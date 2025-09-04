AM Racing | Harrison Burton World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Nu Way 200

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging | Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 11th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 11th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday night’s running of the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including joining Dead On Tools in a co-branded role for Saturday night’s 160-lap challenge.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the co-primary partner for the team’s rebranded No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

Stay tuned to both the AM Racing and Harrison Burton social platforms for opportunities to win Dead On Tools swag and more!

● Playoff Push: The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season reaches its dramatic conclusion Saturday night under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where the 12-driver Playoff grid will officially be set.

For Harrison Burton and AM Racing, the 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis represents one final chance to lock down a coveted postseason berth.

Burton enters the weekend clinging to 12th in the standings — the last transfer position — with a 31-point cushion over his cousin, Jeb Burton and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team.

Lurking just behind, fellow Ford Performance driver Ryan Sieg and the family-owned RSS Racing operation remain a mathematical longshot, 68 points back, but still within striking distance should chaos unfold.

Saturday night’s showdown at Gateway is expected to be as much about survival as outright speed, with every lap, pit stop, and position holding the power to decide who advances and who falls short.

For Burton and the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang, the mission is clear: stay smart, stay cautiously aggressive and seize the Playoff berth that keeps their championship hopes alive.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Stats: Saturday night’s Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog will mark Harrison Burton’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

While the Xfinity Series returns to the 1.25-mile oval for the first time since 2010, Burton isn’t heading in blind.

The second-generation driver brings valuable experience from the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has made three prior starts at Gateway. His best outing came in the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, when he started 14th and finished 23rd.

Over the course of those three Cup events, Burton proved steady and consistent, completing 727 of a possible 728 laps while driving the legendary No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing.

That track familiarity now provides a solid foundation as he and his Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing team prepare for Saturday night’s high-stakes Xfinity Series regular season finale.

Together, Burton and the No. 25 DEX Imaging | Dead On Tools Ford Mustang team will aim to translate that prior experience into results, with their sights set on securing their 10th top-10 finish of the season — and, more importantly, a spot in the 2025 Playoffs.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Gateway, Burton has 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season.

Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 100 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Portland International Raceway | Pacific Office Automation 147 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its annual trip to the Pacific Northwest for the penultimate road course race of the 2025 season.

Looking for a “clean” performance with their No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang, Harrison Burton and the AM Racing team opened with the 23rd-fastest time in practice.

Quick adjustments before time trials paid off, with Burton picking up more than seven-tenths of a second to qualify 18th for his Portland International Raceway debut.

However, shortly after qualifying, the team discovered a leak that required an unapproved adjustment under the NASCAR Rule Book, sending Burton to the rear of the field for the 75-lap race.

Undeterred, Burton methodically worked his way forward in Stage 1, finishing just outside the top 20. Focused on maintaining a healthy Playoff buffer, his day quickly took a turn in Stage 2 when contact from another competitor spun him out, erasing the track position he had earned.

While trying to regroup, he was spun a second time, leaving him clinging to the tail end of the lead lap by the end of the stage.

Starting deep in the pack for the final segment, Burton once again showcased patience and determination, climbing back into the top 20.

﻿Needing a late caution to gain more ground, the yellow flag flew in the closing laps, setting up a pair of chaotic restarts.

In overtime, Burton navigated the mayhem and dodged spinning cars to muscle his way to a hard-fought 12th-place finish — three laps beyond the race’s scheduled distance.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 75 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 30th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first race at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway in a leadership role on Saturday night.

In his previous 29 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend marks AM Racing’s first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

On tracks greater than one mile in length, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has logged 48 Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by one top-five and eight top-10 finishes, with an average result of 19.1.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

﻿Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Gateway this weekend, especially with the Xfinity Series returning there for the first time in more than a decade.

“I’ve been fortunate to get a few Cup starts at the track, and while the results don’t necessarily show everything we had, I learned a lot about the rhythm of the place and how important track position and execution are over a long run.

“That experience should definitely help as we go back with our AM Racing team. We know how critical this race is for our Playoff hopes, and I believe if we can put together a smart, solid night, we’ll be in good shape to accomplish our goal.”

On Keys to Success at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “Gateway is a really unique track because both ends are so different. Turns 1 and 2 are really tight and flat, while (Turns) 3 and 4 are wider and faster, so you have to find a balance in your car that works at both ends.

“Restarts are always intense here, and track position is huge, so we’ll need to qualify well, have solid pit stops, and make the most of every opportunity.

“If we can do those things and stay out of trouble, I think we’ll put ourselves in position for a strong night.”

On Expectations for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “Saturday night is a big one for our AM Racing team, and we all know what’s on the line. The goal is simple — be smart, be competitive and put ourselves in the best position to secure our spot in the Playoffs.

“We’ve shown speed and resilience all year, and if we can execute cleanly, I believe we’re capable of delivering another strong finish.

“I’m excited to go out there under the lights, represent our partners and hopefully punch our ticket into the postseason.”

On Battle for Playoff Cutline: “The past few weeks, we’ve really focused on controlling what we can and making sure we keep ourselves above the cutline.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but we’ve managed to maintain a steady gap and that gives us some confidence heading into Gateway.

“At the same time, we know nothing is guaranteed, so it’s about staying locked in, running our race and doing everything we can to make sure we close out the regular season on the right side of the Playoffs.”

On Portland International Raceway Finish: “Portland was definitely a battle for us. We had to start at the back, got spun a couple of times, and really had to fight all day just to get back in the mix.

“To come out of all that with a 12th-place finish felt like a win for our team because it showed our resilience and determination.

“Those kinds of days are what keep us in the Playoff hunt, and hopefully that fight carries over into Gateway, where we can finish the regular season strong.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 26th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 4:05 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, September 6, launching at 2:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.