CORVETTE RACING AT PETIT LE MANS: Title Time!

DETROIT (October 7, 2025) – It’s Championship Weekend for Corvette Racing and its Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams. The Corvette GT3 program has plenty to race for Saturday in both the GTD PRO and GTD classes at the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

This year’s running is the 28th annual race and again serves as the finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Four Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs dot the 53-car entry list with two each in the GT classes.

As a program, Corvette Racing has raced at the 2.54-mile, 12-turn Road Atlanta circuit every year since 1999 with eight Petit Le Mans victories.. but none since 2010.

﻿Part of that is down to Corvettes routinely being in championship contention whenever the race rolls around.

This year could prove different with narrow points leads for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in GTD PRO and AWA in the GTD Akin Award standings…

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (GTD PRO)

· No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella

· No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Nico Varrone

A positive result at Petit Le Mans will add to the already-impressive Corvette Racing honor roll in IMSA GT competition: a 15th Manufacturers Championship for Chevrolet, a 15th Drivers Championship and a 16th Teams Championship for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports.

The scenario is pretty simple. Garcia and Sims – who will team with Juncadella – lead the GTD PRO Drivers standings by 18 points with 385 total points available; the points difference between first and second is 30 points, it’s 20 points per position from second place to fifth place and 10 points between the remaining spots. The most likely scenario is that the highest-finishing entry between the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R and the No. 81 Ferrari will take the Drivers and Teams titles.

In the Manufacturers race, Chevrolet enjoys a 46-point lead heading into Petit Le Mans. Both Pratt Miller-run Corvettes can contribute to the points haul at Road Atlanta, so stakes also are high for the No. 4 Corvette of Milner, Catsburg and Varrone. A second podium finish would go a long way toward securing Team Chevy another full-season championship.

AWA (GTD)

· No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern

The AWA team’s situation is even more straight-forward than the No. 3 Corvette. At stake for Fidani and the No. 13 Z06 GT3.R is a second straight Bob Akin Award championship and the return trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026.

Fidani is tied for the lead in the Akin Award standings, which rewards the highest points-scoring Bronze driver in the GTD class. AWA seized the lead at the start of this season thanks to a victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona for Fidani, Bell and Kern, and the lead has gone back and forth in the second half of the year.

Long-distance races have been a strong point for the AWA trio as the No. 13 Corvette has contended for wins and podium finishes in the other four endurance races on the IMSA calendar.

DXDT Racing (GTD)

· No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Alec Udell/Salih Yoluc

DXDT Racing has high hopes entering the final race of its debut season in the WeatherTech Championship. Like the AWA lineup, the trio of Charlie Eastwood, Alec Udell and Salih Yoluc tested at Road Atlanta in mid-September to gear up for DXDT’s first crack at Petit Le Mans.

Between the three drivers, both Udell and Yoluc have one start each in Petit Le Mans while Eastwood will make his Road Atlanta debut. Despite that and in their first season as a trio, they have contended for multiple race wins in the long-distance events this year including leading in GTD late at both Sebring and Watkins Glen.

Petit Le Mans is the first of two consecutive season finales for DXDT Racing with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. It will race for the GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title next week in the Indianapolis Eight Hours.

The 10-hour Petit Le Mans is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11. The race will air live on NBC from noon to 3 p.m. ET and with live streaming on Peacock in the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. from noon to 10:10 p.m. ET. IMSA Radio will provide the audio call at IMSA.com, XM 206 and SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We know what we need to do now to win the championship for us, Corvette Racing and Chevrolet. We definitely will have to race our Corvette hard as there won’t be an opportunity for us to ease off with such a small points gap. We just need to continue doing the same things we have been doing for many years now – execute, make no mistakes and be on top of the strategy. That’s been the key to many of the race wins and championships that Corvette Racing has achieved. While I still really want to finally win this race, I want to win my sixth championship more!”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It feels like the entire championship happens in this one race. Lots and lots of things go on that throw the championship battles in one direction or the other throughout. It’s a phenomenal track to drive. It’s got some great undulation and quick flowing corners. There are parts of the track where the speed differential is quite great, so the GTPs are always chomping at the bit to overtake on the outside. That creates some sketchy race moments, to be honest.

