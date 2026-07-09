NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park Weekend Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) are at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA this weekend. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 is on Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network, and the Cup Series Quaker State 400 is on Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT for the LiUNA 150 on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Cup Series Notes for EchoPark Speedway:

This is the 10th race at the track since the drafting-style reconfiguration prior to the 2022 races.

Joey Logano is the 2025 pole winner with a lap of 178.960 mph (30.979 secs.), and Chase Elliott was the race winner on June 30, 2025. Logano (2015, 2023, 2025) also leads all active drivers in poles with three, followed by Michael McDowell (2), Ryan Blaney (1), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1), and Denny Hamlin (1).

The top-five active drivers in starts are Denny Hamlin (32), Joey Logano (25), Brad Keselowski (23), Michael McDowell (21), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (19), and Austin Dillon (19).

Josh Berry leads all active drivers with an average starting position of 9.0 in six starts, followed by Kyle Larson (9.412), Ryan Blaney (10.5), Austin Cindric (12.1), and Joey Logano (13.08).

A total of 17 of the 124 NASCAR Cup Series races (13.7%) have been won from the pole or first starting position, making it the most proficient starting position in the field

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes for EchoPark Speedway:

This is the 41st NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race since the inaugural race in 1992 and the 10th race at Atlanta since the track reconfiguration in 2022.

There are four previous Atlanta winners in the field: Austin Hill (5), Sheldon Creed (1), Nick Sanchez (1), Justin Allgaier (1 – but prior to the 2022 reconfiguration). But the last two races were won by first-time winners (Nick Sanchez 06/2025 & Sheldon Creed 02/2026).

Justin Allgaier clinched a Chase spot at Pocono (415-point lead to the cutoff), and his lead over second is 195 points, greater than the gap from second to 12th.

Jesse Love can clinch with 43 points, Corey Day can clinch with 67 points, Sheldon Creed can clinch with 68 points, and

Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, and Carson Kvapil can only clinch with help.

The Weekend Schedule for EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park:

FRIDAY, JULY 10 (Lime Rock Park)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: ARCA Practice

2:15 PM – 2:35 PM: ARCA Qualifying (IMPOUND) (Timed – 20 minutes)

3:40 PM AMS: Driver Introductions

4:00 PM AMS: ARCA 100 Race (68 Laps, 100.5 Miles)

SATURDAY, JULY 11

9:00 AM – 9:50 AM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Practice (LiUNA 150 – Lime Rock Park)

10:05 AM – 11:00 AM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Practice Qualifying (Lime Rock Park – IMPOUND)

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)

12:40 PM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Introductions

1:00 PM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series LiUNA 150 Race at Lime Rock Park (Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 147.8 Miles)

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (IMPOUND)

6:35 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race (Stages 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

6:30 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Introductions

7:00 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Race (Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles)