Young’s Motorsports Welcomes Lanita Specialized for Dover Motor Speedway Xfinity Battle

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports proudly announced today a new partnership with Lanita Specialized, a family-owned transportation company based in Aetna, Pennsylvania, specializing in truckload and less-than-truckload shipping.

Lanita Specialized will support the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series effort this weekend, serving as the primary partner on Anthony Alfredo’s No. 42 Chevrolet for Saturday’s BetRivers 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

With this announcement, Lanita Specialized becomes the eighth different company to partner with Young’s Motorsports and Alfredo in the Xfinity Series this season.

Founded in 1997, Lanita Specialized provides truckload and LTL transportation. We service the needs of our customers with professional and qualified drivers.

We take pride in our equipment and handle your freight with the same amount of care and in a timely manner.

Our transportation services are designed to meet your needs and expectations at affordable prices.

Based on the principles of integrity, respect, quality, and family, Lanita Specialized serves the lower 48 states for your transportation needs. We are equipped with multiple bays for tractor and trailer maintenance or repairs.

“I’m proud to welcome Lanita Specialized to our Xfinity program for Dover this weekend,” said Anthony Alfredo.

“They play a huge role in the trucking industry, moving essential equipment and materials that keep everything running behind the scenes.

“It’s great to have a company like that not only support our No. 42 team but also be such an important part of the Young’s Motorsports family.”

Alfredo, a well-liked figure in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage, is set to make his sixth career start at the famed “Monster Mile” on July 19. He returns to the 1.0-mile concrete oval riding the momentum of his best Dover performance to date, a ninth-place finish last year after starting 21st.

Young’s Motorsports, also a family-owned organization, will make its second Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway. The team aims to improve on its 21st-place result from last April, when rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. drove the No. 42 Chevrolet entry.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Dover Motor Speedway, and I’m excited to head back there with the Young’s Motorsports team this weekend,” said Alfredo. “We’ve had a lot of speed in our race cars lately, but unfortunately, the results haven’t always reflected that.

“Dover is an excellent opportunity for me to go after back-to-back top-10 finishes and help give our No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team some well-welcomed momentum.”

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 20th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 55-minute group practice will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 12:05 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).