Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: PHOENIX RACEWAY

Event: NCTS Championship Race (150 laps / 150 miles)

Round: 25 of 25 (Season Finale)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 | 7:30 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Phoenix Stats: Niece drivers have made a total of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Phoenix Raceway. The team has recorded four top-10 finishes over the years, including a best overall result of seventh-place which was delivered by Kaden Honeycutt last year.

No. 41 McLaren Transport Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Welcome to the Big Leagues: Henderson, Nevada’s Tyler Reif will make his NASCAR national series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The 19-year-old competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East tour this year and finished second in the championship points standings. Reif grew up racing on the short tracks of the west coast, and is a multi-time winner in ARCA, Late Models, and U.S. Legends Cars competition.

Reif’s Phoenix Stats: Tyler Reif has competed in three ARCA Menards Series races at Phoenix Raceway. In 2023, he won in his series debut at the track when he was just 16 years of age. Reif has also ran three standalone ARCA Menards Series West races here, securing one top-five and two top-10s.

Shiplett’s Phoenix Stats: Mike Shiplett has called one NCTS race at Phoenix, resulting in a 25th-place finish last year with Matt Mills. Shiplett has made 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts on top of the pit box here, including three top-fives and six top-10 finishes. The crew chief has earned two poles at this track; first in 2010 with AJ Allmendinger in the Cup Series, and then in 2018 with John Hunter Nemechek in NXS competition. In 11 Cup starts, Shiplett earned two top-10 finishes here.

On the Truck: Reif’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from McLaren Transport, a division of DQS Solutions & Staffing. This race will mark their first foray into primary sponsorship in NASCAR.

Recapping Martinsville: Conner Jones and the No. 41 team had a great run going in Martinsville, but did not get the finish they deserved. After qualifying 25th, Jones methodically advanced his position throughout the opening two stages. A great strategy call in stage two earned Jones two additional points and set him up to use fresh tires at the end of the race. Unfortunately, contact from another competitor sent him spinning late in the event and he was only able to recover to a 22nd-place finish.

Quoting Reif: You’ve won at Phoenix before, so what is so special about this place to you?

“I think I run well at Phoenix because it’s similar to a lot of the tracks on the west coast that I grew up racing on. It’s a bigger track than all of those ones, but it races like a short track with the only difference being dirty air. I like how there are two different corners and the dog leg here because you have to be aggressive on restarts. It just fits my driving style. I’m super excited to make my Truck Series debut this weekend with everyone at Niece Motorsports and McLaren Transport behind me, it’s going to be so much fun.”

About McLaren Transport: McLaren Transport, a division of DQS Solutions & Staffing, is a leader in automotive logistics, specializing in reliable, safe, and efficient transportation across the U.S. and Canada. Supporting its core transportation services, McLaren also offers warehousing, cross-docking, and supply chain solutions for temperature-sensitive goods. Strategically located near the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the company supports efficient border-crossing for clients across industries. Backed by DQS’s logistics and operational resources, McLaren delivers end-to-end solutions that drive efficiency, strengthen partnerships, and keep the automotive and logistics industry moving forward.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Mills’ Phoenix Stats: Matt Mills has competed in two NCTS races at Phoenix, finishing 21st in 2016 and 25th in last year’s race. Mills made his NXS debut at this track back in 2017, and went on to make a total of seven series starts here. His best NXS finish was a 19th-place effort in 2019.

Polinski’s Phoenix Stats: Landon Polinski will make his first NCTS start as a crew chief at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric, who will be featured as a co-branded primary sponsor along with DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping Martinsville: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team fought overheating issues early at Martinsville. Before the team was able to diagnose the issue, Mills’ engine shut off which dropped him a handful of laps down. The J.F. Electric crew was able to hook the cooldown unit onto the truck which kept him in the race, multiple laps down. Mills came home 27th with an otherwise clean truck.

Points Rundown: Mills currently holds onto 18th-place in the championship points standings heading into the final race of the season. The driver is 14 markers behind Dawson Sutton in 17th-place, and 14 points ahead of Jack Wood in 19th-place.

