Sonoma Raceway Announces Multi-Year Extension With Pit Boss Grills & FoodMaxx For NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Co-Entitlement

SONOMA, Calif. (April 15, 2026) – Sonoma Raceway officials today announced a two-year extension of the co-entitlement sponsorship partnership with Pit Boss® Grills and FoodMaxx for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The continued partnership between Pit Boss® — a leader in outdoor cooking and premium grills — and FoodMaxx — the value-focused grocery brand from The Save Mart Companies — ensures that the race at Sonoma Raceway’s 1.99-mile road course will again carry the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx entitlement, further enhancing the fan experience and brand visibility throughout NASCAR’s return to Northern California.

The multi-year extension reinforces both brands’ commitment to Sonoma Raceway and the passionate NASCAR fan base, providing ongoing activation opportunities on-site and in-market during each race weekend.

In 2026, the event will take on even greater significance as the nation celebrates America’s 250th anniversary. In recognition of this historic milestone, the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 entitlement logo has been refreshed with patriotic red, white and blue accents, symbolizing the pride, heritage and unity that define both the sport of NASCAR and the spirit of the United States. The updated mark will be prominently featured across race branding, merchandise and promotional materials throughout the season, adding a celebratory and distinctly American flair to the race weekend.

“This partnership is a perfect fit for Sonoma Raceway and our fans,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway. “Pit Boss® and FoodMaxx bring tremendous energy, shared values, and fan engagement that elevate our NASCAR event. We’re proud to build on this collaboration for years to come.”

“Pit Boss is proud to enter a multi-year extension with Sonoma Raceway,” said Tom Penner, Group President of Outdoor Brands, LLC. “Together with FoodMaxx and Sonoma Raceway, we’re looking forward to continue building on this partnership while delivering a strong race weekend experience for fans.”

Pit Boss® Grills has been an active supporter of motorsports and outdoor lifestyle communities, blending performance, flavor and tailgating culture into racing weekends.

FoodMaxx aligns with Sonoma Raceway’s passion for value, speed, and community, reflecting its decades-long presence in the region through The Save Mart Companies.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Sonoma Raceway,” said Jim Perkins, President and CEO of The Save Mart Companies. “FoodMaxx embodies speed, performance and value, and teaming with Pit Boss® at the track continues our legacy of connecting with fans who are as excited as we are about what is to come this summer and beyond.”

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 race at Sonoma Raceway on June 27, 2026, will once again showcase emerging and seasoned talent from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and serve as a highlight of the race weekend, delivering high-octane action, fan-friendly activities, and memorable moments in the heart of wine country.

Tickets:

Tickets for the June 26-28 Sonoma Raceway NASCAR weekend are on sale now at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE [7223]. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $130 and only $10 for kids 12 and under. Tickets for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can also be purchased at the lowest price available at local Save Mart, Lucky California or FoodMaxx stores. Further details can be found on the Sonoma Raceway website.

About Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.

About FoodMaxx

FoodMaxx, along with Save Mart and Lucky California, is operated by The Save Mart Companies. The 54 FoodMaxx locations throughout the Bay Area and the Central Valley are proudly no-frills, bag-your-own groceries, warehouse-style stores that thrive on consistently bringing customers the best deals in town on everything from staples to well-known brands and private-label products. The Save Mart Companies operates over 200 stores across the West Coast with 194 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, and 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. For more information on FoodMaxx stores, please visit: www.FoodMaxx.com

About Pit Boss®

Pit Boss is a part of the W.C. Bradley Co. family of brands, a leading manufacturer of outdoor cooking solutions, crafted to bring people together every day. Pit Boss offers a full line of wood pellet, gas, charcoal, and combination-fueled grills, barbecues, smokers, and portable grills, as well as griddles, hardwood pellet fuel, and spices. Taking pride in its best-in-class value proposition, Pit Boss crafts quality grills that are Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com or via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.