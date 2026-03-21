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Tyler Reddick scores 13th career pole at Darlington Raceway

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He topped the speed charts with a 169.152 mph lap in his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota.

He described his qualifying lap, saying, “It felt more stable than practice, for sure, kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like, I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go qualify. My balance feels great,” Reddick continued, “so yeah, hopefully we can learn from that, from the last two weeks and have a smoother race later on.”

This year, the drivers will be dealing with the unknown, particularly at a track as unpredictable as Darlington. The increased horsepower, reduced downforce, and redesigned tires will likely present new challenges.

“I just feel like we’re going to be out of control, and I think you’re going to be screaming and wanting tires way more than we’ll physically be able to put them on,” said Chris Buescher. “I hope that the passing opportunities go up. If somebody is really struggling, we’ve got a couple of different lanes to look for fresh race track, and I hope it makes great racing.”

Buescher’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, will start beside him on the front row at Darlington, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski in the top-5. Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10 in the qualifying session.

Starting Line Up: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
145Tyler ReddickXfinity Toyota29.072169.152
223Bubba WallaceColumbia Toyota29.196168.434
39Chase ElliottUniFirst Chevrolet29.319167.727
45Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet29.377167.396
56Brad KeselowskiSolomon Plumbing Ford29.424167.129
617Chris BuescherFifth Third Bank Ford29.443167.021
712Ryan BlaneyMenards/Delta Ford29.476166.834
88Kyle BuschBetMGM Chevrolet29.478166.823
911Denny HamlinSport Clips Haircuts Toyota29.5166.698
103Austin DillonBPS/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet29.538166.484
117Daniel SuarezNationsGuard Chevrolet29.55166.416
122Austin CindricFreightliner Ford29.57166.304
1324William ByronRaptor Chevrolet29.601166.13
1435Riley HerbstMonster Energy Toyota29.613166.062
1548Justin Allgaier(i)Ally Chevrolet29.624166.001
1677Carson HocevarChili’s Marg Machine Chevrolet29.677165.704
1760Ryan PreeceKroger/Oscar Mayer/Heinz Ford29.708165.531
1847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Jack Links Non-Vegan Chevrolet29.721165.459
1938Zane SmithMystik Lubricants Ford29.723165.448
2071Michael McDowellDelaware Life Chevrolet29.731165.403
2142John Hunter NemechekDollar Tree Toyota29.776165.153
2220Christopher BellDEWALT Toyota29.785165.103
2319Chase BriscoeFree Bird Southern Spring Water Toyota29.819164.915
2443Erik JonesAdventHealth Toyota29.825164.882
251Ross ChastainMoose Fraternity Chevrolet29.847164.76
2621Josh BerryMotorcraft/Quick Lane Ford29.878164.589
2716AJ AllmendingerGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet29.885164.551
2854Ty GibbsSiriusXM Toyota29.889164.529
2922Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford29.912164.402
304Noah GragsonLong John Silver’s Ford29.98164.029
3134Todd GillilandRuedebusch Ford29.997163.936
3288Connor Zilisch #Red Bull Chevrolet30.091163.424
3397Shane Van GisbergenWeatherTech Chevrolet30.125163.24
3451Cody WareJacob Construction Chevrolet30.309162.249
3541Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Chevrolet30.422161.646
3610Ty DillonGrizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet30.584160.79
3766Timmy Hill(i)Auto Direct USA Ford32.044153.464

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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Kyle Larson claims pole position for O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Darlington
Kyle Larson claims pole position for O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Darlington

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