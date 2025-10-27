Truck Series PR

Stefan Parsons to Pilot Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevy Silverado at Phoenix Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 27, 2025) – Stefan Parsons will pilot Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway where Transportation Charter Services (TCS) will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor.

The Cornelius, N.C., native is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series star and current FOX Sports broadcaster Phil Parsons and the nephew of the late Benny Parsons, the 1973 Cup Series champion. Stefan Parsons competes part-time in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“I’m really excited to have Transportation Charter Services (TCS) on board for my first race with Spire Motorsports,” said Parsons. “Phoenix is a big market for TCS, and I’m proud to represent them on such a big stage. Spire always brings fast trucks to the track, and I’m ready to go out there and make the most of it.”

Parsons began his racing career driving in the local Bandolero division in 2011, earning his first win the following year at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway during the Summer Shootout Series. He advanced to the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, where he competed in nearly 20 events from 2015-2017.

Parsons made his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut in August 2018 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway driving for Premium Motorsports. He went on to make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start in July 2019 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with BJ McLeod Motorsports. Between 2018 – 2025, Parsons has competed in nearly 70 Xfinity Series events and 30 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, steadily building his driving résumé while proudly honoring his family’s legacy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stefan Parsons Racing, Prevost, Suggs Sports Marketing and the American Bus Association for the Spire Motorsports No. 7 sponsorship at the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship race in Phoenix,” said Terry Fischer, President of TCS. “We’re proud to bring the TCS brand to the racetrack in a fun and innovative way — showcasing the same passion, performance, and reliability that define who we are as a company.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship race and season finale from Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, October 31st, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Transportation Charter Services…
Transportation Charter Services (TCS), headquartered in Orange County, California, has been a trusted leader in group passenger transportation since 1988. With a modern fleet, TCS provides safe, clean, and reliable motorcoach services coupled with a first-class customer experience. Serving professional and collegiate sports, tour and travel, corporate markets, high-profile special events, and elite clientele across Southern California, Western Canada, and now Nashville’s entertainer coach market. TCS blends decades of industry expertise with a commitment to innovation and operational excellence. As part of its family of brands—including Royal Coach, operating in San Jose, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, and Polynesian Adventure in Hawaii, TCS continues to set the standard as a premier transportation provider.

About Spire Motorsports …
Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.

