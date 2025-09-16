Magnus Racing Confirms Petit Le Mans Return, Heylen to Join Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (September 16, 2025) – Adding another edition to their limited 2025 campaign, Magnus Racing is pleased to announce their commitment to the upcoming MOTUL Petit Le Mans, the final round of this year’s IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. Joining team veterans John Potter and Spencer Pumpelly in the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO, long-time IMSA competitor Jan Heylen will join the team at the historic Road Atlanta circuit.

“It’s great to return to competition during our limited season,” stated Magnus Racing owner and driver John Potter. “Petit Le Mans is something well engrained in the roots of our team, going back to our origins, and we’re excited to push for another result. Adding Jan Heylen to the team should be a great addition, he’s someone we’ve competed against for many years and it will be nice to finally have him under our tent.”

Hailing from Belgium, but with a long established career in the United States, Jan Heylen has become a staple of IMSA competition. A winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona as well as multiple races in both the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and Michelin Pilot Challenge, Heylen is one of the most versatile and adaptable drivers in the paddock, although this event will mark his debut both with the team and Aston Martin machinery.

“I’m really looking forward to joining everyone at Magnus Racing and Aston Martin,” stated Heylen. “I’ve raced against the team for many years, so it will be nice to finally join the group and help them achieve the ultimate goal at Petit. The Aston Martin is a very different car from what I’ve been competing with over the last several years, but it’s always been a strong car and one I look forward to getting more time with.”

This year’s MOTUL Petit Le Mans will mark the third for Magnus in 2025, who has been on a partial season due to business commitments for team owner John Potter. At the season opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, an engine failure would sideline the team early in the race, which was followed most recently by the Six Hours of the Glen in June, where the team was forced to retire due to another car striking them and creating terminal damage.

Practice for this year’s race will begin on Thursday, October 9, with the 10-hour race taking place on Saturday, October 11.