Carson Ware Eyes Big Opportunity at Bristol

25-Year-Old To Pull Double Duty and Compete in ARCA and Xfinity Series Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 8, 2025) – With a Tour Type Modified win in his first-ever start at Bowman Gray Stadium and multiple Late Model victories across various series in the Southeast, Carson Ware has been steadily climbing the NASCAR ladder. This Thursday and Friday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the 25-year-old racer will continue his upward trajectory when he competes in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the .533-mile oval.

In Thursday night’s Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race, Ware will drive the No. 51 Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants/Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change/CostaFilters.com entry for Rick Ware Racing. On Friday night in the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race, Ware will drive the No. 07 CreaBitty Creatine machine for SS Green Light Racing.

“Bristol is one of the most demanding tracks in NASCAR, and pulling double duty in ARCA and Xfinity is a great way to learn a lot in a relatively short amount of time,” said Ware, who has made three prior Xfinity Series starts at Bristol. “With the support of my partners, I’m focused on making the most of every lap.”

Ware’s most recent win came May 3 in the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina, where he outlasted the competition and the weather. Ware took the lead for the first time after deftly navigating an oily racing surface from the blown engine of a fellow competitor. Then, on the ensuing restart, Ware pulled away from a hard-charging Ben Maier. Shortly thereafter, the yellow caution flag waved for rain. CARS Tour officials were forced to stop the race just past the halfway mark, making the result official with Ware the winner.

Since 2019 when he earned that Tour Type Modified victory at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ware has run in a collection of races across ARCA, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series, while also campaigning Late Models. Thursday night’s ARCA race will mark his second career ARCA start and first since October 2019 when he finished 13th at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. Friday’s night’s Xfinity Series race will serve as Ware’s 16th career Xfinity Series start, with his last race coming in June at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Ware has facilitated these opportunities by securing partnerships with emerging brands that want to leverage NASCAR as a platform for growth. Ware’s double-duty effort is a case in point.

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants has achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy. Its diverse product line includes synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids and diesel fuel additives, as well as all types of industrial lubricants, greases and oils, including such specialty items as chain lubes and degreasers. All were created to help improve performance, reliability and fuel economy.

Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change is one of the fastest-growing models in the quick-lube space. With a national footprint of more than 65 locations, Costa Oil specializes in no-appointment, drive-through, 10-minute oil changes. The brand was prominently featured on Ware’s Pro Late Model in his win at Ace Speedway.

CreaBitty is a next-generation creatine gummy supplement designed to power both body and brain. It delivers convenient and delicious performance with no mixing, no bloat and no compromise. CreaBitty Creatine is trusted by athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday high-performers alike.

“I’m really proud to have Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants, Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change and CreaBitty Creatine with me at Bristol,” Ware said. “Each of these partners is focused on performance in their own way, and NASCAR is the perfect vehicle to showcase that. To have the support of these brands at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks means a lot. I look forward to representing all of them this week.”

The Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race goes green on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on FS1. The Food City 300 Xfinity Series race on Friday starts at 7:30 p.m. with flag-to-flag coverage on the CW. Both races can be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.