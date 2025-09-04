Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Nu Way 200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Botticelli Foods

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 24th

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday night’s Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide (Ill.) Technology Raceway at Gateway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 143 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 26th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Botticelli Foods as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 160-lap race on Saturday night.

Botticelli Foods is a trusted name in premium Italian specialty foods, offering a range of high-quality pasta sauces, olive oils, coffee and more.

With a dedication to tradition and authenticity, Botticelli brings the flavors of Italy to kitchens worldwide.

Learn more at botticellifoods.com.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Stats: Saturday night’s regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will mark Alfredo’s inaugural debut at the 1.25-mile oval.

Twenty-five races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now down to its final chapter — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team are staring at one last opportunity to shake up the Playoff picture.

This weekend, the series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway — the unique 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis.

Known for its flat corners, tricky braking zones and blend of short-track aggression with intermediate-style speed, Gateway has long been a battleground where strategy, restarts and track position can decide everything.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, it’s all or nothing.

A breakthrough victory at Gateway would do more than cap their regular season — it would deliver the opportunity for a last-second Playoff berth and stand as the ultimate reward for the persistence and fight they’ve carried all year.

Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race isn’t just another stop on the calendar. It’s the regular-season finale, where the line between triumph and heartbreak is razor-thin.

For Young’s Motorsports, the mindset is clear: take every risk, play every card and throw the Hail Mary.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series, which returns to Gateway for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

As the second race in the Round of 16, it promises high drama as drivers battle for advancement in the Playoffs, ensuring a weekend full of intensity, strategy and championship implications at every turn.

Because if Alfredo and the No. 42 group can pull off a win under the Gateway lights on Saturday, it wouldn’t just rewrite their season — it would send shockwaves through the Xfinity field and set the tone for a pressure-packed 240-lap Cup Playoff showdown.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Gateway, Alfredo has 143 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.2.

● Portland International Raceway | Pacific Office Automation 147 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its annual trip to the Pacific Northwest for the penultimate road course race of the 2025 season.

From the moment the No. 42 Big Rack Spirits Chevrolet unloaded, the team showed it had the speed to contend. Alfredo posted the 16th-quickest time in practice before qualifying 21st.

When the green flag dropped, Alfredo wasted little time working his way forward, cracking the top 20 and pressuring the top 15 by the end of Stage 1.

With modified live pit stops removing strategy from the equation in Stage 2, Alfredo leaned on adjustments from crew chief Andrew Abbott and continued to methodically climb, showcasing his road course craft in the process.

Armed with the pace and confidence to challenge for a top-10, Alfredo was making a late charge in Stage 3 when transmission trouble struck with 15 laps to go.

The issue relegated the team to a frustrating 33rd-place finish.

As the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season reaches its finale, Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team remain determined to push through the setbacks.

With the Playoffs on the line, every lap, every adjustment and every finish carries added weight in their pursuit of a breakthrough victory — one that could secure their spot in the postseason and shift the momentum firmly in their favor.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 155th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 154 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 26th race will be his inaugural tango at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural visit to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

While the Mooresville, N.C.-based team does not have experience at the 1.25-mile track in NASCAR’s secondary series, Young’s Motorsports has turned plenty of laps in Madison, Ill., in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with 21 track starts.

Since 2014, the team has averaged a 20.3 finish, highlighted by a team-best 11th-place result with veteran Austin Hill in the 2018 running of the Villa Lighting Delivers the Eaton 200.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 58 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.6 and an average finish of 23.9.

﻿● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “Gateway is a really unique track, and I’m excited the NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing there this year.

“It’s been a while since I raced there in ARCA and a truck once, so I’m excited about it.”

﻿On Preparation for World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway:

“Watching the past few Cup Series and Truck Series races has been the best way to study and prepare for this weekend since the track has changed a lot since the Xfinity Series was last there.”

On Competing at a New Track: “I look forward to competing at a new track since it can potentially level the playing field for the team and me, despite not having any simulator time.

“I adapt to new environments quickly and am confident we can perform well this weekend because of that.”

On the Keys to Success at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway: “I have a weird feeling the race might get a little chaotic with how narrow the track is and the treachery of turn one on late race restarts.

“I think if we stay clean and out of trouble, then we can score a great result.”

On World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Expectations: “We really need to finish a race after how the last few weeks have gone. Despite having competitive speed, we have had an unfathomable amount of mechanical failures this year.

“A top 15 would be exactly what we need to get back headed in the right direction.”

On the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Finale and the Upcoming Stretch Drive: “Our goal as a team is to execute at a high level each race and reach the top 20 in points before the season ends.

“That is a pretty tall order given the disappointing start to the season we’ve had, but with the right effort and some good fortune, we can do it.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 26th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 4:05 p.m. to 4:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Saturday, September 6, launching at 2:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).