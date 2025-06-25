The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook

The newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, hosts Race 18 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule this weekend, and there have been five different winners across seven total races on the newly reconfigured track.

Michael McDowell won the pole on September 7, 2024, with a lap of 179.267 mph (30.926 secs), and Joey Logano prevailed in overtime to win the 2024 Cup Playoff opener at Atlanta on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Logano qualified seventh, led twice for nine of 266 over-scheduled laps, and maintained the top spot and fended off a host of Playoff contenders for two final laps amid a multi-car wreck erupting on the final lap to claim the win.

Track & Race Information for the Great American Getaway 400

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Race Length: 260 laps / 400.4 miles

Stage 1 Length: 60 Laps,

Stage 2 Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 160)

Final Stage Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 260)

Track Size: 1.54 miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 28 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet

Times

Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Race (TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Stages

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60)

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160)

Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

Who and what should you look out for at EchoPark Speedway?

Michael McDowell and Joey Logano lead all active NCS drivers in Atlanta poles with two each.

Active Atlanta Pole Winners Poles Season Michael McDowell 2 2024 sweep Joey Logano 2 2023, 2015 Ryan Blaney 1 2025 Kyle Busch 1 2018 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2013 Denny Hamlin 1 2010

Average Starting Positions (Active Drivers)

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at Atlanta with an 8.867 in 15 starts.

Rank Active Drivers Avg Start Races 1 Kyle Larson 8.867 15 2 Ryan Blaney 10.214 14 3 Josh Berry 10.5 4 4 Austin Cindric 10.875 8 5 Kyle Busch 11.323 31 6 Chase Briscoe 11.667 9 7 Denny Hamlin 13.267 30 8 Todd Gilliland 13.857 7 9 Joey Logano 14.087 23 10 Chase Elliott 14.154 13

William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch lead all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two victories each, and nine of the 50 NCS race winners are entered in the event.

Active Atlanta Race Winners Wins Seasons Joey Logano 2 2024, 2023 William Byron 2 2023, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2013, 2008 Christopher Bell 1 2025 Daniel Suárez 1 2024 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Ryan Blaney 1 2021 Denny Hamlin 1 2012