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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Dover Motor Speedway

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Event: NASCAR All-Star Race
Date/Time: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
Layout: 1-Mile Concrete Oval
TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry’s win in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2025 pays another dividend this weekend, as the victory guarantees him a spot among the 26 drivers competing for the $1 million winner’s share in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

“It’s definitely been a cool benefit of getting a win,” Berry told members of the media earlier this week. “And when you win a race, the (All-Star starting spot) comes to mind pretty quickly.”

NASCAR has introduced a significant overhaul to the All-Star Race format this year.

For the first time, the event moves to Dover Motor Speedway, marking the debut of the exhibition race in the Northeast. The traditional All-Star Open format has also been reworked, with drivers not already locked into the main event joining eligible competitors for the opening two 75-lap segments of the race. Nineteen drivers, including Berry in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, are guaranteed starting spots in the third and final segment – a 200-lap showdown. Six additional drivers will transfer based on their finishes in the opening segments, with a seventh advancing via the fan vote.

Berry said he believes the new format should create an entertaining show for fans.

“It will be a unique experience, a different format, lots of fun and put on a great show,” he said.

With essentially a full 36-car field expected on track for the opening two segments, Berry said the additional traffic could make for more competitive racing conditions.

“Having all cars on track will help the racing product, widen the track out,” he said.

Another notable change for the weekend is the application of resin to Dover’s concrete racing surface. Berry pointed to the success of a similar approach at Nashville Superspeedway several years ago.

“When we went back to Nashville for the first time they applied resin,” Berry said. “And, historically, I remember races there being pretty single-file right on the bottom.

“The resin seemed to widen out the racetrack a lot, like shockingly in my eyes. So maybe this resin will be a good change.”

Practice for the All-Star Race is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. ET on FS2. Qualifying, which includes the Pit Crew Challenge, begins Saturday at noon ET, on FS1. Sunday’s on-track activities begin at 1 p.m. ET, with race coverage airing on FS1.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®
Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center
Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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