Quoting Mills: How would you assess your second season racing for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series?

“We’ve definitely been better in certain areas compared to last year, namely by taking care of our inventory. I feel like our speed has been there at certain tracks, but we’ve had a lot of moving parts as far as our particular race team this year. We have had some good moments and improved in places, but still definitely have room to improve more going into next year.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Pérez de Lara’s Phoenix Stats: Andrés Pérez de Lara has made one NCTS start at Phoenix Raceway, finishing 31st after a crash. Pérez de Lara ran two ARCA Menards Series races here, finishing fourth and eighth, respectively. He has also finished third in an ARCA West race.

Rogers’ Phoenix Stats: Wally Rogers has called nine NCTS races at Phoenix Raceway, including a runner-up finish in 2005 and two top-fives in total. In nine NXS starts here, Rogers amassed one top-five and four top-10s. He has also called nine Cup Series races at the 1.0-mile track.

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Telcel, a Mexican telecommunications giant, along with associate partners, Claro and Infinitum.

Recapping Martinsville: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the No. 44 team were taken out in an early incident at Martinsville. The rookie made a great qualifying lap inside the top-10, and had high hopes for the 200-lap event. On lap seven, contact from other competitors forced Pérez de Lara into the outside wall and created heavy damage. The Telcel crew made several pit stops to repair the damage and kept him in the race, multiple laps down. They crossed the line in 28th.

Points Rundown: Pérez de Lara remains 16th in the points standings for his maiden NCTS season heading into the series finale. The rookie is only five points behind Matt Crafton in 15th-place, and has a 21-point lead over Dawson Sutton in 17th-place.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: What all have you learned in your first season of racing in the Truck Series?

“Oh, so many things. I think it was definitely a big step to race in the Truck Series after spending two years in ARCA, and it took time for me to adapt to such a competitive series. But, I feel really good where we are at right now. I feel confident heading into Phoenix, and more than anything, I’m looking forward to getting some good stuff going for next year. I will have much more confidence in the team and I returning to these racetracks for a second time which can hopefully lead to better results for us.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Currey’s Phoenix Stats: Bayley Currey has competed in three NCTS races at Phoenix Raceway, picking up a top-10 finish in 2017. Last year, Currey finished 21st in the season finale. Through nine NXS starts at the track, Currey’s best finish of seventh-place came in 2021. He also made a Cup Series start here in 2019, finishing 31st.

Gould’s Phoenix Stats: Phil Gould has called six NCTS races at Phoenix, capturing a total of four top-10 finishes including a best result of seventh last year. In 11 NXS starts here, Gould’s drivers picked up four top-10 finishes.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing, who will be featured as a co-branded primary sponsor along with J.F. Electric and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping Martinsville: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team had an eventful night in Martinsville. After starting 20th, the team took advantage of track position and kept it throughout the opening stages. By using strategy calls, Currey moved into the top-five on older tires. Unfortunately, on a late-race restart, the driver was forced into the outside wall via contact from another competitor which resulted in a cut tire. Currey finished the race in the 21st position.

Points Rundown: Following the penultimate race of the year in Martinsville, the No. 45 team remains 13th in the owner points standings. Entering Phoenix, the team is 21 points behind Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team in 12th, and 46 points ahead of ThorSport Racing’s No. 99 entry. Currey remains 22nd overall in driver points ahead of the season finale.

Quoting Currey: What are your takeaways from running part-time with the Nos. 44 and 45 teams this year?

“I feel very fortunate to have run as many races as I have this year. Going into the year, I didn’t think I would have this many on my schedule, so I’m very thankful for those opportunities. We have had good speed everywhere, and even though some things have gone wrong, I feel like we’ve been in contention to win a couple of times. With all of that said, I’ve been pretty happy with our year. There are definitely some races that I’d like to have back and see what could go differently if our luck changed a little bit. All-in-all, it’s been a pretty good year and I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).