Van Gisbergen, Zilisch, and Heim win at Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series were at Watkins Glen International. All of the races had exciting racing, along with one unexpected victory lane celebration.
Go Bowling at The Glen
Shane van Gisbergen captured his fourth consecutive road-course victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. It was also his fifth career win in the series and his first win at the 2.45-mile track.
He was dominant throughout the race in the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and led 38 of 90 laps and won by a margin of 11.116 seconds. He has won four of the five NASCAR Cup Series road-course races on the schedule this season.
Christopher Bell finished second, Chris Busher finished third, William Byron finished fourth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-5 finishers. Polesitter Ryan Blaney, who led 35 laps, finished in sixth.
The race featured three caution flags for eight laps, and eight lead changes among six drivers.
Top-10 drivers in the Go Bowling at The Glen
|Pos
|St
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1
|S2
|S3
|Points
|Status
|1
|2
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|WeatherTech Chevrolet
|90
|8
|0
|0
|43
|Running
|2
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|DEWALT Toyota
|90
|0
|3
|0
|43
|Running
|3
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|BuildSubmarines.com Ford
|90
|1
|0
|0
|44
|Running
|4
|10
|24
|William Byron
|Raptor Chevrolet
|90
|0
|2
|0
|42
|Running
|5
|3
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|90
|9
|0
|0
|34
|Running
|6
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford
|90
|7
|1
|0
|45
|Running
|7
|19
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|90
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Running
|8
|15
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|McDonald’s Toyota
|90
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|9
|21
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|The Beast Toyota
|90
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Busch Light Chevrolet
|90
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Running
Mission 200
Connor Zilisch cruised to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200. Zilisch earned his sixth win of the season and is in a prime position to start the playoffs.
However, the victory lane celebration was short-lived after Zilisch took a nasty fall that landed him in an ambulance and at the hospital. He broke his collarbone.
Sam Mayer finished second, Sammy Smith third, Austin Hill fourth, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top 5 finishers.
The race featured 17 lead changes among nine drivers, and seven caution flags for 20 laps.
Top-10 drivers in the Mission 200
|Pos
|St
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1
|S2
|S3
|Points
|Status
|1
|1
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Registix Chevrolet
|82
|0
|1
|0
|51
|Running
|2
|4
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Audibel Ford
|82
|0
|3
|0
|43
|Running
|3
|6
|8
|Sammy Smith
|Pilot Chevrolet
|82
|0
|9
|0
|36
|Running
|4
|10
|21
|Austin Hill
|Bennett Transportation Chevrolet
|82
|0
|4
|0
|40
|Running
|5
|14
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet
|82
|0
|5
|0
|38
|Running
|6
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|82
|1
|8
|0
|44
|Running
|7
|18
|32
|Austin Green
|3Dimensional.com Chevrolet
|82
|0
|10
|0
|31
|Running
|8
|36
|16
|Christian Eckes
|Celsius Chevrolet
|82
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|9
|13
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Menards/Pelonis Toyota
|82
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|17
|25
|Harrison Burton
|AirBox Ford
|82
|6
|0
|0
|32
|Running
Mission 176
Corey Heim survived three overtime restarts to capture his 17th career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176.
He started on the pole and led 44 of 81 laps to claim his sixth victory this season.
Daniel Hemric finished second, and Gio Ruggiero finished in third.
Christopher Bell started in second place and led 30 laps. However, due to the multiple overtimes, he had to pit for fuel and finished fourth, and Tyler Ankrum finished fifth to round out the top five finishers.
Top-10 drivers in the Mission 176
|Pos
|St
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1
|S2
|S3
|Points
|Status
|1
|1
|11
|Corey Heim
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|81
|1
|4
|0
|57
|Running
|2
|17
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet
|81
|8
|0
|0
|38
|Running
|3
|5
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero #
|First Auto Group Toyota
|81
|6
|0
|0
|39
|Running
|4
|2
|52
|Christopher Bell(i)
|Halmar International Toyota
|81
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Running
|5
|13
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|81
|0
|9
|0
|34
|Running
|6
|3
|7
|Sammy Smith(i)
|TMC Transportation Chevrolet
|81
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Running
|7
|33
|98
|Ty Majeski
|Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford
|81
|0
|7
|0
|34
|Running
|8
|14
|45
|Connor Zilisch(i)
|DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet
|81
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|9
|25
|42
|Matt Mills
|Utilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet
|81
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|6
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Love’s RV STOP Ford
|81
|9
|0
|0
|29
|Running