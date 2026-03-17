Chris Janson to Bring ‘Good Vibes’ to Texas Motor Speedway with Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert

Grand Ole Opry member to perform WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert on Sunday, May 3.

Fans can secure front-stage access to the NASCAR Cup Series pre-race concert with the purchase of an Ultimate Fan Pass or Track Pass at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 17, 2026) – Award-winning artist, producer and songwriter Chris Janson will bring the country vibes to the NASCAR Cup Series WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday, May 3, as the headliner for the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert at Texas Motor Speedway.

The newly named Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert is free for all race ticket holders. Fans looking to secure front-stage access to the pre-race concert can purchase a Track Pass upgrade or the Ultimate Fan Pass by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chris Janson energize our fans prior to the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY,” Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber said. “Chris is one of the top performers in country music and will bring the ‘Good Vibes’ on our most exciting day of the year. We’re thankful to have this new partnership with Crav’n Flavor, which will help elevate the race weekend experience for our fans.”

Janson is in the midst of his nationwide Wild Horses Untamed Tour, following the release of his latest studio album, Wild Horses. Janson’s current radio single, “Me & A Beer,” has been climbing the charts since the summer. The Grand Ole Opry member has built on that momentum with additional releases, including “Easy to Love, Harder to Hold,” inspired by his wife Kelly, and “Fun,” featuring David Lee Murphy.

Janson is sure to have the fans at Texas Motor Speedway singing along with his No. 1 hits “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” “All I Need is You” and “Done.” The party on the Crav’n Flavor Pre-Race Concert stage is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will lead directly into the NASCAR Cup Series driver intros and race action.

“I am pumped to be performing at Texas Motor Speedway for the May 3 race,” exclaimed Janson. “Country music and NASCAR is like me and hunting season…a winning combination!”

Crav’n Flavor, a longstanding partner with Janson, secured the naming rights for the Pre-Race Stage with a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway. The company produces more than 500 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions, providing something to satisfy every craving.

“Crav’n Flavor shoppers are passionate about live music and events, making this the perfect opportunity for the brand to deepen its connection with its shoppers,” said Randy Arceneaux, President and CEO, Affiliated Foods, Inc. “We are excited to sponsor the pre-race concert featuring our partner Chris Janson to create a memorable race day performance for Crav’n Flavor shoppers and bring the race’n and snack’n experience to new fans. These key partnerships have proven to be highly effective in building awareness and loyalty for Crav’n Flavor.”

The NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway begins Friday, May 1 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at 7 p.m. (TV: FS1, Radio: PRN) followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 on Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. (TV: CW, Radio: PRN). The NASCAR Cup Series WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY race will then cap off the weekend on Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. (TV: FS1, Radio: PRN).

“The Great American Speedway” also will play host to the High Limit Racing Stockyard Stampede on Thursday, April 30, and Saturday, May 2. Racing action begins at 7:30 p.m. on both days.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON

Chris Janson is the real deal. An accomplished, award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter. Janson’s live shows and songwriting set him on a path of great success. The Grand Ole Opry member has amassed billions of global streams, Gold and Multi-Platinum awards, more than 10M in sales as a solo artist, and excess of 15M in sales combined with hits recorded by other notable artists such as Tim McGraw “Truck Yeah”, LoCash “How I’ll Always Be”, Hank Williams Jr. “Love This Life”, and more. Janson is best known for his true-to-self anthems, five of which are Number 1 hits including “Buy Me A Boat” (5x Platinum),”Fix A Drink” (Platinum), “Good Vibes” (Platinum), “All I Need Is You” and “Done” (Gold). Additional certifications include “Drunk Girl” (Platinum), “Holdin Her” (Gold), and his Buy Me a Boat album (Gold). Janson has been awarded twice with the prestigious NSAI “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” award, received an ACM Award, iHeart Radio Country Song of The Year award, among numerous nominations from the ACM and CMA. He is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, mastering more than 10 instruments. Aside from his music, Janson is a happily married husband and father. He is involved in many notable Conservation and Philanthropy efforts, alongside his long-time partnership with Bass Pro Shops and his official partnership with nationally branded, Crav’n Flavor. Chris Janson was a small-town kid who dreamed big, won big, and proudly lives the American Dream. His latest album, Wild Horses, is out now.

ABOUT CRAV’N FLAVOR

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers. With more than 500 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and snack nuts and trail mixes to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, desserts, entrees, ice cream and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving. The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway’s upcoming events for 2026 are POWRi Racing – Midgets and Micros (March 19-21 at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway), We Are Mopar (March 28), NASCAR Racing Experience (April 11), Bubble Run (April 18), Team Texas – David Starr’s Racing School (April 18), Pate Swap Meet (April 23-April 25), FuelFest (April 25) Kubota High Limit Racing Stockyard Stampede (April 30 & May 2 at TMS Dirt Track), NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 (May 1), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 (May 2), NASCAR Cup Series WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY (May 3), NASCAR Racing Experience (May 4), C10 Nationals (May 8-9), Holley LS Fest (May 15-16), Bandas Y Trocas (May 23), FoodieLand (June 5-7), NASCAR Racing Experience (June 13), Team Texas – David Starr’s Racing School (June 20), NASCAR Racing Experience (July 11), NASCAR Racing Experience (Aug. 1), Team Texas – David Starr’s Racing School (Aug. 29), Astound Business Solutions Texas World Dirt Track Championship (Oct. 1-3 at TMS Dirt Track), 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Oct. 2-3), October Madness (Oct. 10), Kubota High Limit Racing Series All-In Championship Weekend (Oct. 16-17 at TMS Dirt Track), Sick New World (Oct. 24), POWRi Racing – Micros (Oct. 29-31 at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway), POWRi Championship (Nov. 5-7 at TMS Dirt Track), Team Texas – David Starr’s Racing School (Dec. 5) and NASCAR Racing Experience (Dec. 12).

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States. The speedway has an array of amenities such as Big Hoss, the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO

Keep track of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Speedway website and TMS mobile app.