andretti Global drivers. Marcus Ericsson (No. 28 Delaware Life Honda) and Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 Silver Gold Bull Honda) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

This was a race of different strategies. O’Ward was in the majority starting with a set of the less-favorable alternate Firestone Firehawk tires, and he was able to have them removed with a stop just ahead of the Lap 3 caution. Thus, he only had to use that set for the better part of two green-flag laps and while that forced him into a three-stop strategy, he was able to run the primary compound the rest of the way.

Palou started second, and he and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon were among the few starting on the primaries. Given an assortment and length of caution periods in the first half of the race, the strategy had a strong chance of working out. But ultimately, it didn’t, with both CGR drivers reduced to spending the final segment mid-pack. Dixon finished 10th in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“Well, I chose the strategy, so that’s what we did wrong today,” Palou said. “I was pushing for that strategy. I thought it was going to give us the best opportunity to win. I wanted to be up front, trying to avoid being trapped in traffic.

“Honestly, (days like this) happen. We knew it was going to be a risky strategy rather than starting on alternates. It was kind of working. We were able to open up a big gap after that first yellow, but it was not enough today. Not our day.”

Palou still has reason to be optimistic. Of the four races left on the schedule, he has won twice at each of the next two road courses: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (2022 and 2024) and Portland International Raceway (2021 and 2023). O’Ward won last year’s race at The Milwaukee Mile, which hosts the third of the season’s final four.

The combination of the various tire strategies in play and Toronto’s tight confines around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit created action aplenty, and there seemed to be contact of some degree at every corner. It was arguably the most exciting of the four street races this year.

Often in the middle of the action was Team Penske, which saw its challenging season continue. First, the left rear lug nut of Scott McLaughlin’s car came off following a pit stop, pushing the No. 3 Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Chevrolet into the Turn 2 wall.

Then, Josef Newgarden and his No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet were collected by an incident that started with Dale Coyne Racing rookie Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel Construction Honda) taking light contact from fellow first-year Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster (No. 45 Droplight Honda) in Turn 1. In the mess that ensued, Abel’s car landed on top of Newgarden’s. Later, Will Power’s No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet lost a side-by-side battle in Turn 3, hitting the left-side wall. Roger Penske’s drivers finished 11th (Power), 23rd (Newgarden) and 26th (McLaughlin).

Ed Carpenter Racing also had a difficult day, with both Christian Rasmussen (No. 21 Splenda ECR Chevrolet) and Alexander Rossi (No. 20 Java House ECR Chevrolet) hitting the wall with right-rear tires. Rasmussen was side by side with Power at the time; Rossi appeared to veer to the right after bouncing over a bump.

The race ended under caution when the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda of Felix Rosenqvist wiggled and was struck from behind by Nolan Siegel’s No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. That ended Rosenqvist’s day as he had twice taken front-wing damage due to contact with Power.

Only 26 car-and-driver combinations took the green flag as Santino Ferrucci and his No. 14 Sexton Properties/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet were held out of the race due to a damaged car and a bruised right hand in the morning practice. Ferrucci hit the Turn 7 wall on the left side, sending the car sliding into the Turn 8 run-off area. All four corners of the car were damaged, with only about three hours to make repairs.

Practice for the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca begins Friday at 5 p.m. ET (FS2, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network). The 95-lap race, the 14th of the 17-race season, is Sunday at 3 p.m. on FOX. A Spanish-language telecast will be available on FOX Deportes.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Race Results

Results Sunday of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 1.786-mile Streets of Toronto, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running (9) Rinus VeeKay, Honda, 90, Running (13) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 90, Running (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 90, Running (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running (11) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 90, Running (15) David Malukas, Chevrolet, 90, Running (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running (19) Christian Lundgaard, Chevrolet, 90, Running (3) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 90, Running (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running (20) Robert Shwartzman, Chevrolet, 90, Running (25) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 89, Running (12) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 87, Contact (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 86, Contact (22) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 82, Retired (7) Louis Foster, Honda, 67, Running (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 57, Retired (27) Jacob Abel, Honda, 36, Contact (18) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 36, Contact (24) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 29, Contact (14) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 2, Contact (23) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 0, Did Not Start

Race Statistics

Winners average speed: 88.972 mph

Time of Race: 01:48:23.9092

Margin of victory: Under caution

Cautions: 5 for 19 laps

Lead changes: 6 among 5 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Herta, Colton 1 – 3

Palou, Alex 4 – 40

VeeKay, Rinus 41 – 56

O’Ward, Pato 57

Ericsson, Marcus 58

Herta, Colton 59 – 61

O’Ward, Pato 62 – 90

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings: Palou 536, O’Ward 437, Kirkwood 363, Dixon 362, Lundgaard 317, Rosenqvist 309, Armstrong 283, Herta 278, Power 263, Malukas 259, VeeKay 252, Ferrucci 240, McLaughlin 239, Simpson 226, Rasmussen 217, Newgarden 213, Rossi 199, Daly 199, Ericsson 195, Rahal 195, Siegel 168, Shwartzman 159, Foster 159, Ilott 135, Robb 133, DeFrancesco 123, Abel 95, Takuma Sato 36, Helio Castroneves 20, Ed Carpenter 16, Jack Harvey 12, Ryan Hunter-Reay 10, Kyle Larson 6, Marco Andretti 5