Chase Elliott Receives Most Popular Driver Award for 8th Consecutive Year

Scottsdale, Arizona – Chase Elliott recorded two victories this season and reached the Round of 8 in the playoffs, delighting his fan base that once again rewarded him with the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver award.

Elliott was announced as the award’s recipient Tuesday night during the annual NASCAR Awards ceremony at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge. It is the eighth consecutive year Elliott has been voted the winner. The Dawsonville, Ga., native has won the award in eight of his 10 seasons as a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

The only major NASCAR award determined solely by the vote of race fans, Elliott received 56 percent of the total votes cast. Other drivers placing in the top five, alphabetically, were Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

A driver must have declared for NASCAR Cup Series points to be eligible for the award.

“Thank you (the fans) for the votes. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to do that and support us in that way and support me in that way,” Elliott said.

“But it’s so much more than the votes. I tell a lot of people this that I talk to about it, that it’s really about the people and the support that I get to see first-hand. I know not everybody has that vantage point or that perspective, but it truly is incredible and every year it blows me away to travel to parts of the country that you would never think that people are that passionate about what we’re doing. I just want to make sure everyone understands that I’m forever grateful for that, whether we win the award or don’t win the award. I think I have some of the best fans in the world and really appreciate you guys supporting me and pushing us and wanting the best for our team and being there on the good days and the bad.”

Elliott’s father, NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott, holds the record for the most award wins at 16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 times. The Most Popular Driver award has been presented to either an Elliott or an Earnhardt for 35 consecutive years.

The NMPA Most Popular Driver Award is one of the longest-running awards presented annually by the National Motorsports Press Association.