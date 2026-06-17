ARBY’S TO EXPAND NASCAR PRESENCE THROUGHOUT SAN DIEGO WEEKEND

The Meats Go Full Throttle, Partnering with JR Motorsports and NASCAR for the Inaugural Race Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 17, 2026) – JR Motorsports unveiled the patriotic Arby’s scheme that will be run by Sammy Smith and the No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event on the Coronado Street course at the Naval Base Coronado this weekend. This new scheme pays homage to America’s 250th birthday and celebrates the newest Arby’s menu offering: Angus Cheesesteak, made with 100% Angus steak, white American Cooper® Cheese, thick-cut caramelized onions and served on an authentic Amoroso’s® sesame seed sub roll. Along with that, this new look will feature many patriotic elements, including references to the U.S. Navy.

“Arby’s has been an amazing partner of JRM and they’re really going all in which makes it so much fun for us drivers,” said Smith. “Racing on the naval base is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m looking forward to, especially with this one-of-kind paint scheme that ties in the Navy and Arby’s new cheesesteaks.”

Earlier this week, Arby’s kicked off race weekend in unforgettable fashion by teaming up with influencer Robby Berger. Strapped into a real fighter jet, Berger took the first bites 30,000 feet in the air, proving this sandwich delivers the greatest combination of steak and cheese. See more here.

In addition to their new-look No. 8 Chevrolet, Arby’s will take over the Race to the Base with track signage that stretches from Turn 15 to Victory Lane, an activation footprint in the fan zone between Turns 10 and 11, media integrations for both the NOAPS and NASCAR Cup Series races with broadcast partners The CW and Amazon, a live broadcast of the Dale Jr. Download post-race Saturday evening and special digital offers. Arby’s activation space will include full daily programming with special appearances, live music, merch and other surprise drops. Additionally, be on the lookout out for official schedules and special digital offers on Arby’s social channels.

“Last summer, we launched a limited-time cheesesteak to great fanfare at NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race. Not only have we brought it back, we’ve made the cheesesteak a permanent menu for fans to enjoy every day, and we took the opportunity to make it even better with authentic Cooper Cheese and Amoroso’s sesame sub roll used in Philadelphia,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “There’s no better place to celebrate our new cheesesteak than as the Official Cheesesteak of NASCAR San Diego, with our friends at JR Motorsports and fans around the country as a proud sponsor of NASCAR’s first-ever military base event.”

If you aren’t able to catch the action in person, you can watch Smith and the No. 8 Arby’s patriotic Chevrolet take the green flag at the Naval Base Coronado on Saturday, July 20 on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TM & © 2026 Arby’s IP Holder, LLC. Third party marks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT ARBY’S:

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is a leading destination for high-quality meat-crafted sandwiches, with more than 3,500 restaurants in six global markets. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 25th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.