“This is going to be a crazy race. It always is at Petit Le Mans. All sorts of mayhem can happen. We want to try to optimize our package as absolutely as best as we possibly can to see if we can extract a bit more pace than what we had at Indianapolis.”

DANIEL JUNCADELLA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Road Atlanta is a big highlight to finish off the IMSA season. It’s been awhile for me not to be in that championship and with Pratt Miller. I’m excited for that one. It’s an amazing racetrack and one of my favorites in the U.S. I got to win that race back in 2023 and will be back with Antonio and Alex. Antonio, even though he’s a legend in the States, hasn’t won that race yet so hopefully we can finish the season on a high with a win there.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Ultimately for the 3 Corvette guys and for us in the 4, championships are the talk. While the Drivers Championship for us is out of reach, we can certainly help Antonio and Alexander, but obviously the Manufacturers Championship is the No. 1 goal. Whether the 3 car guys have a good race or a bad race, we also need to be performing at the highest level we can so we are as far forward as possible. I’d love to be able to take as many points away from the other manufacturers. The more Corvettes we have up front, the better that is for the championship. As we know at Petit Le Mans, anything can happen the later it gets so it’s about ultimately executing as well as we possibly can. As drivers, we lean on our experience to guide us through challenging situations. The same goes for the crew and the team. We’re in a good position. We just need to continue to execute at a high level.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Petit Le Mans is a very big and very important race every year and this year is no different. We saw a little bit at Indianapolis how crazy the traffic can be and how easy it is to have contact that can alter your race. So we need to be mindful of that as there is still a lot to race for – my first Petit Le Mans win, the first for the team in many years and the Manufacturers Championship as well as helping Antonio and Alex in the Drivers Championship. It’s going to be a busy and hectic race. I can’t wait for it.”

NICO VARRONE, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m super happy to be back in the No. 4 Corvette for Petit Le Mans. For me it’s an honor. I feel really at home with the team. It’s exciting for us to be able to fight for the Manufacturers Championship. The guys have done a great job during the year to be in this position. We also have the possibility for the No. 3 Corvette to win the Drivers and Teams championships. For sure those are the two most important things that we will try to achieve in this last race.

“I’m excited to be back with Tommy and Nicky and Tyler (Neff, race engineer). I think we make a super lineup. We will try to achieve all our goals and do our best to win the race. This is such a unique race with a lot of history and everyone wants to win. I can’t wait to be back in it and start working with the team again.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s a slightly different picture to last year where we just had to start the race in order to get our ticket to Le Mans. This year we’ve got to finish ahead of the No. 70. It’s been a real back and forth competition all season. Some races definitely have gone in our favor, some in theirs, and it’s ended up where we are tied going into the last race. We enjoy competing against each other. I think there’s a good relationship between the two teams, but both of us want to go to Le Mans, and only one of us can win the invite.

“This is always a fascinating race with multiple championship battles up for grabs, which probably makes this, in my opinion, the hardest sports car race in the world when you throw in the traffic, the length of the track and the amount of cars out there with everything on the line. So we’ll have our little battle in the middle of it all, and see how we get on.”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The Bob Akin Award has been a goal for us all year. Heading into Petit Le Mans tied at the top of the standings shows how strong our program has been, but the job isn’t done yet. Matt, Lars and the entire AWA crew have worked tirelessly to put us in this position, and now it’s about executing one last time. Winning the award and earning a return to Le Mans would be an incredible way to finish the season.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Last race of the year, full send! I can’t wait to wrap up this amazing season on a high note and give both AWA and Team Chevy what they deserve. We haven’t had a single team penalty or car failure all season long, which is magnificent and rare in endurance racing. It’s a testament to the top-tier work everyone has been putting in all year, and I know we have the potential to do something big and achieve what we’re setting out to accomplish.”

DXDT RACING PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’ve never done Petit Le Mans and did my first two-day test at Road Atlanta about a month ago. It was a really cool experience. The track is unbelievable. I’ve done a fair bit on the sim in the past but when you are there you realize how steep the undulations are on the track. It’s a great circuit to drive in the Corvette, especially that first sector through Turn Five. It’s very fast and right on the edge. I’m looking forward to it. This is always a race I’ve wanted to do for quite a few years now. It looks like a really tricky race going into the night with almost 60 cars on a pretty short lap. Things will be really packed up but it’s just another element to the race.

