NASCAR Cup Series

Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series were at Watkins Glen International. All of the races had exciting racing, along with one unexpected victory lane celebration.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Shane van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. It was also his fifth career win in the series and his first win at the 2.45-mile track.

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

He was dominant throughout the race in the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and led 38 of 90 laps and won by a margin of 11.116 seconds. He has won four of the five NASCAR Cup Series road-course races on the schedule this season.

Christopher Bell finished second, Chris Busher finished third, William Byron finished fourth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-5 finishers. Polesitter Ryan Blaney, who led 35 laps, finished in sixth.

The race featured three caution flags for eight laps, and eight lead changes among six drivers.

Top-10 drivers in the Go Bowling at The Glen

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1288Shane Van GisbergenWeatherTech Chevrolet9080043Running
2920Christopher BellDEWALT Toyota9003043Running
31217Chris BuescherBuildSubmarines.com Ford9010044Running
41024William ByronRaptor Chevrolet9002042Running
5319Chase BriscoeBass Pro Shops Toyota9090034Running
6112Ryan BlaneyMenards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford9071045Running
71999Daniel SuarezFreeway Insurance Chevrolet9000030Running
81523Bubba WallaceMcDonald’s Toyota9000029Running
92145Tyler ReddickThe Beast Toyota9000028Running
1041Ross ChastainBusch Light Chevrolet9000027Running

Mission 200

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

Connor Zilisch cruised to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200. Zilisch earned his sixth win of the season and is in a prime position to start the playoffs.

However, the victory lane celebration was short-lived after Zilisch took a nasty fall that landed him in an ambulance and at the hospital. He broke his collarbone.

Sam Mayer finished second, Sammy Smith third, Austin Hill fourth, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top 5 finishers.

The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers, and seven caution flags for 20 laps.

Top-10 drivers in the Mission 200

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1188Connor ZilischRegistix Chevrolet8201051Running
2441Sam MayerAudibel Ford8203043Running
368Sammy SmithPilot Chevrolet8209036Running
41021Austin HillBennett Transportation Chevrolet8204040Running
5141Carson KvapilBass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet8205038Running
697Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet8218044Running
71832Austin Green3Dimensional.com Chevrolet82010031Running
83616Christian EckesCelsius Chevrolet8200029Running
91320Brandon JonesMenards/Pelonis Toyota8200028Running
101725Harrison BurtonAirBox Ford8260032Running

Mission 176

Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Corey Heim survived three overtime restarts to capture his 17th career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176.

He started on the pole and led 44 of 81 laps to claim his sixth victory this season.  

Daniel Hemric finished second, and Gio Ruggiero finished in third.

Christopher Bell started in second place and led 30 laps. However, due to the multiple overtimes, he had to pit for fuel and finished fourth, and Tyler Ankrum finished fifth to round out the top five finishers.

Top-10 drivers in the Mission 176

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1111Corey HeimMobil 1 Toyota8114057Running
21719Daniel HemricNAPA Nightvision Chevrolet8180038Running
3517Giovanni Ruggiero #First Auto Group Toyota8160039Running
4252Christopher Bell(i)Halmar International Toyota813500Running
51318Tyler AnkrumLiUNA! Chevrolet8109034Running
637Sammy Smith(i)TMC Transportation Chevrolet810200Running
73398Ty MajeskiSoda Sense/Curb Records Ford8107034Running
81445Connor Zilisch(i)DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet814000Running
92542Matt MillsUtilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet8100028Running
10634Layne RiggsLove’s RV STOP Ford8190029Running
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Watkins Glen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International
03:02
Video thumbnail
Van Gisbergen wins the Go Bowling at The Glen
01:49
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim Survives Triple Overtime to claim Watkins Glen Truck Series Victory
02:59
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights at Watkins Glen
02:00

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane...

Official Release -
Zane Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 17th / Running, completed 90 of 90 laps)
Read more

Kaulig Racing Teams Up with Black’s Tire Service for Richmond and Darlington

Official Release -
AJ Allmendinger will return to familiar colors this weekend for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway with an extended partnership with Black’s Tire Service (BTS).
Read more

LEGENDS RETURN, NEW STARS RISE: THE RACE FOR GLORY AT THE 2025 CORNWELL QUALITY...

Official Release -
The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals is undoubtedly the most prestigious race on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour.
Read more

Corey LaJoie to Pilot No. 77 Silverado for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Owner’s Championship Effort

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports is permitting Andrés Pérez de Lara to explore other opportunities for the final eight races of 2025 and beyond, following the August 8 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category