Dave Marcis Named Honorary Starter for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Fan favorite will wave green flag for Sunday’s marquee event at the Track Too Tough to Tame

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 18, 2026) – Darlington Raceway announced today that NASCAR pioneer Dave Marcis will serve as the Honorary Starter for the upcoming Goodyear 400, adding another chapter to his remarkable, five-decade connection with the sport’s most historic venue.

Hailing from Wausau, Wisconsin, Marcis carved out one of the most enduring and respected careers in NASCAR history. His NASCAR Cup Series career spanned from 1968 through 2002 — an extraordinary 35-year run that included 883 starts across five decades. Marcis was widely regarded as one of the sport’s most successful “independent” drivers, fielding and maintaining his own equipment for much of his career.

Marcis earned five NASCAR Cup Series victories, including his final triumph at Richmond in 1982, driving a car he prepared himself. That blue-collar determination defined his career and made him a fan favorite, often seen sporting his trademark Goodyear hat — a nod to his longstanding association with the iconic tire brand that headlines Darlington’s NASCAR Alumni Weekend.

“Dave Marcis represents the very spirit of Darlington Raceway — toughness, perseverance and a deep respect for the history of our sport,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “From competing here across five decades to building his own cars and carrying the independent banner with pride, Dave’s legacy is woven into the fabric of NASCAR history. It’s only fitting that a driver so closely associated with Goodyear and the grit of this track will wave the green flag for the Goodyear 400.”

“Dave Marcis is one of Goodyear’s most loyal, lifelong supporters, recognized for his trademark Goodyear hat and unwavering belief in our brand through some of NASCAR’s most competitive years,” said Dan Brackett, Director of Marketing, Goodyear Racing. “We’re proud to honor his legacy by having him serve as both honorary starter and trophy presenter for our entitlement race this weekend at Darlington – a track that represents the competitiveness and heritage at the heart of NASCAR, making it the perfect stage to celebrate Goodyear’s enduring legacy in the sport.”

Few drivers share a history with Darlington Raceway like Marcis. He competed in 58 races at Darlington Raceway from the spring of 1969 through Labor Day weekend in 2000, also spanning five decades at the 1.366-mile oval. In his first Darlington start in 1969, Marcis finished an impressive ninth in the spring race, setting the tone for a career of steady excellence at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Over the years, Marcis recorded nine top-five and 15 top-10 finishes at Darlington, with a career-best finish of third place three times — including both 1981 events and again in 1971.

While he never captured a NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington, Marcis did earn a memorable win at the track in what is now known as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In 1980, Marcis finished second in a thrilling, photo-finish battle with David Pearson in the first race for the series at Darlington. He returned in 1981 and rebounded in definitive fashion, winning the event and adding a Darlington trophy to his storied résumé.

As Honorary Starter, Marcis will wave the green flag to begin the Goodyear 400, a race that celebrates NASCAR’s heritage at one of its most iconic venues. His presence serves as a powerful reminder of the sport’s roots and the competitors who built it — one lap at a time.

NASCAR Alumni Weekend begins Friday, March 20, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage on Saturday, March 21, with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

And then on Sunday, March 22, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Goodyear 400, which serves as an opportunity for today’s top talent to etch their names into Darlington Raceway’s list of legendary winners.

Throughout the weekend, NASCAR Alumni will participate in special fan engagement opportunities, giving fans an incredible chance to celebrate the legends who helped shape the sport. Tickets are going fast, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the Track Too Tough to Tame, annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com. Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.