“We’ve been super unlucky this year not getting the results we’ve wanted this year. For the whole DXDT Racing team, I hope we can get a solid result to finish out the year on a high. All the team have put in some much work but haven’t had the trophies to show for it. We’ll be going hard to make sure we finish the season getting them a trophy.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Coming into the last IMSA race of the season, it’s a bittersweet feeling. On one hand, we’ve had a very strong team, great performances and execution. For a first-year team, I’m extremely proud of everyone’s efforts. On the other, we are missing that result and one of our team members still. As we go into Road Atlanta, it’s the last opportunity to bring everything together. We’re all gunning for that podium and that breakthrough result to give the hard-working guys and gals at DXDT Racing the satisfaction for all the effort through the year. Our hearts are still with Colten and it’s good to see him making progress in his recovery. I’m excited to get on-track with our Z06 GT3.R and show what we can do.”

SALIH YOLUC, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Testing at Road Atlanta was beneficial. This is going to be a really busy race as we saw at Indianapolis. The biggest challenge that everyone will face is getting to the final two or three hours and in the dark. I think we have a good chance to do that based on the testing we did there last month. There was a lot we can take from that and Indianapolis to give us the best chance of success at Petit Le Mans.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 2942 Albert Costa – 2924 Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 2773 Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 2707 Dan Harper/Max Hesse – 2599 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 2558

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2942 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 2924 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 2773 No. 77 AO Racing – 2707 No. 48 Paul Miller Racing – 2599 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2558

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Chevrolet – 3020 Ferrari – 2974 Ford – 2958 BMW – 2940 Porsche – 2809

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 2817 Casper Stevenson – 2593 Kenton Koch – 2564 Jack Hawksworth/Parker Thompson – 2531 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 2487 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 2229 Alec Udell – 1781

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 2817 No. 27 Heart of Racing Team – 2593 No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing – 2531 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 2487 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 2462 No. 13 AWA – 2229 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 1964

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 3053 Ferrari – 2939 Aston Martin – 2734 Porsche – 2730 Lexus – 2709 Chevrolet – 2584

CORVETTE RACING AT PETIT LE MANS: By the Numbers

1: One manufacturer, one brand and one race program for 27 years – Chevrolet, Corvette and Corvette Racing

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its 26 years: Sebring International Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and as of this weekend Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

5: Series in which Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams are still in championship contention heading into their respective finales: IMSA, GT World Challenge America, European Le Mans Series, GT World Challenge Asia and FIA WEC

5: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Road Atlanta since 1999 – Corvette C5-R (1999-04) Corvette C6.R (2005-2013), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019), Corvette C8.R (2020-2023) and now the eighth-generation Corvette Z06 GT3.R, which made its Road Atlanta debut in 2024

10: Number of Road Atlanta victories for Corvette Racing dating back to 2000 – eight of those at Petit Le Mans

10: Petit Le Mans wins for Chevrolet – eight in GT and two in Prototype. That ranks third among manufacturers in event history

14: Victories so far this year for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

32: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

27: Hours of racing left in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R season covering WEC, ELMS, IMSA and GT World Challenge America, Europe and Asia

39: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ross Chouest in GT America at Road America

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

74: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Adam Ali for Steller Motorsport in International GT Open at Barcelona

152: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, five in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia, two in GT America and one in the European Le Mans Series

350: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

45,296.06: Racing miles by Corvette Racing entries at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta since 1999. That represents 16,879 laps and more than 707 trips around Atlanta’s Interstate 285

452,308.80: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Road Atlanta (wins in bold)

1999 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Scott Sharp – 4th in GTS

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 3rd in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

2001- No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Scott Pruett – 9th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS (Pilgrim pole)

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 3rd in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2003* – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 1st in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GTS (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2005* – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 6th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (Beretta pole, Gavin fastest race lap)

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1 (O’Connell pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GT2

2010 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Emmanuel Collard – 1st in GT (Magnussen fastest race lap)

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 17th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 12th in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 6th in GT (Garcia/Magnussen ALMS GT title)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 10th in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 4th in GTLM

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 3rd in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 3rd in GTLM (Gavin/Milner clinch GTLM title)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 7th in GTLM

2020** – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 5th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 4th in GTLM (Sims fastest race lap)

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTD PRO

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTD PRO

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 5th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – 12th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 11th in GTD PRO

Two-hour, 45 minute races

** Six-hour race

