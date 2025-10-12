Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Las Vegas Xfinity Series Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 301 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Ford Finishing Results:

7th – Ryan Sieg

9th – Sam Mayer

11th – Sheldon Creed

14th – Harrison Burton

21st – Kyle Sieg

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We were actually gonna be pretty good, which a huge shoutout to everyone at Haas Factory Team, Ford and Ford Racing. Everyone did a great job of getting this Ford Mustang ready to roll. We weren’t the best, but I think we deserved a little bit better than where we finished. We just had some issues there at the end on pit road, but that’s just part of racing. This place is so track position based that everyone goes the same speed and is running their absolute guts out. If you lose a couple spots or time, you’re kind of forfeiting those for free, but everybody did a great job getting us ready for this. We have some things to work out on pit road, but I’m excited for the next couple of weeks for sure since we’re coming out of here with a decent day.” YOU’RE STILL IN IT WITH TWO RACES TO GO. “Absolutely. We can be proud of what we brought. We can be proud of how we executed the first part of the day. Even though it wasn’t the best, we still made it better but there’s always room for improvement. The good thing is it’s never too late.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Ollie’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “After practice and qualifying I thought we were gonna be really strong there and that’s twice now that this new tire has thrown us for a loop like that. We’ll be pretty good in practice and then we start the race like 10 out of 10 loose, so that was challenging to start. We came and worked on it and I felt like that was probably the right move to work on it without tires. I kind of just started working my way back to the front. We short pitted it and was running fifth there at the end on the restart, but was just super tight there at the end. I’ve kind of seen both sides of the balance and we definitely need to look into our adjustments and what this tire is doing. That’s twice that we’ve done that. I’m not blaming it on anyone because I’m equally telling the guys what I think I need for the race and it’s kind of sending us for a loop. Overall, not a terrible finish for our Ollie’s Ford Mustang and I appreciate everyone for the effort.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We had pit road woes all day long. We lost spots twice and then lost a tire that put us to the back, but we had top five speed. We just never knew where we could get because we never had any track position. We had a fast Ford Mustang, but we’ve got to clean up pit road. We’ve got a lot of positives, but we’ve got to put it all together to win these things and we’ve probably got about three-quarters of it.”