Young’s Motorsports Daytona International Speedway O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | United Rentals 300

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: N/A

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced to compete full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as Young’s Motorsports enters its third season in the series.

In a significant move for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long associated with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, reinforcing the team’s commitment to strengthening its presence at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 164 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the first of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday evening’s 120-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Strength in Representation: In addition to Tablo TV, the team welcomes Farah & Farah as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for the United Rentals 300.

Farah & Farah — one of the Southeast’s most prominent personal injury law firms — will be featured on the rear quarter panel of the No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet on Saturday, February 14.

The partnership brings together two brands defined by grit and community roots. With more than 45 years of advocating for Florida families, Farah & Farah finds a natural fit in Ryan Ellis, known throughout the garage as NASCAR’s “Blue Collar Connection” for his relentless work ethic and climb through the racing ranks.

“We are thrilled to ride along with Ryan Ellis at Daytona,” said Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah.

“Ryan’s tenacity and his stand for the everyday heroes among us resonate deeply with our firm’s mission. We’ve spent our careers fighting for the underdog, and there is no better stage than the high banks of Daytona to celebrate that spirit of perseverance.”

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s first superspeedway race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season will mark Ellis’ ninth career start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous eight starts at the “World Center of Racing,” Ellis’s best result came twice, during the 2024 season-opener and most recently in last summer’s Wawa 250, where he earned a track-best 11th, driving for Alpha Prime Racing and DGM Racing, respectively.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 24.3 at the famed Daytona Beach, Fla., superspeedway.

In addition to his eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Ellis also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, finishing a track series-best 16th in the 2015 NextEra Energy Resources 250 for FDNY Racing.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Ellis has 164 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best eighth-place finish after starting 30th in the 2025 edition of the BETMGM 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for DGM Racing.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday night, he will be crew chief in his 22nd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 21 races, he has one top-10 finish in 2021 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The season’s first race will be his second tango at Daytona International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway.

The organization made its series debut at the World Center of Racing in February 2024, qualifying for the event before a late-race accident derailed what had been a strong showing. The team rebounded in August, advancing from 20th on the grid to finish ninth — one of two top-10 finishes during its inaugural season.

Last year’s season-opening United Rentals 300 featured another competitive run that was cut short by a multi-car accident with one lap remaining. In August, Young’s Motorsports returned with comparable speed but was sidelined by mechanical issues.

Overall, the organization has competed in eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series superspeedway events, averaging a 19.3 finish.

At Daytona specifically, its four previous starts have resulted in an average starting position of 25.8 and an average finish of 24.5.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has made 21 starts at Daytona in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2014, producing a 17.4 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by a team-best fourth-place result with Spencer Boyd in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 66 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.8.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Pre-Race Quotes:

On Joining Young’s Motorsports: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to join Young’s Motorsports beginning with the 2026 season.

“It’s a team that’s continuing to grow and build its identity in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and I feel like I can be a big part of that process. I’ve always believed that the people you surround yourself with make the biggest difference, and I’m confident this group has the drive and passion to make big strides together.”

On Tablo TV Continued Partnership: “I’m really excited to continue our partnership with Tablo TV. They’re committed to making racing and live sports more accessible for fans, and that aligns perfectly with what we believe in at Young’s Motorsports.

“Giving people a way to watch the action without barriers is important, especially for families who love this sport as much as we do. I’m proud to represent Tablo TV and grateful for their continued support as we head into the 2026 season.”

On Daytona International Speedway: “Daytona is one of those tracks every racer looks forward to. It’s a place where anything can happen, and it really tests your patience, focus and ability to race in traffic. You have to be smart but aggressive, especially in the closing laps.

“The team has shown speed here before, and I’m excited to work with this group to build on that and put ourselves in position for the finish we know we’re capable of.

“Daytona is all about execution when it matters most, and if we do the right things throughout the race, we can be there at the end.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry, and execution. I’m ready to get started!”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Primary Partner(s): Zeigler Automotive Group

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports returns to the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, looking to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, beginning at Daytona International Speedway.

For the season opener, Carson Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the first of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Carson: A native of Portage, Michigan, Carson Hocevar brings experience across NASCAR’s national touring divisions, including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is a five-time Truck Series winner who advanced to the Championship 4 in 2023, further cementing his reputation as one of the sport’s most versatile young competitors.

Now competing full-time at NASCAR’s highest level, Hocevar brings proven winning experience and superspeedway strength to Young’s Motorsports’ Daytona effort

● All-Aboard!: For the first of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Zeigler Automotive Group as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday evening’s 120-lap event.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, operating 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the family-owned organization employs more than 2,500 people and is consistently recognized among the nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Triple Duty: It will be an extremely busy opening weekend in the Sunshine State for the Michigander.

In addition to making his Daytona NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut,

Hocevar is also slated to compete in Friday night’s Fresh From Florida 250 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Sunday’s Great American Race — the Daytona 500 — both with Spire Motorsports.

● Carson Hocevar O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s first superspeedway race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season will mark Carson Hocevar’s inaugural series start at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

He does, however, bring experience at Daytona across NASCAR’s national divisions.

In four NASCAR Cup Series starts, Hocevar posted a track-best finish of 11th in the 2024 edition of the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

He has also made three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the speedway, earning a career-best fifth-place result in his 2021 debut in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 with Niece Motorsports.

● Carson Hocevar O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Daytona, Hocevar has seven NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish twice, most recently after starting third in the 2025 edition of the HyVee Parks 250 at Iowa Speedway for Kaulig Racing.

Since his 2023 debut, he has averaged a 23.4 finish in series competition.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Hocevar as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 163rd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 162 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s first race will be his 14th tango at Daytona International Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Daytona International Speedway.

The organization made its series debut at the World Center of Racing in February 2024, qualifying for the event before a late-race accident derailed what had been a strong showing. The team rebounded in August, advancing from 20th on the grid to finish ninth — one of two top-10 finishes during its inaugural season.

Last year’s season-opening United Rentals 300 featured another competitive run that was cut short by a multi-car accident with one lap remaining. In August, Young’s Motorsports returned with comparable speed but was sidelined by mechanical issues.

Overall, the organization has competed in eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series superspeedway events, averaging a 19.3 finish.

At Daytona specifically, its four previous starts have resulted in an average starting position of 25.8 and an average finish of 24.5.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has made 21 starts at Daytona in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2014, producing a 17.4 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by a team-best fourth-place result with Spencer Boyd in the 2019 NextEra Energy Resources 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 66 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.8.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Carson Hocevar, please visit carsonhocevar.com, like him on Facebook (Carson Hocevar), and follow him on Instagram (@carsonhocevar), TikTok (@carsonhocevar) and X | Twitter (@CarsonHocevar).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Carson Hocevar Pre-Race Quote:

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for Daytona: “Any time you get the opportunity to race at Daytona, it’s special. I’m excited for the chance to race with Young’s Motorsports in the United Rentals 300.

“Superspeedway racing is always intense, and Daytona is a place where preparation and execution matter just as much as speed.

﻿“I’m thankful to Zeigler Automotive Group for their support and looking forward to the challenge.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.