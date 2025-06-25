The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook

The newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, hosts Race 18 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule this weekend, and there have been five different winners across seven total races on the newly reconfigured track.
Michael McDowell won the pole on September 7, 2024, with a lap of 179.267 mph (30.926 secs), and Joey Logano prevailed in overtime to win the 2024 Cup Playoff opener at Atlanta on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Logano qualified seventh, led twice for nine of 266 over-scheduled laps, and maintained the top spot and fended off a host of Playoff contenders for two final laps amid a multi-car wreck erupting on the final lap to claim the win.
Track & Race Information for the Great American Getaway 400
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 260 laps / 400.4 miles
Stage 1 Length: 60 Laps,
Stage 2 Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 160)
Final Stage Length: 100 Laps (End on Lap 260)
Track Size: 1.54 miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 28 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 28 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet
Times
- Friday: 5:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- Saturday: 7 p.m. ET, NASCAR Cup Series Race (TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Stages
- Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60)
- Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160)
- Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)
Who and what should you look out for at EchoPark Speedway?
Michael McDowell and Joey Logano lead all active NCS drivers in Atlanta poles with two each.
|Active Atlanta Pole Winners
|Poles
|Season
|Michael McDowell
|2
|2024 sweep
|Joey Logano
|2
|2023, 2015
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2025
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2018
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1
|2013
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2010
Average Starting Positions (Active Drivers)
Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at Atlanta with an 8.867 in 15 starts.
|Rank
|Active Drivers
|Avg Start
|Races
|1
|Kyle Larson
|8.867
|15
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|10.214
|14
|3
|Josh Berry
|10.5
|4
|4
|Austin Cindric
|10.875
|8
|5
|Kyle Busch
|11.323
|31
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|11.667
|9
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|13.267
|30
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|13.857
|7
|9
|Joey Logano
|14.087
|23
|10
|Chase Elliott
|14.154
|13
William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch lead all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two victories each, and nine of the 50 NCS race winners are entered in the event.
|Active Atlanta Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Joey Logano
|2
|2024, 2023
|William Byron
|2
|2023, 2022
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2017
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2013, 2008
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2025
|Daniel Suárez
|1
|2024
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2022
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2021
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2012
- Ryan Blaney has one pole, one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 9.571. Blaney leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position.
- Kyle Busch has one pole, two wins, 10 top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.800. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers in laps led at Atlanta with 623 in 31 starts.
- Chase Elliott has one win, two top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 12.154.
- Austin Cindric has two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 15.250.
- Christopher Bell has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 15.400.
- Joey Logano has two poles, two wins, four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.696.