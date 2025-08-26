iRacing Studios To Produce Standalone INDYCAR Video Game in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025) – iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations and INDYCAR are pleased to announce a long-term licensing agreement for iRacing Studios to produce standalone INDYCAR titles for console and PC.

As part of the agreement, iRacing Studios will release an INDYCAR title for PlayStation, Xbox and Steam in the second half of 2026. The new product will mark the first dedicated INDYCAR game in more than two decades.

“INDYCAR fans have long been clamoring for a standalone title for consoles, and we’re excited to give them what they’re looking for in 2026,” said Tony Gardner, president, iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations. “iRacing Studios’ standalone INDYCAR title will offer all the excitement of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and an immersive experience that fans of all ages can enjoy. We are already very excited about how the game is coming together.”

Said INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles: “The most competitive and challenging racing on the planet deserves a dedicated and widely available gaming experience. iRacing Studios is the ideal partner for us, trusted and known to our core fans and ready to share our sport with a wider and highly engaged audience.”

The iRacing Studios INDYCAR offering will join other iRacing Studios titles NASCAR 25 and the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing games as officially licensed products that represent some of the top racing series in the world. The game will feature a robust, multilevel career mode, licensed drivers from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone, and online multiplayer. The new product will be built from the ground up, with a dedicated development team creating the game on iRacing Studios’ proprietary and enhanced Orontes engine.

“Our company has grown significantly in recent years with the addition of new development teams and studios,” Gardner said. “Our INDYCAR title will benefit from this growth, as it will be the sole focus of one of these teams. However, the game will also incorporate elements like car and track assets, technology and driving characteristics developed from other iRacing Studios products.”

Real-world INDYCAR teams and drivers will be deeply involved in the creation of the new title, including Team Penske star and iRacing enthusiast Scott McLaughlin. Since transitioning to the series full time in 2021 from Australian Supercars, McLaughlin has won seven races and become a fan favorite.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the development process for iRacing Studios’ new INDYCAR title,” McLaughlin said. “It’s an honor to work with a team that has developed such amazing products to help deliver INDYCAR’s first dedicated title in quite some time. It’s already an exciting time to be an INDYCAR fan for so many reasons, and this game will take the fans’ at-home driving experience to the next level!”

The heritage of the relationship between INDYCAR and iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations dates back more than three decades. The company’s predecessor, Papyrus Racing Games, created the iconic Indianapolis 500: The Simulation in 1989, followed by IndyCar Racing and IndyCar Racing II in 1993 and 1995, respectively.

A standalone INDYCAR title is the latest step in a continuously expanding partnership between INDYCAR and iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations. Separately, the two parties have also extended their license agreement long term for the iRacing simulation. The extension ensures INDYCAR’s continued gaming presence on PC and consoles alike for years to come.

About iRacing

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2003 by Dave Kaemmer, co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, and John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club and co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world, including with NASCAR, INDYCAR, the FIA, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, and numerous other car manufacturers, tracks, and racing series. Alongside its PC simulation, iRacing owns two additional game studios and produces the official console games of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and the World of Outlaws, as well as the all-ages title iRacing Arcade and fantasy off-road racing game ExoCross. Learn more at www.iRacing.com.