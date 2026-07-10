NASCAR Cup Series
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Name, Logo, Launch Plan Unveiled for Standalone INDYCAR Video Game

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Highly Anticipated Title Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox, Steam in Early 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 10, 2026) – iRacing and INDYCAR on July 10 announced that INDYCAR Racing The Game, the highly anticipated official standalone INDYCAR video game developed by world-renowned motorsport simulation company iRacing Studios, is set to launch in early 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles and PC via Steam.

INDYCAR Racing The Game brings the raw speed, precision and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a new generation of racing fans and gamers. Leveraging iRacing Studios’ industry-leading expertise in authentic motorsport simulation, the title promises to deliver an unmatched open-wheel racing experience – from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the sport’s most celebrated street circuits, road courses and ovals.

“INDYCAR features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, INDYCAR chief marketing officer. “Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers. Partnering with iRacing — the gold standard in racing simulation — ensures this will be a truly special new chapter in our gaming history. We can’t wait for fans to get behind the wheel.”

This is the first INDYCAR standalone video game in more than two decades and is expected to launch in the countdown to the 2027 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing president. “We’re bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the INDYCAR name. 2027 can’t come soon enough.”

INDYCAR Racing The Game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Additional game details, including features, modes, and pre-order information, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.indycargame.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park Weekend Schedule
NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park Weekend Schedule

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott to compete in Truck event at North Wilkesboro with Spire Motorsports
02:08
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Cuervo 300 Race Winner Brandon Jones Post Race Q&A
21:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs capitalizes for wild Truck victory at San Diego
02:42

Latest articles

Peter Miles Named Grand Marshal for HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission...

Official Release -
Peter Miles, son of the late sports car racing ace Ken Miles, has been named Grand Marshal for the 12th running of the Historic SportsCar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods
Read more

RFK Racing – ATL II Advance

Official Release -
Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time at EchoPark Speedway, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham welcomes Brandt Tractor Ltd. as a founding partner...

Official Release -
Heavy machinery leader signs multi-year agreement to supply heavy equipment and support construction of the inaugural 2026 street circuit
Read more

NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park Weekend Schedule

Angie Campbell -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) are at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA this weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos