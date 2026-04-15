JR Motorsports — NOAPS Kansas Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

NOAPS RACE – Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 29

Avg. Finish: 12.8

Points: 5th

Carson Kvapil will make his second start at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Kvapil also competed at Kansas with the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, where he qualified third and finished in the runner-up position.

In 26 starts on tracks 1-2 miles in length, Kvapil has recorded seven top-fives and 10 top-10s.

By virtue of last weekend’s finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kvapil has qualified for the Dash 4 Cash and will compete for $100,000 this weekend at Kansas.

Carson Kvapil

“We’re looking to keep building on the momentum we’ve had. Our cars have been strong all season, and we’re hoping that carries over to Saturday at Kansas with our Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet. We’ve had the speed and have been running up front, competing for wins. It feels like everything is about to come together.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 207

Avg. Finish: 6.3

Points: 1st

In 16 NOAPS starts at Kansas, Justin Allgaier has scored a best finish of second, coming in 2022.

Overall, Allgaier has earned a combined four top-fives and 10 top-10s in his career at Kansas.

The veteran JR Motorsports driver currently holds a 130-point lead in the championship standings following last weekend’s fourth-place finish at Bristol.

Allgaier will once again be one of four drivers competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus this weekend at Kansas after claiming the top prize last weekend in Bristol.

Justin Allgaier

“We’ve been really solid at Kansas over the last few years and I know that that will be the case again this weekend. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and all the guys on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team have done such a tremendous job all season long and I feel like we have a really good chance to not only come away with the Dash 4 Cash, but to also race for the win on Saturday night. This is a place we’ve come close at before. We just need to go out and execute and I feel like we will be in a great position at the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 11

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Points: 7th

Sammy Smith will make his fifth NOAPS career start at Kansas this Saturday evening.

In four starts on the 1.5-mile oval, Smith has one top-five and two top-10 finishes, with his best of fourth at this event in 2025.

Smith has 53 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in his NOAPS career. Of those, he has tallied two wins, nine top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

According to NASCAR’s loop details statistics, Smith has the second-most quality passes among the field so far in this season.

Sammy Smith

“We haven’t had the finishes the last couple of races that this No. 8 Pilot team deserves even though we know the speed was there. I’m looking forward to a fresh week to get back on track and I feel like Kansas is a perfect place for that. Everyone has been working extremely hard on this No. 8 team and I can’t wait to see what we can do on Saturday.”

William Byron

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Byron 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 13.0

Points: N/A

William Byron returns to JRM competition this weekend at Kansas behind the wheel of the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Byron has one NASCAR O’Reilly Series start at Kansas (2017 with JRM), where he qualified sixth and finished fourth.

In his first start earlier this season for JRM at Phoenix Raceway, Byron started sixth and finished 13th.

In 13 NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts on 1.5-mile tracks, Byron has earned one win, four top-five finishes and eight top-10s, while leading 118 laps with an average finish of 10.4.

William Byron

“Kansas is a really fun track with a lot of different lanes you can run, especially as the race goes on. You’re always searching for grip and trying to stay ahead of the balance. I feel like it fits my style well, and we’ve had good speed there before. Hopefully we can put together a solid day with this No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM team and be in the mix at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Kansas Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Kansas Speedway a combined 65 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the organization has recorded one win, 19 top-fives and 38 top-10s. The average finish is 13.1.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, April 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT.