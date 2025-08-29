Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Portland International Raceway; August 30, 2025

Track: Portland International Raceway

Race: Pacific Office Automation 147; 75 Laps –25/25/25; 147.75 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; August 30, 2025 7:30 p.m ET (4:30 p.m. PT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: MRN Radio – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Burton and Perkins Lead Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport into

Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Statesville, N.C. (August 28, 2025) — Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to Round 25 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series fielding a pair of Opti-Coat backed Chevrolet’s in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. Jeb Burton behind the wheel of his familiar No. 27 and Blaine Perkins piloting the flagship No. 31.

All the action in the Pacific Northwest kicks off; Saturday, August 30, with practice at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT), and the race scheduled to take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. PT).

Burton arrives with three prior Xfinity starts at Portland, where he holds an average finish of 31.7 and a career-best finish of 25th (2023). Currently sitting 13th in the points standings, 36 points below the playoff cut line with just two races remaining, the Pacific Office Automation 147 represents a critical opportunity for Burton to sharpen performance at Portland—and claw his way back into playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Perkins brings road-course momentum to Portland, boasting an average finish of 17.5 across two prior starts, with a best result of 15th (2023). This season, Perkins has earned himself two top-10 finishes and is steadily building positive momentum as the campaign hits its final stretch.

Portland International Raceway demands precision: with heavy braking zones, technical corners, and fast straights it requires a finely calibrated balance of aggression and control. As one of only two races remaining in the regular season, this event gives Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport a vital opportunity to improve its road-course program and ease closer to a possible second playoff birth.

Team goals for the weekend are clear: execute clean, competitive runs for both entries, and seize every available stage and race point. Jeb Burton is laser-focused on using the weekend to fuel his playoff push, aiming to close his 36-point deficit and get himself back inside the cut line. At the same time, Blaine Perkins looks to capitalize on his road-course strengths and target a strong finish helping build momentum for the team overall, with a top-15 finish as a baseline and potential top-10 results within reach.

Fans can catch all the action of the Pacific Office Automation 147 live on The CW, beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, ensuring fans nationwide can follow every lap from Portland International Raceway. Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport social channels will also carry behind the scenes coverage throughout the day on Saturday.

