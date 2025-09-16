Cadillac at Indy: Aiming for home victory

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing enters six-hour race with built-in support

DETROIT (Sept. 16, 2025) – Cadillac Racing returns this week to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks, and for Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing it’s a homecoming.

The Brownsburg, Indiana-based IMSA team will contest the six-hour race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course with the Nos. 10 and 40 entries, complementing the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R campaigned by Action Express Racing in the 12-car Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) lineup amongst the 53-car roster in four classes.

“Something about home races, it gives you more pressure. However, the pressure is already there from everybody that you need to win, no matter what,” said Filipe Albuquerque, co-driver with Ricky Taylor of the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R. “It is just nice when we win in front of our home crowd. But the mentality for any race is and should be the same. As Mario Andretti said, ‘Every race is important, and preparation must always be at a maximum effort.’ ”

Jordan Taylor will share driving duties with Louis Deletraz in the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, while Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti will get seat time in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R that placed fourth in the most recent IMSA race at Road America.

Cadillac earned the pole for the 2024 race, which was plagued by changing weather and track conditions that included a long full-course yellow in the opening hours. The weather forecast for the penultimate IMSA race this weekend is considerably more positive.

﻿Deletraz, LMP2 runner-up at the track in 2023, and Jordan Taylor qualified second with another manufacturer. Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque placed fourth after qualifying sixth in the 11-car field.

Peacock will provide flag-to-flag streaming of the race Sunday for U.S. subscribers, while the IMSA YouTube channel will stream for the international audience. NBC will telecast the final three hours starting at 3 p.m. ET. IMSA Radio will broadcast the race in its entirety (imsa.com/radio, XM 206, Web/app 996).

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

﻿Ricky Taylor: “It is late in the season; we do not have much to lose in the points. It is our home race, so everyone is really motivated to get a good result and have some momentum at the end of the year. It has been a hard year, but we have been improving and finding some gains. I think, after having a good test in Road Atlanta, having a great race at Indy to take some momentum into Petit is the approach. This is our last Indy six-hour since it is changing next year. A six hour is a hard balance in between a sprint race and an endurance race. It is not one you can take it easy but there is still a lot of opportunity to get behind and make a mistake. It is a hard balance between how much you push and how much you save. Indy is really hard to set the car up for. The track is very unique. It is not really like any other place we go. You could say it is a roval but it is nothing like Daytona. It is smooth but nothing like Watkins Glen or the other smooth tracks we go to. It is quite on its own, so in regard to car setup, it is unique and one of the few places we have not tested with the Cadillac, so it is a little bit of the unknown. Action Express has experience at Indy with the Cadillac, so we will lean on our teammates before going.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “Obviously, the expectation is to win. We are closing the gap, narrowing it down and increasing the performance of the Cadillac. We are getting more and more comfortable. We tested as well at Road Atlanta to unlock more knowledge about the Cadillac. We are looking forward to Indianapolis as we are looking forward to any time in the car because it makes us faster. We were pretty competitive in Road America and before that with two podiums. We are definitely looking for podiums at Indy and, obviously, you need to be a little bit lucky as well with the race strategy situation as well since you never know when a yellow comes. So, we look for a podium and a win.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “It’s that time of year when you can get very mixed weather conditions and especially Indianapolis. It’s quite a low energy track, so it’s quite hard to fire up the tire and get temperature in. That’s really the challenge for us, and I think every year we’ve gone back there we’ve gotten better at it and that will be the hope again this year. While it’s not one of our strongest tracks, I think we can still do a good job there. Last year, we were in contention until we had a powertrain issue and that bodes well for this year.”

Earl Bamber: “I haven’t driven there in IMSA, but I’ve driven there before so I know the track. I think when you’re inside a racecar any time, it’s good because that’s what we need. We need miles. We need repetition. Like a tennis player, we need to be on the court all the time. So anytime you have that sort of extra knowledge and experience, it’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to getting back to Indianapolis. I think we had a good test in Atlanta (week of September 2), so I think we’ve got some good gains. Go in there and look to get the first podium of the season. We’ve been so close — fourth a couple of times. We’ve had the chance, honestly, at Watkins Glen and even Road America to win a race. So, if we just keep putting ourselves in those positions, we’re going to get one soon.”

Frederik Vesti: “I’m excited to head to Indianapolis for the race at this historic track. I went to the Indianapolis 500 this year for the first time and had an incredible time. We’re doing so much work in the Dallara simulator in Indy that I’ve been able to explore the area a bit. It’s good to finally get to race there. The road course will certainly bring some action, and the weather tends to have a role there. I’m excited to get back in the car. We had a good test at Road Atlanta. I have two great teammates and a great Cadillac, so I’m looking forward to the race at Indianapolis and going for the win.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “We only have two races to go. It is another endurance race. It is our home race, so a lot of family and friends of the team will be there. And a lot of support from Dallara, being based in Indy as well. I think we had a decent run there last year and were in contention for the Indy for most of the race. We haven’t been able to test there with the Cadillac, but we will do two days in the sim to prep. Over the course of this year, we have learned a lot and the past couple of events, we have felt comfortable and confident with the car. I think we are arriving with some confidence and hopefully will get a win on the board for the 40 car. Indy is unique. It is not like any of the other endurance races. It is a short and condensed track, especially with the number of cars we have, so you are constantly in traffic. Throughout the race, you are trying to take care of the car and stay out of trouble and at the end of the race, there is a lot of risk versus reward in the traffic itself. It can make or break you there. Last year, we saw mixed conditions, so you kind of never know what you are going to get there, especially with it being six hours. We will be ready for whatever comes our way.”

Louis Deletraz: “Indy is always a fun race. It is a different race than usual. Traffic is always pretty crazy. It is a home race for us, so I am very excited. We want to be back on the podium, that is the goal. You need a lot of mechanical grip at Indy. I think that is the focus. We will not have tested there this year, but I think you can set up the car a bit differently than some of the other tracks. It is very smooth. It is a track that you want a well-balanced car with good mechanical grip and easy to drive in traffic.”

