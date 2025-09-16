INDYCAR Announces 17-Race 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Schedule

Dynamic, Hyper-Competitive Event Roster Built To Accelerate Sport’s Growth

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES Races Again To Air on FOX

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced an action-packed 17-race schedule for the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, highlighted by multiple new events and several exciting showcases for the stars of racing’s most exhilarating and competitive series. This includes:

A supercharged set of races on three consecutive weekends to kick off the season, including new events at Phoenix Raceway and on the Streets of Arlington.

A massive showcase at Nashville Superspeedway with FOX's telecast of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final serving as the historic lead-in.

More prime-time racing under the lights on ovals, at both World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway.

A return of the season finale and the crowning of the 2026 champion to the renowned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

For the second consecutive season, all 17 races will be broadcast on FOX, with two additional appearances during the two days of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is once again the only premier motorsport series in North America with all races broadcast on network television.

In the first year of a multiyear partnership with FOX Sports, viewership of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season was up 27 percent from the previous season, generating the fastest growth curve of any major sport. An average of 1.36 million viewers watched the 17-race schedule that led to the history-making championship of Alex Palou, the first three-peat series title winner in 14 years.

“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”

Massive March

For the first time in the sport’s history, North America’s premier open-wheel series will compete on four dates during March. The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 1 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It is the 16th time and fifth consecutive year INDYCAR has opened the season on the sun-splashed streets of St. Pete.

Following the launch of the 2026 season on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES arrives at Phoenix Raceway as part of a buzzworthy weekend alongside NASCAR. The Saturday, March 7 race will be the 65th time the INDYCAR SERIES has raced on the historic oval and the first on the track’s reconfigured “dogleg” layout. The weekend will provide a joint-showcase with NASCAR in partnership with FOX Sports.

“We’re going to kickstart the season in fitting fashion, with four races in five weeks,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “Our joint weekend in partnership with NASCAR and FOX at Phoenix Raceway will be a can’t-miss for motorsport fans across the country and a truly special celebration of fast, fearless racing across the motorsport landscape.”

The INDYCAR SERIES first raced at Phoenix in 1964. Past winners include a legendary list of champions such as A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, Al Unser, Gordon Johncock, Johnny Rutherford, Tom Sneva, Bobby Rahal, Rick Mears, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden.

A week later, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit for the inaugural INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington. A tentpole event during the 2026 championship, the weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: INDYCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers.

The Sunday, March 15 race will anchor an action-packed all-star lineup of entertainment and engaging fan activations in what is expected to be racing’s next can’t-miss global spectacle.

Two weeks later, the month of March finishes on the series’ first natural terrain road course of 2026 with a return to beautiful Barber Motorsports Park for round four of the championship, Sunday, March 29. This is the 16th race for the series on the picturesque and physically demanding track.

Spring to Indianapolis

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule resumes Sunday, April 19 on the palm tree-lined Streets of Long Beach for the iconic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It will be the 42nd time the INDYCAR SERIES has raced on the iconic Southern California streets as the event enters its sixth decade.

In 2025, a modern event record of more than 200,000 fans attended California’s “200 mph beach party” at the INDYCAR SERIES’ longest-running street circuit event on the calendar.

A few weeks later, the series moves into the traditional Month of May calendar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. May at IMS begins with a race on the road course Saturday, May 9 before attention shifts to the famed 2.5-mile oval for two days of qualifying Saturday-Sunday, May 16-17 building toward the 110th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” – the world’s largest single-day sporting event – on Sunday, May 24.

Summer’s Time

INDYCAR’s traditional post-Memorial Day weekend visit to the Streets of Detroit starts a summer stretch of intense on-track action through the Fourth of July holiday.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, with racing on the 1.645-mile street circuit for the fourth straight year. The layout on the city’s vibrant and challenging streets has become a fan favorite and has featured the most on-track passes on a street course in nearly three years.

A week later, it’s back to Sunday prime-time oval racing at World Wide Technology Raceway for the 10th Annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Sunday, June 7. The 2025 night race featured an event record 14 different leaders and tied the event record with 254 on-track passes for position.

A return to tradition-rich Road America and the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR is scheduled for Sunday, June 21. Last year’s race on the picturesque circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, had a race-record nine different leaders and the second-most passing numbers on record at the track.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will continue the series’ tradition of a Fourth of July trackside celebration by hosting the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Sunday, July 5. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio matches Long Beach as it hosts INDYCAR SERIES racing for the 42nd year in 2026.

Prime-time Oval Racing Follows FIFA World Cup 26™ Final

The FIFA World Cup™ Final on FOX will provide a massive lead-in and showcase as the series begins the final six races of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Following FOX’s full telecast of the FIFA World Cup™ Final and Trophy ceremony Sunday, July 19, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take the green flag at Nashville Superspeedway. The expected start time of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take the series’ stars and wheel-to-wheel action to a checkered flag finish under the lights on the 1.33-mile concrete oval. Next year’s race also will provide more thrilling action, with the race length set for 400 miles on the unique and demanding track.

The season’s schedule continues into August featuring a flurry of four races beginning at the hard-charging Portland International Raceway and the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, Aug. 9. It will be the 32nd INDYCAR weekend in the scenic Pacific Northwest city.

A week later, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Canada to race on the new Streets of Markham layout Sunday, Aug. 16. Recently announced, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham continues the series’ rich history of exciting wheel-to-wheel racing in the Toronto area. Major investments from the city are creating a 12-turn, 2.19-mile layout, which will include a double-sided pit lane, a high-speed straight and technically challenging sectors.

Markham, as part of the young and diverse York Region of Ontario, is experiencing significant growth at a population of more than 1.25 million. The 2026 race will mark the 38th year the series has competed in Ontario and 40th INDYCAR SERIES race in the province.

A popular doubleheader at the famed Milwaukee Mile will mark a crucial championship stretch Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30. In recent years, the 250-lap races have featured the most on-track passes on record at the oldest continuously operated motor speedway in the world.

The climactic ending of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the presentation of the Astor Challenge Cup returns to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Monterey on Sunday, Sept. 6. The historic venue is known for its challenging corners, unique and demanding elevation changes and the world-famous Corkscrew. It is more impressive than ever, having benefited from significant investment and fan-focused renovations through the leadership of “Friends of Laguna Seca,” a local non-profit that now manages the venue.

“Once again INDYCAR will have the most challenging schedule in all of motorsports with its nearly even mix of ovals, road courses and street circuits,” Boles said. “This championship format and diverse schedule test driver and team adaptability and truly celebrate the most complete driver and team at the end of the season.”

The INDYCAR Radio Network again will provide audio coverage of all NTT INDYCAR SERIES sessions via SiriusXM Channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Start times for the 2026 events will be announced at a later date. The 2026 schedule for INDY NXT by Firestone, INDYCAR’s developmental series, will be announced in the coming days.

2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE