Erik Jones Joins Blue Cross NC, Breast Cancer Survivors To Paint Pit Wall Pink

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Blue Cross NC continue 13-year tradition of honoring survivors and raising awareness ahead of Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250

Erik Jones Foundation continues “Windows of Hope” program to raise money for Charlotte-area partners helping women battling the disease

CONCORD, NC (Sept. 30, 2025) – On the eve of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Playoffs at America’s Home for Racing, more than 135 breast cancer survivors and supporters joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), the Erik Jones Foundation and Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint the iconic pit road wall pink in a moving display of solidarity and hope.

The 13th annual Paint Pit Wall Pink celebration has become one of Charlotte’s most powerful traditions leading into race weekend, setting the stage for Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. This year’s event underscored Blue Cross NC’s commitment not only to raising awareness for the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, but also to serving additional communities in need—including those impacted by food insecurity.

“It’s just so special to be out here with our employees and other survivors. Each and every year, it’s like coming home to a family reunion and just being with family and to see them each and every year. That’s what’s really special,” said Cheryl Parquet, Blue Cross NC associate vice president of community engagement and corporate social responsibility. “We get to see them (survivors) once a year, out here. They have their pink shirts on; they show up and they want to paint the wall. It’s a special day for them because they have been working, they are the ones that are overcoming, so this day is really special to help celebrate them.”

Windows of Hope Continues Impact

In partnership with Blue Cross NC and the Erik Jones Foundation, drivers in this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will continue the “Windows of Hope” program. Each NASCAR Cup Series car will feature a pink window net, which will be signed by the drivers following the race. The signed nets will be auctioned to benefit organizations focused on early cancer detection and prevention—a cause close to Erik Jones’ heart.

“It’s been fun to really ingrain this program more into our foundation. This is year three for us with the window net program and just to watch it grow, I hope it continues to grow and become more of a part of this weekend every year,” said Jones. “I always love hearing the survivors’ stories and getting to meet a handful of them, see them out here and get them out for the race.”

Blue Cross NC: Beyond Awareness

For more than a decade, Blue Cross NC has partnered with Charlotte Motor Speedway to use racing as a platform for community impact. This year, the company is building on its commitment by broadening its focus to serve additional North Carolina communities — addressing issues such as food insecurity while continuing to champion cancer prevention and survivor support.

“Our mission continues to grow — from supporting breast cancer awareness to tackling hunger and other health needs — it’s about making sure every North Carolinian has the resources they need to thrive,” said Parquet.

