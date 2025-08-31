Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Portland Post-Race Report – 08.30.25

SAWALICH DELIVERS CAREER-BEST RUNNER-UP FINISH IN PORTLAND

Taylor Gray closes in on a Playoff berth

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 30, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich finished a career-best second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway on Saturday evening. Sawalich had a solid weekend overall as he also won the ARCA West race at the track on Friday.

With one race remaining, Taylor Gray remains in a solid position to make the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs as he holds a 60-point advantage heading into the final race of the regular season – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis – next weekend.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Portland International Raceway

Race 25 of 33 – 147.75 miles, 75 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Connor Zilisch*

2nd, WILLIAM SAWALICH

3rd, Nick Sanchez*

4th, Christian Eckes*

5th, Austin Hill*

14th, TAYLOR GRAY

18th, BRANDON JONES

20th, ALON DAY

29th, TAKUMA KOGA

31st, JACK PERKINS

32nd, DEAN THOMPSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 SoundGear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What is the emotion like being as close as you were to your first win?

“Not too bad. It is a career-best and the team had a good day. We had a good SoundGear GR Supra – it was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just kind back-and-forth all day. We didn’t have the fire off speed that we wanted, but our long run speed was on par with the 88 (Connor Zilisch) – from what I know. I’m not sure if he was taking it easy or what, but we had a good day. We finished P2, so I’m pretty happy.”

