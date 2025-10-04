NASCAR Track News
Corey Heim celebrates his 10th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win of 2025 in Friday's Ecosave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (HHP/Harold Hinson photo)

Heim Rally Caps Off A Record-Breaking Ecosave 250 Victory

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 3, 2025) – Not all Corey Heim wins are created equal. Friday’s Ecosave 250, for instance, saw Heim pull off a record-breaking drive from the tail of the field to the front on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

Heim won the pole and dropped to last after a first-lap foray into the Turn 1 barrier. Undeterred, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series points leader spent the remainder of his afternoon reminding his contemporaries why “Heim Time” is a scheduled occurrence. The driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota carved his way through the field, assumed the lead by staying out after a caution with three laps to go and held the point to the checkered flag to post his Truck Series-record 10th win of the season.

Rookie driver Brent Crews — Heim’s TRICON teammate — led a race-high 56 laps before he surrendered the lead to pit for tires and fuel under the final yellow flag period. Crews’ bid for his first Truck Series triumph fell one position short of being a reality after he restarted seventh and dodged enough chaos on the final two circuits to score the best finish of the 17-year-old driver’s career.

Gio Ruggiero’s third-place result completed a 1-2-3 finish for Toyota and the first 1-2-3 finish for TRICON Garage.

Rajah Caruth was fourth with Connor Zilisch fifth, Josh Bilicki sixth and Grant Enfinger seventh. Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum and Connor Mosack completed the top 10.

Kaden Honeycutt won Stages 1 and 2 before ending up 14th at the checkered flag. Heim’s six laps led tied for the second fewest in his 21 career Truck Series victories.

COREY HEIM, NO. 11 TRICON GARAGE TOYOTA (RACE WINNER): “It’s been a crazy year so far and a crazy day. We fired off with so much speed in practice, and I thought we were going to be competitive. Qualifying on the pole set us up to have a great day, but it unraveled quickly. I’ve never had a race like that where I came back to win. We had an opportunity at the end with older tires. I also ran out of fuel a bit, but it stacked up enough behind us that I could still hold them off. We’ve actually had a lot of ups and downs this season even though it looks like maybe we haven’t. To come as far as we have and endure the tough races we’ve had, to come back and have the streak we’ve had is awesome. Hats off to my TRICON guys and to Toyota for all their support.”

BRENT CREWS, NO. 1 TRICON GARAGE TOYOTA (RUNNER-UP): “There are definitely a lot of emotions. Racing is a cruel and amazing sport. I hate it for my team that we weren’t able to go to Victory Lane today. We definitely had the winning [truck] for sure. It sucks to run second but thank the good Lord for keeping us safe. I’m grateful to have these shots at it, because otherwise I wouldn’t have these emotions.”

GIO RUGGIERO, NO. 17 TRICON GARAGE TOYOTA (THIRD-PLACE FINISHER): “It was an exciting race. It’s definitely a tough road course. It’s different from any that we go to. The tire fall-off played a role for me for sure. One thing here that was pretty unique was the turtles and the curbs were pretty aggressive. I thought that made it pretty disciplined.”

