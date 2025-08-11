Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series were at Watkins Glen International. All of the races had exciting racing, along with one unexpected victory lane celebration.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Shane van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. It was also his fifth career win in the series and his first win at the 2.45-mile track.

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

He was dominant throughout the race in the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and led 38 of 90 laps and won by a margin of 11.116 seconds. He has won four of the five NASCAR Cup Series road-course races on the schedule this season.

Christopher Bell finished second, Chris Busher finished third, William Byron finished fourth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-5 finishers. Polesitter Ryan Blaney, who led 35 laps, finished in sixth.

The race featured three caution flags for eight laps, and eight lead changes among six drivers.

Top-10 drivers in the Go Bowling at The Glen

Pos St No Driver Team Laps S1 S2 S3 Points Status 1 2 88 Shane Van Gisbergen WeatherTech Chevrolet 90 8 0 0 43 Running 2 9 20 Christopher Bell DEWALT Toyota 90 0 3 0 43 Running 3 12 17 Chris Buescher BuildSubmarines.com Ford 90 1 0 0 44 Running 4 10 24 William Byron Raptor Chevrolet 90 0 2 0 42 Running 5 3 19 Chase Briscoe Bass Pro Shops Toyota 90 9 0 0 34 Running 6 1 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford 90 7 1 0 45 Running 7 19 99 Daniel Suarez Freeway Insurance Chevrolet 90 0 0 0 30 Running 8 15 23 Bubba Wallace McDonald’s Toyota 90 0 0 0 29 Running 9 21 45 Tyler Reddick The Beast Toyota 90 0 0 0 28 Running 10 4 1 Ross Chastain Busch Light Chevrolet 90 0 0 0 27 Running

Mission 200

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

Connor Zilisch cruised to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200. Zilisch earned his sixth win of the season and is in a prime position to start the playoffs.

However, the victory lane celebration was short-lived after Zilisch took a nasty fall that landed him in an ambulance and at the hospital. He broke his collarbone.

Sam Mayer finished second, Sammy Smith third, Austin Hill fourth, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top 5 finishers.

The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers, and seven caution flags for 20 laps.

Top-10 drivers in the Mission 200

Pos St No Driver Team Laps S1 S2 S3 Points Status 1 1 88 Connor Zilisch Registix Chevrolet 82 0 1 0 51 Running 2 4 41 Sam Mayer Audibel Ford 82 0 3 0 43 Running 3 6 8 Sammy Smith Pilot Chevrolet 82 0 9 0 36 Running 4 10 21 Austin Hill Bennett Transportation Chevrolet 82 0 4 0 40 Running 5 14 1 Carson Kvapil Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet 82 0 5 0 38 Running 6 9 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet 82 1 8 0 44 Running 7 18 32 Austin Green 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet 82 0 10 0 31 Running 8 36 16 Christian Eckes Celsius Chevrolet 82 0 0 0 29 Running 9 13 20 Brandon Jones Menards/Pelonis Toyota 82 0 0 0 28 Running 10 17 25 Harrison Burton AirBox Ford 82 6 0 0 32 Running

Mission 176

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Corey Heim survived three overtime restarts to capture his 17th career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176.

He started on the pole and led 44 of 81 laps to claim his sixth victory this season.

Daniel Hemric finished second, and Gio Ruggiero finished in third.

Christopher Bell started in second place and led 30 laps. However, due to the multiple overtimes, he had to pit for fuel and finished fourth, and Tyler Ankrum finished fifth to round out the top five finishers.

Top-10 drivers in the Mission 176