Tyler Reddick scores 13th career pole at Darlington Raceway

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He topped the speed charts with a 169.152 mph lap in his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota.

He described his qualifying lap, saying, “It felt more stable than practice, for sure, kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like, I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go qualify. My balance feels great,” Reddick continued, “so yeah, hopefully we can learn from that, from the last two weeks and have a smoother race later on.”

This year, the drivers will be dealing with the unknown, particularly at a track as unpredictable as Darlington. The increased horsepower, reduced downforce, and redesigned tires will likely present new challenges.

“I just feel like we’re going to be out of control, and I think you’re going to be screaming and wanting tires way more than we’ll physically be able to put them on,” said Chris Buescher. “I hope that the passing opportunities go up. If somebody is really struggling, we’ve got a couple of different lanes to look for fresh race track, and I hope it makes great racing.”

Buescher’s teammate, Bubba Wallace, will start beside him on the front row at Darlington, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski in the top-5. Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10 in the qualifying session.

Starting Line Up: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway