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Allgaier wins Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Angie Campbell
3 Minute Read

Justin Allgaier made the outside lane work on the final restart of the race, pulling away from Brandon Jones to win Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.

This is Allgaier’s second win of the season, 30th of his career, and the fourth straight for JR Motorsports.

“All of these guys right here,” said Allgaier. “We have not been the best on pit road all year, but these guys have never quit. They have gone to work and never given up, and they were on top of it all day on pit road. Huge thank you to these guys, and Andrew Overstreet (crew chief), and this entire No. #7 team.

He continued, saying, “Kyle was obviously amazing; he had us covered. Andrew told me on that last restart to ‘never give up, if we can get the lead, we got clean air and we’re going to win this thing,’ and we did.” “Nobody will ever know, the later you get into your career, how much these victories mean. “And to come at Darlington, a place I’ve loved for so long, is really special.”

Kyle Larson started on the pole, dominated the two stages, and led 107 of the 147 laps before a slow pit stop on the final stop, leaving Larson restarting in fifth place, causing his dominating day to end without the win.

“It became tougher to pass,” said Larson. “At the end, the pace picked up, and you’re stuck. Unfortunate, but that’s the way racing is sometimes. That sucks, but I had a lot of fun today.”

Brandon Jones finished second.

“The 7 (Allgaier) just kept getting just barely better launches than I could on that second lane,” Jones said, “and he had just a little more juice in the tank on the short run today. We were matching, if not slightly better, on the long run, but just ran out of laps there at the end, but this is what we needed with the 20 group.

“That’s the 20’s team mentality – getting better in the races, and staying in contention to have a shot. That is all I can ask for. I think this is how you are going to see our season change, and this is how you begin to start winning races again – is running up front like we did. To beat two of the very best here, Justin (Allgaier) is one of the best here – we are going against some really heavy hitters. I’m proud of that effort. Really big points day as well to tack on it.” Jones said.

Christopher Bell finished third, Larson fourth, and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top-5 finishers.

“Yeah, we definitely lost the handle of it in stage two and fell back,” Bell said. “We had a couple of good pit stops and good adjustments that got us back up to the front. It just felt like we were on the wrong side of the track. Really loose in the daylight, and then really tight when it got shaded up. I don’t know. It was a lot of fun out there. I’m really happy to Sport Clips Supra home third. I know that’s not what they are looking for, but I got a good finish out of it.”

After Darlington, Justin Allgaier holds the series points lead over Jesse Love by 52 points, 84 points over Carson Kvapil, 88 over Sheldon Creed, and 96 over Austin Hill.

The race featured three caution flags for 25 laps, and six lead changes among four drivers.

Next, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the NFPA 250 on Saturday, March 28, at 3:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Race Results for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 – Saturday, March 21, 2026
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 147 Laps – 200.802 Miles
FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
147Justin Allgaier54069Running
2820Brandon Jones43050Running
3219Christopher Bell(i)2900Running
4188Kyle Larson(i)1100Running
531Carson Kvapil32049Running
61217Corey Day08034Running
7130Sheldon Creed00030Running
8599Parker Retzlaff65040Running
9188Sammy Smith00028Running
10641Sam Mayer00027Running
11102Jesse Love70030Running
122196Anthony Alfredo97031Running
132239Ryan Sieg00024Running
1499Ross Chastain(i)10600Running
151554Taylor Gray00022Running
162725Nick Sanchez00021Running
17718William Sawalich810024Running
182344Brennan Poole00019Running
193051Jeremy Clements00018Running
20327Josh Bilicki00017Running
213326Dean Thompson00016Running
221424Harrison Burton00015Running
231932Rajah Caruth00014Running
241792Josh Williams00013Running
25205JJ Yeley00012Running
262527Jeb Burton00011Running
27240Garrett Smithley00010Running
283187Austin Green0009Running
292848Patrick Staropoli #0008Running
302631Blaine Perkins0007Running
313755Joey Gase0006Running
32362Ryan Ellis0005Running
333530Myatt Snider0004Running
343842Nathan Byrd0003Running
351121Austin Hill0002Running
362945Lavar Scott #0001Accident
371628Kyle Sieg0001DVP
383491Alex Labbe0001Accident
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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