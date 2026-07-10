Name, Logo, Launch Plan Unveiled for Standalone INDYCAR Video Game

Highly Anticipated Title Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox, Steam in Early 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 10, 2026) – iRacing and INDYCAR on July 10 announced that INDYCAR Racing The Game, the highly anticipated official standalone INDYCAR video game developed by world-renowned motorsport simulation company iRacing Studios, is set to launch in early 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles and PC via Steam.

INDYCAR Racing The Game brings the raw speed, precision and drama of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a new generation of racing fans and gamers. Leveraging iRacing Studios’ industry-leading expertise in authentic motorsport simulation, the title promises to deliver an unmatched open-wheel racing experience – from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the sport’s most celebrated street circuits, road courses and ovals.

“INDYCAR features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, INDYCAR chief marketing officer. “Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers. Partnering with iRacing — the gold standard in racing simulation — ensures this will be a truly special new chapter in our gaming history. We can’t wait for fans to get behind the wheel.”

This is the first INDYCAR standalone video game in more than two decades and is expected to launch in the countdown to the 2027 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing president. “We’re bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the INDYCAR name. 2027 can’t come soon enough.”

INDYCAR Racing The Game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Additional game details, including features, modes, and pre-order information, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.indycargame.com.