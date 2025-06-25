Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, hosts Race 18 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule this weekend, and there have been five different winners across seven total races on the newly reconfigured track.

Michael McDowell won the pole on September 7, 2024, with a lap of 179.267 mph (30.926 secs), and Joey Logano prevailed in overtime to win the 2024 Cup Playoff opener at Atlanta on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Logano qualified seventh, led twice for nine of 266 over-scheduled laps, and maintained the top spot and fended off a host of Playoff contenders for two final laps amid a multi-car wreck erupting on the final lap to claim the win.

Track & Race Information for the Great American Getaway 400

Race Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 260 laps / 400.4 miles
Stage 1 Length: 60 Laps,
Stage 2 Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 160)
Final Stage Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 260)
Track Size: 1.54 miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 28 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 28 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet

Times

  • Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • Saturday: 7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Race (TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Stages

  • Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60)
  • Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160)
  • Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

Who and what should you look out for at EchoPark Speedway?

Michael McDowell and Joey Logano lead all active NCS drivers in Atlanta poles with two each.

Active Atlanta Pole WinnersPolesSeason
Michael McDowell22024 sweep
Joey Logano22023, 2015
Ryan Blaney12025
Kyle Busch12018
Ricky Stenhouse Jr12013
Denny Hamlin12010

Average Starting Positions (Active Drivers)

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at Atlanta with an 8.867 in 15 starts.

RankActive DriversAvg StartRaces
1Kyle Larson8.86715
2Ryan Blaney10.21414
3Josh Berry10.54
4Austin Cindric10.8758
5Kyle Busch11.32331
6Chase Briscoe11.6679
7Denny Hamlin13.26730
8Todd Gilliland13.8577
9Joey Logano14.08723
10Chase Elliott14.15413

William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch lead all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two victories each, and nine of the 50 NCS race winners are entered in the event.

Active Atlanta Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Joey Logano22024, 2023
William Byron22023, 2022
Brad Keselowski22019, 2017
Kyle Busch22013, 2008
Christopher Bell12025
Daniel Suárez12024
Chase Elliott12022
Ryan Blaney12021
Denny Hamlin12012
  • Ryan Blaney has one pole, one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 9.571. Blaney leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position.
  • Kyle Busch has one pole, two wins, 10 top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.800. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in laps led at Atlanta with 623 in 31 starts.
  • Chase Elliott has one win, two top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 12.154.
  • Austin Cindric has two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 15.250.
  • Christopher Bell has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 15.400.
  • Joey Logano has two poles, two wins, four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.696.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Tyler Reddick to make 200th Cup career start at Atlanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chase Briscoe perseveres for thrilling fuel mileage Cup victory at Pocono
02:59
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
01:35
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04

Latest articles

UK Sponsor Licence, a Step-by-step Guide

SM -
If you're a business owner in the United Kingdom's (UK) sponsorship looking for skilled workers overseas, you will need a Sponsor licence.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will be matched up against former Stewart-Haas teammate Chase Briscoe in the first round of the In-Season Challenge.
Read more

DEECELL POWER SYSTEMS NAMED OFFICIAL SOLAR POWER UNIT OF NHRA

Official Release -
NHRA announced today that Deecell Power Systems, a groundbreaking solar-power system for haulers and sleeper cabs, has been named the “Official Solar Power Unit of NHRA.”
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
All three NASCAR national touring series will be back in action this weekend for a tripleheader weekend split between two distinctly different tracks.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category