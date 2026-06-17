Sonoma Raceway Welcomes World Series Champion Manager Dusty Baker as Honorary Grand Marshal for Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series Race

SONOMA, Calif. (June 17, 2026) – Sonoma Raceway announced today that MLB World Series Champion manager and baseball icon Dusty Baker will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 28.

As Honorary Grand Marshal, Baker will deliver the most famous words in motorsports — “Drivers, start your engines!” — signaling the start of Northern California’s premier NASCAR Cup Series event.

One of the most respected figures in professional sports, Baker enjoyed a distinguished 19-year Major League Baseball playing career before becoming one of the winningest managers in MLB history. He captured a World Series championship as manager of the Houston Astros in 2022 and remains one of only a handful of managers to lead five different franchises to postseason appearances.

Baker also shares a deep connection with Northern California through his successful tenure as manager of the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2002. During his decade in San Francisco, he led the Giants to three National League West division titles, earned National League Manager of the Year honors three times, and helped guide the franchise through one of its most memorable eras, making him a beloved figure among Bay Area sports fans.

“Having Dusty Baker join us as Honorary Grand Marshal is a tremendous honor,” said Executive Vice President & General Manager Brian Flynn. “Dusty’s championship legacy, leadership, and longstanding ties to Northern California make him the perfect choice to help kick off the Toyota/Save Mart 350. His impact on the Bay Area sports community continues to resonate, and we’re excited to welcome him to Sonoma Raceway.”

Baker said he is looking forward to experiencing the excitement of NASCAR’s annual visit to Wine Country.

“Northern California has always held a special place in my heart,” Baker said. “The fans here have been incredible to me throughout my career, and it’s an honor to be part of such a special event at Sonoma Raceway. I’m looking forward to delivering those famous words and experiencing the excitement of NASCAR firsthand.”

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series battling on Sonoma Raceway’s challenging 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course, a fan-favorite stop on the NASCAR schedule.

For tickets and event information, visit SonomaRaceway.com or call (800) 870-RACE [7223].

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course and quarter-mile dragstrip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.