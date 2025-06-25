Tyler Reddick to make 200th Cup career start at Atlanta

In his sixth full-time season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series division, Tyler Reddick is scheduled to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s In-Season Tournament opener at EchoPark Speedway, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry will make career start No. 200 in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Corning, California, Reddick made his inaugural presence in NASCAR’s premier series at the start of the 2019 season. He qualified for the 61st running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

By then, he was coming off his first Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports. He was ready to defend his series title and make select Cup starts with RCR. After starting in 39th place, Reddick finished in 27th place in his Cup debut after he was involved in three separate incidents. He would then make his second Cup start at Kansas Speedway in May, where he recorded a strong ninth-place result.

After winning his second consecutive Xfinity championship after the 2019 season, Reddick moved up to the Cup Series full-time, driving the RCR No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE entry. He replaced Daniel Hemric for the 2020 season. He began his first full-time Cup campaign with a 28th-place finish after he was caught up in a late multi-car wreck. Then, Reddick recorded two top-10 results during the first 11 scheduled events.

He then achieved his first top-five career result in the Cup circuit by finishing fourth at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June. Another six races later, he notched a season-best runner-up result behind teammate Austin Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway in July. Despite tallying a total of seven top-10 results throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch, Reddick missed the 2020 Cup Playoffs.

But he claimed two additional top-10 results in the remaining 10 scheduled events. This included a fourth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. He settled in 19th place in the final standings. By then, he also settled in the runner-up spot behind Cole Custer for the 2020 Rookie of the Year title.

Reddick’s second Cup campaign with RCR in 2021 began with a 27th-place result in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500. Throughout the 26-race regular-season stretch, the Californian notched a total of two top-five results. They included a season-best runner-up result at Homestead in February and 13 top-10 results.

He also claimed his first Cup career pole for the series’ inaugural event at Circuit of the Americas in May. At the conclusion of the regular-season stretch, Reddick claimed the 16th and final berth to the Cup Series Playoffs. It was his first appearance in NASCAR’s postseason battle for the title.

Amid finishes of 18th, 15th and 12th in the Round of 16, Reddick was eliminated from the Playoffs by two points. He managed another runner-up result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. He also claimed two additional top-nine runs during the remaining seven events on the schedule.

Reddick capped off his sophomore Cup season in 13th place in the final standings. By then, he nearly doubled his accumulated top-10 results from his rookie season (16 in 2021 vs. nine in 2020). He also achieved an average finishing result of 15.0.

The 2022 Cup Series season was a breakthrough year for Reddick. He commenced the season by finishing 35th during the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Reddick then went on to finish in the top seven three times throughout his next seven starts. During the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course event in April, Reddick led a race-high 99 laps.

He was leading on the final lap when contact from Chase Briscoe sent both spinning entering the final turn. Despite Reddick’s efforts to quickly straighten and nurse his car to the finish line, he was beaten to the finish line by Kyle Busch by three-tenths of a second. Amid the disappointment of falling short at Bristol, Reddick proceeded to finish second again at Darlington Raceway in May.

Then, at Road America in July 2022, Reddick notched his first elusive career victory in the Cup Series. He led the final 16 laps and beat runner-up Chase Elliott by more than three seconds. Reddick became the fifth first-time winner of the 2022 season and the 203rd competitor to win in NASCAR’s premier series.

Four races later, he doubled down by winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course amid a wild overtime shootout. The pair of road course victories throughout the summer were enough for Reddick to race his way into the Playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Reddick began the 2022 Playoffs with a third-place finish at Darlington. But he was eliminated from the Playoffs following the Round of 16 for a second consecutive season. This was due to ending up 35th and 25th during his next two respective starts. With his championship hopes of the season dashed, Reddick responded by winning the Round of 12 opener at Texas in late September.

He captured two additional top-10 results in the remaining six scheduled events and was 14th in the final standings. Despite achieving one fewer top-10 result than in his previous season, he doubled his top-five results at 10 compared to three and led 503 laps. By then, he also surpassed 100 career starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

In July 2022, it was announced that Reddick would join 23XI Racing in 2023. This was due to Kurt Busch being sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season and eventually from NASCAR competition overall due to suffering concussion-like symptoms stemming from an on-track qualifying accident at Pocono Raceway.

