XFINITY Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Portland Post-Race Report – 08.30.25

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

SAWALICH DELIVERS CAREER-BEST RUNNER-UP FINISH IN PORTLAND
Taylor Gray closes in on a Playoff berth

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 30, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich finished a career-best second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway on Saturday evening. Sawalich had a solid weekend overall as he also won the ARCA West race at the track on Friday.

With one race remaining, Taylor Gray remains in a solid position to make the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs as he holds a 60-point advantage heading into the final race of the regular season – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis – next weekend.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Portland International Raceway
Race 25 of 33 – 147.75 miles, 75 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Connor Zilisch*

2nd, WILLIAM SAWALICH

3rd, Nick Sanchez*

4th, Christian Eckes*

5th, Austin Hill*

14th, TAYLOR GRAY

18th, BRANDON JONES

20th, ALON DAY

29th, TAKUMA KOGA

31st, JACK PERKINS

32nd, DEAN THOMPSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 SoundGear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What is the emotion like being as close as you were to your first win?

“Not too bad. It is a career-best and the team had a good day. We had a good SoundGear GR Supra – it was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just kind back-and-forth all day. We didn’t have the fire off speed that we wanted, but our long run speed was on par with the 88 (Connor Zilisch) – from what I know. I’m not sure if he was taking it easy or what, but we had a good day. We finished P2, so I’m pretty happy.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Portland International Raceway
Next article
RCR NXS Race Recap: Portland International Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland
01:57
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim wins the Truck Series Playoff Opener at Darlington
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington and Portland
01:17
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins at Daytona and the Cup Series Playoffs field is set
01:10

Latest articles

Zilisch wins the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

SM Staff -
Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway for the series-best eighth NXS win of the season.
Read more

RCR NXS Race Recap: Portland International Raceway

Official Release -
Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound from Mid-Race Damage to Capture Top-10 Result at Portland International Raceway
Read more

Cooper Shipman Continues Win Streak, Taking Race 2 at CTMP

Official Release -
Cooper Shipman extended his Formula 4 United States Championship presented by Mosport Karting Centre (F4 U.S.) win streak, taking the victory in Race 2 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Read more

Paul Menard Earns Second Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Victory

Official Release -
Paul Menard earned his fifth victory of the 2025 season and his second-consecutive CTMP win, extending his points lead in the TA class.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category