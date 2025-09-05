Rising Star Brenden Queen to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

Queen to Drive No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in Food City 300

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 5, 2025) – Kaulig Racing announced today that Brenden Queen will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in the team’s No. 11 Chevrolet.

Queen, the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion, currently competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series and boasts a series high of six wins and three pole awards in the 2025 season.

“It’s been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series,” said Queen. “I can’t thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream become a reality. I’m fortunate to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to Bristol and give the team all I’ve got and have a solid day.”

Queen is no stranger to short tracks, having won three-consecutive track championships at his home track of Langley Speedway in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the Late Model Stock car division.

“We’re super excited to be a part of Brenden’s next steps in his racing career,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short track racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol.”

The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off Friday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on the CW.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.