23XI Racing purchased the remainder of Reddick’s contract at RCR. He joined the organization for the 2023 Cup season, piloting the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD entry.

Reddick’s first two events with 23XI Racing commenced on a rough note as he wrecked out of both. Then after finishing 15th, third and fifth, respectively, during his next three starts, he notched his first victory of 2023 and with 23XI Racing at Circuit of the Americas in March. He led a race-high 41 laps and endured through three overtime shootouts. Reddick proceeded to accumulate an additional four top-five results and eight top-10 results for the remaining 20 regular-season events.

He then made his third consecutive entrance as a Playoff contender. Reddick commenced the 2023 Playoffs by finishing second behind Kyle Larson at Darlington. He then capitalized on a two-lap shootout to win at Kansas Speedway and automatically transferred from the Round of 16 to 12. He then transferred to the Round of 8 despite finishing 25th, 16th and sixth, respectively, throughout the Round of 12.

Amid respective finishes of eighth, third and 26th throughout the Round of 8, Reddick fell short of making the Championship 4 round. With a 22nd-place result at Phoenix Raceway to cap off the season, Reddick managed to achieve a strong sixth-place result in the final standings. By then, he tied his top-five results from his previous season at 10 and earned an additional top-10 result at 16.

This past season was a career year for Reddick. He commenced the season by winning the first of two Daytona Duels. However, he finished in 29th place during the 66th running of the Daytona 500 after he involvement in a late multi-car pileup. Reddick finished in the top seven four times over the next eight starts.

He notched his first Cup victory of the season in thrilling fashion after dodging a final lap wreck and overtaking Brad Keselowski through the tri-oval. It was 23XI Racing’s first victory of the season and second at Talladega. After finishing in the top eight three times during his next seven scheduled events, Reddick ignited a hot summer streak. It included finishing in the top six in seven consecutive events.

Mired within the span was the Californian notching his second victory of the season at Michigan International Speedway in August. Despite capping off the regular-season stretch by finishing 28th and 10th, respectively, Reddick managed to claim the 2024 Cup Series Regular Season Championship by a single point over Kyle Larson.

Once in the Playoffs, Reddick transferred all the way from the Round of 16 to 8 despite accumulating a single top-10 result through the first six Playoff events. During the stretch, he also rallied from briefly going airborne to finish 11th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in October.

During the Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Reddick, after winning the first stage period, was involved in a wild accident in the opening laps of the second stage period. It occurred after contact with Playoff contender Chase Elliott squeezed him into the outside wall entering the frontstretch. The contact sent both, including Brad Keselowski, spinning through the frontstretch’s infield grass

Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota bounced off the ground while transitioning from the grass to the asphalt. He rolled over once and came back to rest on all four wheels. The damage was enough to terminate Reddick’s strong event in 35th place.

Nonetheless, the Californian rebounded the following weekend at Homestead in roaring fashion. He overtook the reigning champion Ryan Blaney on the final lap and final turn to win. The victory clinched the first Championship 4 appearance for both Reddick and 23XI Racing.

He concluded the season with a sixth-place run during the finale at Phoenix. Reddick also achieved a career-best fourth place in the final driver’s standings, behind Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

Despite not being in contention for his first Cup title during the finale, Reddick’s 2024 season was his best statistically. In addition to tying his career-best results of race victories and poles (three apiece), Reddick recorded career-high stats. They included 12 top fives, 21 top 10s and 597 laps led. He also achieved a career-best average finishing result of 13.2.

Reddick commenced the 2025 campaign, finishing in second place behind William Byron during the 67th running of the Daytona 500. He has a total of three top-five results and five top-10 results registered through the first 17 scheduled events. Reddick is currently in seventh place in the regular-season standings.

Through 199 previous Cup starts, Reddick has achieved eight victories. He has also claimed 10 poles, 41 top-five results and 83 top-10 results. He has led 1,737 laps and has an average finishing result of 15.8.

Tyler Reddick is scheduled to make his 200th Cup Series career start at EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400. The event will also commence NASCAR’s newly formed In-Season Tournament that will occur over the next five Cup points-paying events. You can catch this weekend’s event in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday, June 28. It will air at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.